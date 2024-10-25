After Week 10, several Brevard County teams can finish as champions of their district .

Cocoa will host Astronaut on Friday with the chance to grab the District 6-2A championship. The Tigers earned a district win over The Villages Charter last week.

Rockledge is 3-0 in district games and with a win over New Smyrna Beach, the Raiders would be District 6-4A champions.

Heritage will be at Martin County High in Stuart on Friday night in a battle for the District 13-5A championship. Both the Panthers and the Tigers are 2-0 in district games this season.

Eau Gallie has already locked up its district title after going undefeated against district opponents this year. The 8-0 Commodores will be in Tallahassee for a game against Lincoln on Friday.

Along with district championship titles being at stake, there are three Brevard vs. Brevard games being played Friday.

Melbourne will host Viera in a budding rivalry game. Satellite will travel to Merritt Island in a battle of two of Brevard's oldest programs, and Titusville will host Palm Bay in a battle of North Brevard vs. South Brevard.

After this Friday's games, teams will have Week 11 games plus a Week 12 that was added onto the season for any teams that need to makeup games that were postponed because of Hurricane Milton. That leaves teams with just two more weeks before they find out their fates in the FHSAA playoffs .

Here is the Brevard County Week 10 schedule.

Friday night's games

Astronaut at Cocoa, 7

Faith Christian at Cocoa Beach, 7

Eau Gallie at Tallahassee Lincoln, 7

Heritage at Martin County, 7

Viera at Melbourne, 7

MCC at Orlando Christian Academy, 7

Satellite at Merritt Island, 7

Palm Bay at Titusville, 7

Rockledge at New Smyrna Beach, 7

First Academy at Space Coast, 7

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Week 10 Brevard high school football: District Champions will be crowned in Week 10