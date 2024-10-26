Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Altogether ooky: Haunted Trail at Green Gables scares up Photo of the Week

    By Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308PuX_0wMyzNh100

    They're creepy and they're kooky; their house is a museum when people come to see 'em ... wait. That's "The Addams Family."

    But to borrow yet another line from that fabled clan, the "mysterious and spooky" meld with history in the fifth annual Foggy Bluff Haunted Trail at Green Gables , which runs through Sunday night.

    Our latest Photo of the Week, featuring Kaylin Shultz as a sorceress, reflects just a snippet of the charm of the haunted journey, held outdoors on the grounds of the 126-year-old historic home at 1501 U.S. Hwy. 1, Melbourne.

    FLORIDA TODAY Photojournalist Tim Shortt has seen and shot his share of haunted spaces and places over the years.

    This one, he said, is different and appealing in a way that's atmospheric, with a "good spooky vibe" that comes from the tree-lined setting. This year's event was promised to be the "most terrifying yet," with a haunted birthday party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child. (There was a "not-so-scary" choice of walks for children this year, too.)

    Scary? Just enough. Fun? Definitely, Shortt said.

    "It's not like going to a haunted house in, say, a closed-down retail store," he said. "You're walking around this big old house, with huge oak trees all around ... the trees give it a really cool atmosphere."

    Sounds — you had to know this was coming — altogether ooky.

    For information on the trail walk, including times and pricing, visit Green Gables on Facebook or greengables.org .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Altogether ooky: Haunted Trail at Green Gables scares up Photo of the Week

    Related Search

    Green GablesHaunted trail experienceA haunted houseTim ShorttFloridaHaunted house

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 27, 2024
    Florida Today8 hours ago
    Mega Millions, Powerball had 2 Florida winners this week. Friday, Oct. 25, is $229 million prize
    Florida Today2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    A Popular Airline’s NEW Nonstop Flight Starts TOMORROW at Orlando International Airport
    allears.net2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    How to get the perfect autumn scent by making candles at home
    Florida Today1 day ago
    SpaceX nighttime rocket launch in Cape Canaveral: Where to watch liftoff of Starlink satellites
    Florida Today3 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy