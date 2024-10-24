Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Here are the best ways to celebrate Halloween in Brevard this weekend

    By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Due to potential changes and cancellations, we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

    The Dark Garden in EGAD

    Verdi EcoSchool, 1851 Highland Ave., and Mystery Club HQ host the immersive haunted attraction “The Dark Garden” in the Eau Gallie Arts District (EGAD) on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. It will include a faerie king, a witch, a scarecrow alley, an enchanted grove, dancing faeries, tricky trolls and more. The event, intended for ages 13 and older, requires walkin on dirt or mulch covered pathways. There are jump scares but no graphic gore. Tickets are $20. There will also be a not-so-scary family-friendly version for younger kids on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with tickets for $10. Call 321-298-2501 or visit verdiecoschool.org .

    Boo at the Zoo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGy9t_0wJuj7EB00

    The popular event is back at Brevard Zoo , 8225 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, Halloween decorations, spooktacular music, special performances and more. Costumes are encouraged. All Boo at the Zoo activities are included with general zoo admission. The final weekend, Oct. 26 and 27, has the theme “Animals.” Visit brevardzoo.org .

    Foggy Bluff ghost walk at Green Gables

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bazux_0wJuj7EB00

    The historic property at Green Gables , 1501 U.S. Hwy. 1, Melbourne, will host the haunted nighttime ghost walk “Foggy Bluff” from 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 through 27. This year’s theme is a spine-chilling haunted birthday party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child, complete with eerie vibes and plenty of jump scares. There will be a not-so-scary daytime trick-or-treat event for kids from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 26. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and younger. Call 321-306-8635 or visit greengables.org .

    Treat or Treat at Florida Tech

    Florida Tech, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne, hosts the free community event "Treat or Treat" on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event, which takes place on the residence hall quad along Country Club Road, and the nearby Panther Plaza, features a variety of theatrical, age-appropriately themed "haunted" houses, costume contests, crafts, outdoor games, music, inflatables, vendors, and, of course, candy. Before arriving, adult guests are asked to fill out a brief electronic community member waiver for any minors in their party. Additionally, Treat or Treat requires a simple-to-use haunted house pass system that will keep wait times to no more than 20 minutes while allowing guests to pick times for their visits to each house. Admission is free. Visit event.fit.edu/treat-or-treat .

    Kidtoberfest and movie in the park: ‘Hocus Pocus’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IElQB_0wJuj7EB00

    The 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus” (PG) will be shown at Wickham Park pavilion, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, on Friday, Oct. 25, after sunset. In the movie, a teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Prior to the movie, starting at 5 p.m., there will be candy giveaways, inflatables and face painting. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. The event may be canceled in the event of severe weather. Admission is free. Call 321-633-1874 or visit facebook.com/events/210335635487850 .

    Boo Bash in Viera

    The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave., hosts a not-so-spooky Halloween party for the whole family on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a DJ dance party, face painting, balloon twisters, a goodie bag and more. Tickets for kids are $5, and accompanying parents or guardians attend for free. Proceeds will benefit The Children’s Hunger Project . Visit avenueviera.com .

    Halloween Spooktacular Trick or Treat

    Kids of all ages can trick-or-treat at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk through a maze of Halloween fun while collecting candy from businesses, organizations and city departments. Admission is free. Call 321-608-7420 or visit melbourneflorida.org .

    Halloween in the District

    The Eau Gallie Arts District (EGAD) hosts the event at New Visions Nursery, 592 Montreal Ave., Melbourne, on Saturday, Oct. 26. Spooky hayride tours start at 4:30 p.m., and a costume parade and contest starts at 5:45 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie. Dress in costume for trick-or-treating. Visit egadlife.com or facebook.com/egadlife .

    Downtown Melbourne Trick or Treat

    Families and kids, dress in costume for trick-or-treating in downtown Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating businesses will offer treat stops, marked by a poster on their doors. Visit facebook.com/events/483946564106206 or downtownmelbourne.com .

    Halloween Golf Cart Parade in Cocoa Village

    Onlookers will line the streets of Cocoa Village on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the family-friendly Halloween golf cart parade from 7 to 9 p.m. Decorated golf carts will bring on the Halloween festivity. Admission is free. Visit visitcocoavillage.com .

    Mayhem on Minutemen

    Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High School, 1500 Minutemen Causeway, hosts “Mayhem on Minutemen” on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event includes two paths and 13 scare zones featuring characters from “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” “Psycho,” “The Ring,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Shining” and more. There will also be food trucks, and on Oct. 26, trunk-or-treating starting at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Tickets are $10 per path. Call 321-783-1776 or visit cbdm.my.canva.site/mayhem .

    Fall Fest in Palm Bay

    Celebrate the fall season at Palm Bay Recreation's Fall Fest at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Road NW, Palm Bay, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy vendors, costume contest, trunk-or-treat, spooky hayrides, music, crafts and games. Admission is free. Email Daniel.Waite@PBFL.org or visit palmbayflorida.org .

    Fall Festival in Cocoa Village

    This event will bring trick-or-treaters and their families to Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa Village, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a kids costume contest at 4 p.m. and a group costume contest at 5 p.m. A golf cart parade through Cocoa Village will start at 7 p.m. There will also be food trucks, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, photo opportunities and more. Admission is $5 or 5 nonperishable items per person to benefit the Central Brevard Sharing Center. Call 321-635-7702 or visit cocoafl.gov .

    Howl-O-Ween Petacular in Cocoa Village

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDahi_0wJuj7EB00

    Bring your pampered pets, dressed in their very best, to The Dirty Oar Beer Company, 329 King Street, Cocoa Village, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be pet costume contest with categories including best decorated wagon or stroller, best dressed owner/pet combination, best costume large pet and best costume small pet. Each contest entry fee is a $10 donation per pet in advance and $15 at the event. Proceeds will benefit Mid Florida Sheltie Rescue. All pets must be on a leash, or in appropriate carriers, and have current vaccinations and county tags. Call 321-305-4584 or visit tailsatthebarkery.com .

    Yappy Hour Howl-O-Ween in Viera

    The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave., hosts Yappy Hour Howl-O-Ween on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their pups dressed in a “paw-fect” costume to participate in a costume parade. Sips, treats, a live DJ and photo opportunities will be offered in Central Park. Admission is free. Visit avenueviera.com .

    Halloween Speed Dating in Rockledge

    Ages 23 to 43 are invited to attend a speed dating event at BeachFly Brewing Company, 513 Barton Blvd., Rockledge, on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The Halloween-themed singles event is costume-optional, so dress in your scary best or just in all black. Tickets are $36. Call 321-305-6865 or visit pre-dating.com .

    Do you have a community event? Email tgif@floridatoday.com at least three weeks in advance for consideration for the Things to Do roundup.

    At Universal Orlando: 'A Quiet Place,' 'Ghostbusters' highlights of Halloween Horror Nights 2024

    Know before you go: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World

    Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TGIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here are the best ways to celebrate Halloween in Brevard this weekend

