Cowart challenges incumbent Cocoa Mayor Blake in election

Cocoa Mayor Mike Blake is facing an election challenge this year from George Allen Cowart, who is involved in land development and auctioneering businesses.

The mayor's race is the only contested municipal election in Cocoa this year. Cocoa City Council members Lavander Hearn in District 2 and Patricia Weeks in District 3 won their 2024 elections without opposition.

Blake has served as either mayor or a Cocoa City Council member for a total of 17 years.

Cowart is a former elected member of the Brevard County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

In 2020, Cowart ran against Blake and three other candidates for mayor. Blake won, with 36.86% of the vote. Cowart finished fifth, with 7.82% of the vote.

Cowart says he has nothing personal against Blake.

"Me and Mr. Blake are friends. I like Mike. I've known him for years," Cowart said. "But his focus is on different things than my focus," as far as election issues go.

Among Cowart's concerns in transparency in city government, including making residents feel more welcomed to give extended comments at City Council meetings, as well as making the city budget easier to understand.

Cowart said he wants to look out for residents' interests throughout the city.

"I want to work for all the people of Cocoa, not focusing on one area, but the whole city," Cowart said. "We need to work on crime, homelessness and getting new business."

Among other things, Blake has promoted the city's efforts to attract an Amazon fulfillment center in Cocoa, as well as a planned Brightline train station.

Blake said the city is committed to infrastructure improvements, including investments in water, wastewater and drainage systems.

"I look forward to moving the city forward," with another term as mayor, Blake said. "I just believe that the citizens come first."

Blake said he will strive for accountability and transparency in city government.

The mayor's race is nonpartisan. Cocoa's mayor has a salary of $6,600 a year and a term of office of four years.

Controversy over campaign shirt

The mayor's race has generate some buzz on social media, including when Cowart was told he could not wear a campaign shirt to a City Council meeting and, later, to a separate District 4 annual town hall meeting, which was organized by District 4 City Council member Lorraine Koss.

The city has a "campaign-free zone" policy prohibiting "visible campaign materials" from being displayed during City Council meetings in the council chambers at City Hall.

But Koss said her District 4 town hall meeting was at a different venue — Travis Recreation Center — a site not specifically mentioned in the city policy.

Koss said she was told just before her town hall meeting began by Samantha Senger, Cocoa's director of communication and economic development, to inform Cowart that he could not wear the shirt at the meeting.

Cowart opted to turn his shirt inside out, and not make an issue of it.

But Koss said she subsequently found out there is no written policy prohibiting wearing a campaign shirt at a town hall meeting not in City Council chambers, and she wants to apologize to Cowart for the misunderstanding.

She noted that she did allow Cowart to speak at during the town hall meeting.

"I'm not going to start a problem," Cowart said, in relation to the shirt issue. "My life doesn't crumble. It's not hurting me."

Candidates' views on the issues

Mike Blake

Public safety and community engagement: Continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of Cocoa’s residents by replacing fire engines, police vehicles and emergency communication equipment.

We are also focusing on reducing the crime rate, enhancing community-police relationships via initiatives such as the “Chief's Community Walks," and expanding mental health support for first responders. The Mental Health Mobile Response Unit, in partnership with the Police Department, will help individuals in crisis receive the assistance they need, instead of taking them into custody, breaking the cycle of arrest and release.

Affordable housing, community development and homelessness: Addressing housing affordability by collaborating with developers to create projects like Orchid Lakes, Allegra and the Michael C. Blake Subdivision, which provides quality housing for residents.

The city is also working with the homeless task force established by the Coalition for the Homeless to develop a comprehensive countywide solution to homelessness.

Economic development: Supporting economic growth through projects like the Brightline station development and initiatives such as the Upstart Cocoa Small Business Development Program.

The city is also facilitating developments like the Amazon facility, which creates significant job opportunities and boosts the local economy.

Infrastructure improvements: The city has increased funding for road-paving by hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past four years, and will continue to focus on improving our roadways.

We have also increased funding for parks to provide safe places for families to gather, play and exercise.

Additionally, we will continue to work with our state and local partners to improve and expand the capacity of state roads that run through the city, committing approximately $5 million in impact fees to accelerate the widening of State Road 524.

Furthermore, we have made millions of dollars in improvements to our water and wastewater treatment plants, as well as drainage infrastructure within the city, including replacing 70-year-old drainage and sewer infrastructure in the Fiske and Broadmoor Acres area.

George Allen Cowart

Inclusion of citizens in City Council meetings: In the current meeting format, citizens are not allotted ample time to express comments or bring up issues important to them during the meetings.

He also supports council members holding monthly town-hall-style meetings.

"We get to meet and hear ideas from people who might not be comfortable in big crowds," Cowart said, adding that smaller community meetings would give "everyone time to voice their opinions about problems and possible solutions."

Cowart notes that Cocoa City Council meetings often are sparsely attended by members of the public. He believes the impression that there is some reluctance by city officials to listen to residents' concerns plays a role in that.

Some residents who do attend the meetings believe Blake is heavy-handed with the public at meetings and dismissive of negative public comment. They also don't believe there is enough oversight by the City Council over the city manager.

Budget: The current budget is difficult to understand and, as a result, council members and citizens do not always understand exactly what effect voting on certain issues actually means in regards to the budget.

I intend to clarify how the budget is interpreted to allow council members and citizens to fully understand the repercussions of budget issues.

Development: I intend to incentivize new business development in Cocoa. Our community is growing fast and, residential building is booming. However, the infrastructure to support our new residents is lagging behind.

We also need to promote new business development to support the new train station, such as additional restaurants, shopping areas, parking and hotels.

All the new construction includes installing water and sewer lines. If the ones that these are attached to are not up to code, they should be replaced — also at the developers' cost.

Roads need to be looked at before the development to make sure the flow of traffic will not have a negative impact on the area.

Depending on the size of the development, fire and police need to be considered. The area might need another fire station or law enforcement might need more officers.

Cowart said every project has to have on-site stormwater storage. Flooding is a problem in areas that were built years back, and now the elevations of new projects are higher. Even with the on-site retentions, some of these projects block the natural drainage of the houses or buildings that are already there.

Campaign finances

Blake: Raised $7,700 (including a $3,200 campaign loan from himself) and spent $4,615.65 through Oct. 4. His contributors include former City Council member Clarence Whipple, Rockledge City Council member Sammie Brown Martin, former Rockledge City Council member Joe Lee Smith, developer Aleck Greenwood, lobbyist Guy Spearman and a business owned by former Brevard County Commissioner Robin Fisher.

Cowart: Raised $400 (all of it his own money) and spent $141 through Oct. 4. Cowart said his next campaign spending report will reflect a total of more than $5,000 in campaign contributions.

More in the candidates

Mike Blake

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: Cocoa High School; Bachelor of Science from South Carolina State

Political/government/civic experience: Served the city of Cocoa for 17 years, 12 of those as mayor. He was first elected to the City Council in 1998 and served as councilman through 2001. In 2004, he was elected as mayor and served two terms until 2012. In 2014, he was elected as councilman and served until June 2016. Blake was again elected Cocoa mayor in 2020. He is president of the Florida League of Cities, as well as former president of the Space Coast League of Cities.

Email: Mcblake29@gmail.com

Phone: 321-698-1015

Endorsements: Space Coast Association of Realtors; Cocoa Firefighters' Union Local 2416; Brevard Federation of Teachers

George Allen Cowart

Age: 64

Occupation: Land development, auctioneer and deputy sheriff of Brevard County (after one year as a paid deputy, he has served the last nine years as an unpaid reserve deputy)

Education: Firefighting college, law enforcement certificate from Brevard Community College

Political/government/civic experience: Former elected member of the Brevard County Soil and Water Conservation Board; auctioneer for multiple charitable organizations.

Campaign email: allencowart1@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-398-1615

Website: www.cowartformayor.com .

Endorsements: Various local businesses, including Atlantis Industrial Hygiene, Atlantis Utilities, Gem Industries and Space Coast Site Work.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com , on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cowart challenges incumbent Cocoa Mayor Blake in election