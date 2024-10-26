They're creepy and they're kooky; their house is a museum when people come to see 'em ... wait. That's "The Addams Family."

But to borrow yet another line from that fabled clan, the "mysterious and spooky" meld with history in the fifth annual Foggy Bluff Haunted Trail at Green Gables , which runs through Sunday night.

Our latest Photo of the Week, featuring Kaylin Shultz as a sorceress, reflects just a snippet of the charm of the haunted journey, held outdoors on the grounds of the 126-year-old historic home at 1501 U.S. Hwy. 1, Melbourne.

FLORIDA TODAY Photojournalist Tim Shortt has seen and shot his share of haunted spaces and places over the years.

This one, he said, is different and appealing in a way that's atmospheric, with a "good spooky vibe" that comes from the tree-lined setting. This year's event was promised to be the "most terrifying yet," with a haunted birthday party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child. (There was a "not-so-scary" choice of walks for children this year, too.)

Scary? Just enough. Fun? Definitely, Shortt said.

"It's not like going to a haunted house in, say, a closed-down retail store," he said. "You're walking around this big old house, with huge oak trees all around ... the trees give it a really cool atmosphere."

Sounds — you had to know this was coming — altogether ooky.

For information on the trail walk, including times and pricing, visit Green Gables on Facebook or greengables.org .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Altogether ooky: Haunted Trail at Green Gables scares up Photo of the Week