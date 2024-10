New eatery coming to Viera: Taco lovers rejoice

A popular local Mexican restaurant is expanding and opening a second location in Brevard County.

The Flying Burro , which features "fresh-Mex," opened its first location in Melbourne in March 2023. It's known for its breakfast burritos, Taco Tuesdays (3 for $5) and birria quesadillas.

"If a family comes in to eat, and they are happy, I am happy," said owner Arvind Maddikonda.

Where to find the new Flying Burro restaurant in Brevard

The new restaurant will be located in the former Island IX location in The Avenue Viera, at 2348 Citadel Way, with plans to open by November. Island IX, known for its mouth-watering burgers, shut down last month, saying their business was too dependent on people in town for tournaments and there weren't enough return customers.

"There are too many places to get burgers in Viera these days," owner David Clark told FLORIDA TODAY last month.

The Flying Burro is going in a different direction with its focus on fresh Mexican food. Customers will order at the counter and seat themselves at the Burro, where fast food merges with a casual restaurant feel.

Flying Burro serves up breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast burrito options including huevos ranchero or fajita omelet style. For lunch or dinner, the chorizo street tacos and carnitas wet burritos are winners. Make sure you save room for their fried ice cream. If you're thirsty, try the in-house horchata, Mexican sodas or sangria.

Where is the original Flying Burro location?

The original location is at 1180 S. Babcock St., in Melbourne. On many dining review sites, customers rave about the atmosphere and quality of the food.

This brightly decorated building has plenty of booths for indoor seating and also features a dog-friendly patio outside.

