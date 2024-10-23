Mayor's race and two council races contested in Titusville, as city heads for new leadership

Titusville's City Council will have new members this year after both the mayor's seat and one City Council position opened up. Both the incumbent mayor and one City Council member failed to win primary races for new offices.

Because incumbent City Council member Joe Robinson left office early in order to run for the mayor's seat, the Seat 3 winner will serve only the remaining two years of his term.

Robinson lost his bid for mayor, finishing third in the primary to Vickie Conklin and Andrew Connors, who now both head into November's runoff race because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the primary.Seat 3 now is being contested by Megan Moscoso and Billy Specht, who are both seeking elected office for the first time. Sarah Stoeckel, who currently holds Seat 2, is being challenged by Christopher Childs in the other City Council race.

Titusville has a five-member City Council, including the mayor. The races are nonpartisan races, meaning no party affiliations will appear on the ballot.

Titusville's mayoral salary currently is $15,038.40 a year, and terms are four years, with no term limits. Council members receive $11,273.60 a year.

Titusville is Brevard County's third-most-populous city, behind Palm Bay and Melbourne, with a population of about 50,000.

Here are details on the three elections.

Conklin, Connors in mayoral runoff

In the Aug. 20 primary, Conklin received 43.14% of the vote, Connors received 35.22% and Robinson received 21.64%., eliminating Robinson from the runoff election.

Conklin is running on a platform of increasing water and sewage treatment capacity and facilitating small-business growth across the city. She also supports the "right to clean water" charter amendment.

Conklin said she wants to prioritize infrastructure over new development, preserve tree canopies and follow a plan that will ensure managed growth across the city.

"We need to reduce the amount of stormwater going into the lagoon, as well as replace aging sewer pipes to prevent sewage spills," Conklin said.

Connors disagrees with the right to clean water measure as it's written, which could open the city to expensive liability that could potentially bankrupt Titusville, he said. He himself voted for it, but later came to disagree with its implications.

"What actually goes in the charter that allows for unlimited litigation against the city or business because somebody feels the water is too polluted," Connors said. "The city of Titusville can't be held fiscally responsible for the entire lagoon. We could bankrupt our city for years and still not pay to fix the lagoon."

He believes voters were deceived, and many residents he's spoken to don't support the measure as written, which he said could cause "taxes to go through the roof." Connors in his campaign platform is championing affordable housing, improving the lagoon and infrastructure improvements. Connors wants to see that the city transitions completely away from septic tanks as ordered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

"I plan to prioritize the protection of the Indian River Lagoon, which has struggled with harmful algae blooms, seagrass losses and fish kills, as a result of excess nitrogen from fertilizer and septic systems," Connors said.

Campaign financing

Conklin: Raised $22,676, spent $21,627.69.

Connors: Raised $26,365 and spent $24,209.08

More on the candidates

Vickie Conklin

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired registered nurse, educator and administrator

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing; Master of Science

Political/government/civic experience: President of Royal Oak Neighbors LLC; mayor, city of Wentzville, Missouri (elected four terms); alderman, city of Wentzville, Missouri (elected two terms); member, Parks & Recreation Board in Wentzville (two years)

Campaign email: Vickie@vickieformayor.com

Campaign phone number: 314-614-0999

Website: vickieformayor.com

Andrew Connors

Age: 35

Occupation: President of Atlantic Enrollment Solutions. Previously was executive director of a long-term-care facility.

Education: Bachelor's degree in gerontology from Bowling Green State University, with a minor in health promotions

Political/government/civic experience: Chair of the board of directors for the YMCA in Titusville and North Brevard Commission of Parks and Recreation. Board member with the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Along with the chamber, Connors created the Council of Nonprofits, which he leads. Coach at Titusville Soccer Club. YMCA volunteer. Titusville Community Service Award recipient.

Campaign email: andrewconnors@gmail.com

Website: voteandrewconnors.com

Seat 2 incumbent Stoeckel challenged by Childs

Sarah Stoeckel has served on Titusville City Council since 2016, and is running for reelection, hoping to manage smart growth in the city, lowering property taxes and increasing citizen engagement.

She believes the city can do a better job of "balancing business development and the environment." She is against implementing the right to clean water charter amendment, and also has said it would have negative ramifications for the city and its residents.

"The Titusville Council has been extremely dedicated to water-quality projects. The city currently has eight water-quality projects underway with a combined value of $10.5 million," she said.

The right to clean water amendment, if put through, would end up costing taxpayers and make it more difficult to fund those efforts, Stoeckel said. Childs, on the other hand, is hoping to push through the right to clean water if elected.

He has promised to keep taxes low, add public records online and pursue common-sense development.

"The people are tired of not feeling heard by our current City Council," Childs said. "Elect a new voice that will not only listen to the citizens, but will also show it through action. This election really comes down to the question of: Do you want more of the same for another four years, or do you want a change?"

Campaign financing

Childs: Raised $1,951.60, spent $1,841.66.

Stoeckel: Raised $15,625, spent $10,026.79.

More on the candidates

Christopher Childs

Age: 49

Occupation: Small-business owner/software engineer

Political/government/civic experience: Titusville Planning and Zoning Commission member

Campaign email: Christopher.l.childs@gmail.com

Website: votechilds.com

Sarah Stoeckel

Age: 39

Occupation: Instructor/director at Eastern Florida State College.

Education: Ph.D. in public affairs from University of Central Florida; master's degree in educational leadership from University of Central Florida; political science graduate courses from University of Illinois Springfield; bachelor's degree in elementary education from University of Central Florida; Associate of Arts from Eastern Florida State College.

Political/government/civic experience: Titusville City Council member; Florida League of Cities Home Rule Hero award; Space Coast League of Cities vice president; Florida League of Cities board member; chair of Florida League of Cities Young Elected Municipal Officials; college instructor of public administration, public policy, public budgeting, urban and regional planning, leadership and management, and organizational behavior; Titusville City Council member; Community Redevelopment Agency member; Tourism Development Council Cultural Committee member; International City/County Management Association speaker.

Campaign email: stoeckel.sarah@yahoo.com

Campaign website: drsarahstoeckel.com

Moscoso, Specht running for Seat 3

With Robinson's departure, Megan Moscoso and Billy Specht are running for City Council Seat 3. Moscoso said she wants better planned growth to manage infrastructure and greater community involvement from city government.

She said, on the Planning and Zoning Commission, she votes against projects she believe will overtax Titusville's roads and water system.

While growth is essential and beneficial, she said, it risks being hindered by inadequate planning and infrastructure, potentially impeding Titusville’s progress. She said she will vote against projects that don't benefit Titusville residents by risking overtaxing water and road infrastructure.

Specht also has advocated for smart and responsible growth, and promised to vote against developments that would hinder Titusville's small-town atmosphere.

"Existing citizens will not carry the burden of new development," Specht said.

He has also said he wants to attract and encourage small business, and support first responders who "risk their lives to ensure our safety and health."

Campaign financing

Moscoso: Raised $10,851.11, spent $10,694.72.

Specht: Raised $35,005, spent $22,588.88.

More on the candidates

Megan Moscoso

Age: 39

Occupation: Former teacher, freelance researcher media/podcasts

Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Central Florida. Current master's student in nonprofit management.

Political/government/civic experience: Titusville’s Planning and Zoning Commission member; board of Bethany Christian Services; Rotary Club member.

Campaign email: megan.moscoso@hotmail.com.com

Website or Facebook page: meganfortitusville.com

Billy Specht

Age: 54

Occupation: Manager, Great Outdoors RV & Golf Resort; former director of education at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from Queens University of Charlotte, and a master’s degree in business leadership and management from Webster University’s Space Coast campus.

Political/government/civic experience: Board member, Titusville Chamber of Commerce, board member of Parrish Hospital

Campaign email: spechtbilly@gmail.com

Website or Facebook page: votebillyspecht.com

