    Opinion: It’s In Our Hands… Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Renewal

    By Anne Conroy-Baiter,

    2 days ago

    There are many, many, things voters have the privilege of deciding on November 5th and that’s why I’m writing to draw attention to one of the most critical to the health of the Space Coast—that of the Ad Valorem Tax Exemption (AVT) renewal. As a Melbourne Regional Chamber board member for 7 years, and now the new President and CEO, I can say with authority that the chamber firmly believes that continuing the Ad Valorem Tax Exemption is key to sustaining and enhancing Brevard County’s economic success.

    The AVT exemption has been a success in Brevard for thirty years, helping us attract and retain such companies as Embraer Executive Jets , Roswell Global, and supporting growth for companies like Northrop Grumman and L3Harris. But it’s not just the big guys. The AVT also supports smaller outfits like MC Assembly and Professional Aircraft Accessories.

    More opinion: Editorial: Our endorsement for Melbourne Mayor.

    Part of the reason this program has been a success for decades are the AVT systems in place to protect Brevard. It’s a rigorous process. In order to qualify, companies are first approved by a citizen panel and then carefully reviewed and voted on by our county commissioners. Even then, companies receive no abatement until they have met the requirements set by the county. Requirements can be creating a minimum number of jobs and/or investing in local infrastructure. This makes the exemption a targeted and responsible tool, directly benefiting Brevard’s economy without unnecessary risk.

    It's also important to understand what the AVT is not. It is not cash giveaways, it is not managed behind closed doors, and it does not reduce taxes that support schools, water, recreation, and other special district initiatives.

    Voting in favor of these tax exemptions not only helps guarantee that Brevard remains competitive on a global scale, but it also secures a bright future for our community by supporting sustainable development. Industries ranging from aerospace to advanced manufacturing are drawn to Brevard because of the business-friendly environment these incentives create. This directly results in more high-paying jobs, stronger local businesses, a more vibrant economy, and an infrastructure that keeps up with growth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgsxK_0wLRNQeq00

    The Melbourne Regional Chamber urges you to support the renewal of the Ad Valorem Tax Exemption. Its structured, transparent process ensures that every dollar of tax relief is carefully allocated to businesses that can make the greatest positive impact.

    One last item, the AVT referendum will be on the very last page of your ballot so keep voting until the end. It’s worth your investment.

    Anne Conroy-Baiter is president and CEO of the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Opinion: It’s In Our Hands… Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Renewal

