Opinion: Figuring out how to vote on Florida Appellate judges can be a crapshoot

By now, surely most people know who they are voting for in the races important to them .

But what about the other races? You know, the mysterious part of the ballot that most of us just guess on. It's the part of the ballot that seems designed to allow an incumbent to easily retain their position: Florida Appellate judges and the state's Supreme Court justices.

Even when asked, a few local attorneys admitted they could offer little advice on how the average citizen is supposed to make an informed decision in the ballot box. Citizens rarely have the experience of going before an appellate judge. Typically our interactions with judges are on the county court or circuit court level.

This year there are seven appellate judges from the 5th District Court of Appeals on our ballots as well as two Supreme Court of Florida Justices.

There are no opponents for the judges and justices seeking another six-year term. Florida voters have yet to oust a supreme court justice and it's very rare that an appellate judge is removed by voters. And typically, judges are retained with between 65 and 80 percent of the vote.

More from Torres: Torres: The real reason why people are homeless may surprise you

Torres: Randy Fine complaining about Internet troll is rich | Opinion

That's because the system itself makes it near impossible for a judge to lose their place. The wording on the ballot is: "Shall Judge (insert name here) of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?" Voters can fill in the 'yes' or 'no' options.

That's it.

There is one resource available to the general public. The Florida Bar puts together a list of the judges up for retention as well as their bios and links to decisions made by the court. Just go to https://thevotesinyourcourt.com/ . You can also find additional info at the Florida Bar web site .

Retired Brevard County Circuit Judge David Dugan said appellate judges go through a fairly rigorous vetting process when being considered for a vacant position on the bench.

"All good judges share several attributes, including patience, decisiveness, impartiality, independence, temperament, and the commitment to uphold the law regardless of their personal view," he said. "You can trust that they were well vetted during the appointment process and that they have all the skills needed."

But in this day and age of extreme partisan politics, it might be naïve to believe politics doesn't play a part.

In that case, perhaps voting along party lines is the answer for some. While the judges are non-partisan, they have all been appointed by Florida's Republican governors. In fact, five of the seven appellate judges up for retention were appointed to their current position in the 5th DCA by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The other two were first appointed by then-governor Rick Scott.

This year, the following judges will be on the ballot:

Joe Boatwright (i) 2023-present, appointed by Gov. DeSantis

Eric Eisnaugle (i) 2017-present, appointed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Harvey Jay (i) 2016-present, appointed by Scott, recommissioned by DeSantis in 2023.

Paige Kilbane, (i) 2023-present, appointed by DeSantis.

John MacIver, (i) 2023-present, appointed by DeSantis.

Jordan Pratt, (i) 2023-present, appointed by DeSantis.

Adrian Soud, (i) 2023-present, appointed by DeSantis.

Both Supreme Court Justices up for retention ― Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso ― were appointed by DeSantis in 2023.

But Melbourne attorney Kepler Funk says simply assessing if judges are “liberal” or “conservative” based on who appointed them is short sighted.

"As much as I hate to say it, you have to do some homework,” he said. “It is extremely difficult for the voting public to assess the job an appellate judge is doing. Attorneys must review numerous appellate decisions authored by these judges to form an intellectually honest assessment and that is time consuming and requires great knowledge."

Still, is there anything the average Joe voter can do other than look up the judges on the Florida Bar or the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission to see if there have been complaints about them? Not much, really.

Talk to lawyers you trust and ask their opinions. Or, if you have time, research their decisions to see if they are someone you'd like to see continue on.

It beats flipping a coin . . . maybe.

Contact Torres at jtorres@floridatoday.com . You can follow him on X @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Opinion: Figuring out how to vote on Florida Appellate judges can be a crapshoot