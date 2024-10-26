SpaceX launch recap: Live updates from Starlink mission Saturday from Cape Canaveral

Launch recap: Scroll down to review live updates from the Saturday, Oct. 26, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on the Starlink 10-8 mission — the 73rd launch of 2024 thus far from Florida's Space Coast.

Original story: It's a record-breaking launch day — with the Space Coast's unparalleled 73rd orbital rocket of 2024 poised to take flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station!

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY Space Team live coverage of today's SpaceX Starlink 10-8 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is targeting 5:47 p.m. EDT to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a Starlink satellite mission from Launch Complex 40. This mission will surpass Florida's annual record of 72 orbital rocket launches, which was set last year and tied this week — with November and December still remaining on the calendar.

"With (Wednesday's) successful launch, SLD 45 has now supported 72 launches here on the #SpaceCoast in 2024, tying 2023's total launch count," Space Launch Delta 45 officials said in a tweet.

"Meeting and exceeding previous benchmarks is all part of how we are setting the pace for space in this new era," the tweet said.

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a northeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea a little more than eight minutes after liftoff.

Rocket photography: FLORIDA TODAY's 2025 Space Launch Calendar is here

Update 5:55 p.m.: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 19th mission.

Update 5:47 p.m.: SpaceX has just launched the Falcon 9 carrying 22 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40, marking Florida's 73rd orbital rocket launch of 2024.

Update 5:42 p.m.: SpaceX's launch webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted above, right below the countdown clock.

Liftoff is scheduled in five minutes from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Update 5:33 p.m.: No cloud cover is significant enough to appear on this National Weather Service radar loop from the Melbourne Orlando International Airport station.

Liftoff is scheduled in 14 minutes from the Cape.

Update 5:23 p.m.: Today's record-setting mission marks the Falcon 9 first-stage booster’s 19th flight, SpaceX reported.

This much-traveled booster previously launched OneWeb 1, SES 18+19, Eutelsat HOTBIRD-F1, CRS-24 and 14 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, crews expect the booster to land on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes, 13 seconds after liftoff.

Update 5:13 p.m.: SpaceX just announced Falcon 9 fueling procedures are underway at Launch Complex 40.

That means tonight’s Starlink mission countdown is now locked in to lift off at 5:47 p.m. without any delays, or else the launch must be postponed.

"Tracking no weather or technical blockers to liftoff," SpaceX officials said in a tweet.

Update 5 p.m.: Brevard County Emergency Management officials have activated the agency's launch operations support team ahead of SpaceX’s upcoming Falcon 9 launch.

Update 4:45 p.m.: Here's a rundown of SpaceX’s behind-the-scenes countdown timeline. T-minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load. 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch. 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins. 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch. 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start. 0 seconds: Liftoff.

Update 4:30 p.m.: In an afternoon tweet, Starlink officials noted that the satellite high-speed internet service connected its first paying customer four years ago today.

"Since then, we have connected 4M+ people, businesses and other organizations with high-speed internet all across the world, and for the first time 4 astronauts flying around it," the tweet said, referring to the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission that launched last month from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Update 4:15 p.m.: This National Weather Service radar loop from the Melbourne Orlando International Airport station shows no significant cloud cover over Florida's East Coast, ranging from St. Augustine all the way southward to Fort Lauderdale.

Update 4:01 p.m.: The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast called for a 90% chance of "go for launch" weather for today's SpaceX Starlink mission.

"Surface high pressure will build in across the Spaceport from the north through Saturday, ushering in drier air across the region. An isolated shower may develop near the coast in the mornings, with dry weather expected in the afternoons," the squadron's forecast said.

"Although most areas should see shallow cumulus, there is a small chance of the Cumulus Cloud Rule being violated," the forecast said.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space .

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch recap: Live updates from Starlink mission Saturday from Cape Canaveral