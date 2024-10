321preps football: Brevard County Week 10 high school football rankings

Teams got back to normal last week after dealing with schedule changes after Hurricane Milton wiped out Week 8, and the results of Week 9 games have shaken up this week's rankings.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, Week 10 could lead to more changes.

Our current rankings of the top 10 high school football teams in Brevard follows:

1. Cocoa (4-3)

After playing an early slate of non-district games, the Tigers got their first district win of the season at The Villages Charter. This week, Cocoa will host Astronaut in a district game. Last Week: 1.

2. Eau Gallie (8-0)

Eau Gallie won two games last week and ended the week with its second straight district championship title. The Commodores will go on the road to play Lincoln in Tallahassee on Friday. Last Week: 2.

3. Titusville (4-4)

The Terriers move up in this week's rankings after picking up a big win at Merritt Island last Friday. Titusville will welcome Palm Bay for a Week 10 game. Last Week: 5.

4. Rockledge (5-2)

Rockledge won yet another district game on Friday in a game against Pine Ridge. Rockledge will play a district game at New Smyrna Beach this week. Last Week: 6.

5. Merritt Island (5-3)

The Mustangs dropped a close game against Titusville. They will host Satellite for Week 10. Last Week: 3.

6. MCC (5-2)

MCC lost an away game to Halifax Academy. The Hustlers will be on the road again in their game at Orlando Christian Prep this Friday. Last Week: 4.

7. Heritage (3-5)

The Panthers were defeated by Daytona Beach Mainland last Friday night. This week, they have a big district game at Martin County. Last Week: 7.

8. Viera (3-5)

The Hawks were off last week, but they have a game against Melbourne this Friday that could mix up next week's ranking. Last Week: 8.

9. Melbourne (5-3)

Coming off a bye week, Melbourne will host Viera for a Week 10 showdown. Last Week: 9.

10. Astronaut (5-2)

The War Eagles will play their first game since Oct. 4 when they go on the road to play at Cocoa. Last Week: 10.

