Brevard County commission rules beachside man cave needs to come down, court case likely

Brevard County officials are anticipating a court battle roughly one-year after discussions began regarding a “man cave” made of stacked shipping containers in a beachside neighborhood.

County Commissioners ruled 4-1 Tuesday that the owner of the structure, located in unincorporated Brevard, needs to remove it. The lone vote against removal was cast by John Tobia, but he did not express why.

Over the past year, neighbors have expressed concerns over the structure. Last October a stop work order was issued on the structure located in the back yard of a home on Diane Circle in an unincorporated enclave between Indian Harbour Beach and Indialantic.

Earlier this year, a special magistrate ruled that the homeowner had 30 days to unstack the shipping containers, at his expense, and obtain an approved revision to the permit or return the property to its original configuration prior to construction. The magistrate also listed other things the owner could do in order to be allowed to use the containers. The owner has not done any of those things.

Commission Chairman Jason Steele , whose district includes the property in question. voiced concerns Tuesday about the structure’s existence, including how it would affect neighbors’ home property values and questioned if it could withstand a strong hurricane.

“It’s a real mess. It really is,” Steele said. “There is only one place this seems to be going and that’s to the courts.”

Steele has been by the property with friends, family members and even home appraisers.

“Holy mackerel that’s ugly. Everybody says the same thing, ‘What in the world is that doing in this neighborhood?,’” Steele said.

How did the beachside man cave come to be?

Homeowner Joseph Traska submitted a building permit to the county last year for the “man cave” that included roughly 670-square-feet of living space, two balconies and a spiral staircase.

The permit was approved and construction began. Neighbors noticed and questioned what was going on.

That’s when the county started investigating and admitted the permit was approved in error. Brevard County code allows new cargo shipping containers to be used as residential storage, but stacking of containers is not permitted.

““It was an employee error,” Commissioner Rita Pritchett said Tuesday. “If the employee gave you the ability to put a Walmart in there too, accidently, it still wouldn’t fly.”

The commissioners latest ruling rejects a recommendation by a special magistrate that stated the structure could stay under certain guidelines. Those included:

The structure cannot be rented for others to stay in it.

The structure cannot have a kitchen.

A new façade needs to be put on the exterior so it no longer looks like shipping containers.

Landscaping needs to be added around the structure.

The structure cannot be used between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The balconies, or viewing decks, need to be modified so they do not encroach on neighbors’ privacy.

What happens with the beachside mancave now?

Taska has the option to appeal.

His attorney, Alicia Kelly, did not indicate if her client would, but he has appealed previous rulings that did not go in his favor. She noted that the structure currently is “not attractive,” but that is because Traska has not been able to make any improvements on it over the last year.

“I’ve been to this property, I’ve been in this neighborhood. Arguable Mr. Traska property is more valuable than anyone else’s in the neighborhood,” Kelly said. “He has put a lot of time, money and effort into having an attractive property. If he’s given the opportunity, this structure will not diminish the value of his neighbors’ property, or his property, but will instead increase it based on appraisals that were done in preparation for litigation.”

She also noted that a structural engineer has examined the shipping containers and deemed them safe and up to code. Steele wasn’t budging.

“I have all the empathy in the world for you Mr. Traska in regards to what happened and how you got to where you got, but as far as I’m concerned, if I could bulldoze it and start it all over, that’s what I would do,” Steele said.

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County commission rules beachside man cave needs to come down, court case likely