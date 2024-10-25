Seven West Melbourne City Council candidates running to fill five seats

A field of seven candidates is competing on the November ballot for five seats on the West Melbourne City Council.

The candidates: Pat Bentley, Adam Gaffney, Austin Gaylord, Kim McGibany, Alexis McGuire, Stephen Phrampus and Helen Voltz. Bentley, Phrampus and Voltz are incumbents on West Melbourne's seven-member City Council.

Incumbent City Council member John Dittmore could not seek reelection because he ran in a Republican primary for Brevard County Commission District 3, losing to Kim Adkinson. Likewise, incumbent City Council member Daniel McDow could not seek reelection because he ran in a Democratic primary for U.S. Congress in District 8, losing to Sandy Kennedy.

The top three vote-getters at the ballot box will win four-year terms, City Clerk Meighan Alexander said. The next two highest vote-getters will win two-year terms, filling the unexpired terms of Dittmore and Mayor-elect Andrea Young, a current City council member who ran unopposed for mayor.

Phrampus initially planned to run against Young for mayor, but he instead chose to run for reelection to the City Council.

There are no term limits for West Melbourne mayor and City Council positions. However, a proposed city charter amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot could change that, with a proposal to establish a term limit of three four-year terms.

The annual salary for a City Council member is $11,321.

Candidates' views on the issues

Here's what the candidates said were the top issues in the campaign, and how they would address them.

Pat Bentley

Development of a water plant will improve the water quality, while eliminating the dependence on surrounding communities.

Master plan for parks is currently under development and implementation plan is underway.

Flood risk reduction. I secured $1 million from the governor to assist Westbrooke community flooding risk.

Septic-to-sewer conversion. This protects the environment by removing the nutrients reaching the Indian River Lagoon. We currently are in the process of converting three communities.

Adam Gaffney

I am interested in my continued effort to serve the community as I have for many years in various capacities.

I would continue to support our residents, police department and West Melbourne city staff.

Austin Gaylord

Infrastructure: Every individual I have canvassed has discussed roadway congestion and the amount of development being undertaken in the city. To combat this, I will explore public transportation options, while continuing to prioritize existing initiatives to make it more walkable and more accessible. I will work with council and other leaders to increase communication concerning ongoing development. Small-business development : At West Melbourne’s last Business Advisory Board meeting, only two businesses attended. Prior to that, there was only one business that attended. The West Melbourne Business Association, a private organization, had over 20 members in attendance at its last meeting. There is a disconnect that I would seek to remedy through increased communication and outreach. Veteran advocacy and outreach : Many veterans in our community are unaware of services provided by the county, tax-free. I will seek to remedy this by connecting veterans to these services.

Kim McGibany

McGibany did not submit a candidate questionnaire to FLORIDA TODAY.

Alexis McGuire

Championing youth safety and support: Driven by my own experience with domestic violence, I am dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse in our community. My goal is to create programs that provide guidance, mentorship and safety for our youth, promoting their mental well-being and potential.

Driven by my own experience with domestic violence, I am dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse in our community. My goal is to create programs that provide guidance, mentorship and safety for our youth, promoting their mental well-being and potential. Empowering local businesses and innovating for the future: As a young female small-business owner and Business Advisory Board member, I advocate for policies that support innovation, small businesses and digital inclusion to ensure West Melbourne remains a thriving hub for entrepreneurship.

As a young female small-business owner and Business Advisory Board member, I advocate for policies that support innovation, small businesses and digital inclusion to ensure West Melbourne remains a thriving hub for entrepreneurship. Building a united and inclusive community: With years of experience in community development, I am committed to fostering inclusivity and collaboration in West Melbourne. By leading initiatives that bring diverse voices together, I will work to create a city where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered to contribute to a brighter future.

Stephen Phrampus

With my reelection, I will continue to bring integrity, transparency and executive management oversight, along with an inquisitive, proactive and approachable nature.

I have voted to lower city taxes all four years in office, bringing West Melborune to its lowest rate in decades.

Focused on improving public works with its new water facility, along with plant improvements to providing a higher quality of services to our residents.

I believe in proactive policing with a focus on positive community engagement.

Committed to septic-to-sewer conversions to improve our areas water quality.

Helen Voltz

The most important thing I need to do is always listen to the citizens. I want to make sure we do all we can to keep taxes low. We promised that when we started to build the new water plant that we would not raise the water fees, and I will work to make sure that happens.

Campaign finances as of Oct. 4

Bentley: Reported $6,500 in contributions and $2,972 in expenditures.

Gaffney: Reported $200 in contributions and $138 in expenditures.

Gaylord: Reported $17,365 in contributions (including $14,435 in loans from himself) and $3,141 in expenditures.

McGibany: Reported $535 in contributions and $485 in expenditures.

McGuire: Reported $9,000 in contributions (including $8,200 in loans from herself) and $8,807 in expenditures.

Phrampus: Reported $25,003 in contributions (primarily a $25,000 loan from himself to his former mayoral campaign) and $3,866 in expenditures.

Voltz: Reported $1,950 in contributions and $556 in expenditures.

More on the candidates

Pat Bentley

Age: 68.

Occupation: U.S. Marine Corps veteran; L3Harris senior engineering manager.

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Political/government/civic experience: Mayor of West Melbourne; West Melbourne City Council member; Florida League of Cities member; Space Coast League of Cities board member; Marine Corps League member; Space Coast Young Marines senior vice commandant.

Campaign email: pbentley@cfl.rr.com

Campaign phone number: 321-522-7781

Website or Facebook page: bentleyforcouncil.com

Adam Gaffney

Age: 48.

Occupation: General manager for a local company, and I am a small-business owner. Both are located in West Melbourne.

Education: Hillsborough Community College.

Political/government/civic experience: Served in the following capacities for the city of West Melbourne: Citizens Action Committee, Citizens Advisory Board, Business Advisory Board, City Council (2016 to 2020), Board of Adjustment.

Campaign email: adam.gaffney@yahoo.com

Campaign phone number: 321-537-5485.

Austin Gaylord

Age: 30.

Occupation: Senior specialist, contracts, L3Harris Technologies.

Education: Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Central Florida in 2016, Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus in 2021.

Political/government/civic experience: I worked as a contract specialist for the National Security Agency for six years, ensuring taxpayer money was being used appropriately while identifying savings.

Campaign email: austingaylordforcouncil@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 407-496-6488.

Website or Facebook page: austingaylordforcouncil.com

Kim McGibany

McGibany did not submit a candidate questionnaire to FLORIDA TODAY.

Alexis McGuire

Age: 27

Occupation: Chief executive officer at Nationwide Medical Licensing.

Education: Deferred college degree, high school diploma.

Political/government/civic experience: Melbourne Regional Chamber board of directors since 2018 and Small Business Council chair; Melbourne Main Street board of directors since 2019 and current vice chair; West Melbourne Business Advisory Board and West Melbourne Code Enforcement Board since last December; West Melbourne Citizens Police Academy graduate, 2023; West Melbourne Leadership Academy graduate, 2024.

Campaign email: alexis@alexisforcouncil.com

Campaign phone number: 321-802-1210.

Website or Facebook page: alexisforcouncil.com , Facebook page " Alexis McGuire for West Melbourne City Council "

Stephen Phrampus

Age: 58.

Occupation: Retired New Jersey state law enforcement major (New Jersey Department of Corrections).

Education: Associate's degree in criminal justice.

Political/government/civic experience: Have been an elected city official since 2020; chaired the West Melbourne Charter Review Committee; held a manager-level position in New Jersey Department of Corrections for 18 years; volunteered for 12 years as a first responder (EMT and EMT-I); eight years as a Boy Scouts of America leader; six years with the community homeowners associations.

Campaign email: stephenphrampus@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 856-265-1271.

Website or Facebook page: stephenphrampus.com

Helen Voltz

Age: 76.

Occupation: Retired.

Education: Associate in Arts, registered nurse, Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration.

Political/government/civic experience: Palm Bay City Council (1990 to 1993); Brevard County Commission District 5 (1996 to 2000); Brevard County Commission District 3 (2004 to 2008); West Melbourne City Council (November 2023 to present).

Campaign email: voltzhelen@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-684-2141.

Website or Facebook page: helenvoltz4wmcitycouncil.com

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

