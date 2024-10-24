Port Canaveral ends budget year with $70 million profit, record $190 million in revenue

Port Canaveral closed out its fiscal year with a profit of more than $70 million — $10 million above what port officials had expected.

However, the port's new budget year began with a bit of a hit from Hurricane Milton, with canceled cruises and damage to the port estimated to cost the port about $950,000.

Here are details on both developments:

Financial results

Port Canaveral Chief Financial Office Jeff Long reported to port commissioners on Wednesday that the port closed its budget year on Sept. 30 with a profit of $70.28 million and record operating revenue of $190.90 million.

Those numbers beat the port's budget projections for the year of $59.73 million in profit and $187.15 million in operating revenue.

Long said the financial numbers were "very exciting. We had a fantastic fiscal year."

Long said the better-than-anticipated financial numbers were the result of a combination of higher-than-expected cruise passenger counts for the year and lower-than-expected expenses.

Total cruise-related revenue — including from cruise passenger parking — was $156.03 million, which was $3.54 million over the budget expectations.

Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said larger cruise ships operating at a greater percentage of capacity helped boost passenger counts while the number of ship calls remained relatively flat.

The port generated cargo revenue from port fees and rent for the budget year of $23.21 million, which was slightly below the budgeted $23.55 million for the year.

The port will use its profits to pay for upcoming capital projects and to reduce debt from previous projects.

Hurricane Milton's impacts

The first month of the new budget year was marred by Hurricane Milton, which forced the closing of the port's waterside operations for two days, as well as causing some damage to port facilities.

Murray said cruise lines canceled two sailings and two port-of-call visits at Port Canaveral because of Milton. Murray said some other cruise ships sailed at an average of 30% fewer passengers than normal just after the hurricane, as many passengers canceled their reservations because of shortened or altered itineraries.

Those factors reduced the wharfage fees the port collects on the number of passengers getting on and off cruise ships by about $650,000.

Additionally, damage to the port from Milton and cleanup expenses will cost the port about $500,000. After expected partial reimbursement of about $200,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the net loss to the port will be about $300,000.

"It's not as bad as it could have been," Murray said, adding that there was no damage to the port from Hurricane Helene in September.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com , on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

