Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Mayor's race and two council races contested in Titusville, as city heads for new leadership

    By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Titusville's City Council will have new members this year after both the mayor's seat and one City Council position opened up. Both the incumbent mayor and one City Council member failed to win primary races for new offices.

    Because incumbent City Council member Joe Robinson left office early in order to run for the mayor's seat, the Seat 3 winner will serve only the remaining two years of his term.

    Robinson lost his bid for mayor, finishing third in the primary to Vickie Conklin and Andrew Connors, who now both head into November's runoff race because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the primary.Seat 3 now is being contested by Megan Moscoso and Billy Specht, who are both seeking elected office for the first time. Sarah Stoeckel, who currently holds Seat 2, is being challenged by Christopher Childs in the other City Council race.

    Titusville has a five-member City Council, including the mayor. The races are nonpartisan races, meaning no party affiliations will appear on the ballot.

    Titusville's mayoral salary currently is $15,038.40 a year, and terms are four years, with no term limits. Council members receive $11,273.60 a year.

    Titusville is Brevard County's third-most-populous city, behind Palm Bay and Melbourne, with a population of about 50,000.

    Here are details on the three elections.

    Conklin, Connors in mayoral runoff

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL6ce_0wINvIq900

    Brevard election guide: Here's your ultimate voter guide to the 2024 elections, candidates, issues in Brevard County

    In the Aug. 20 primary, Conklin received 43.14% of the vote, Connors received 35.22% and Robinson received 21.64%., eliminating Robinson from the runoff election.

    Conklin is running on a platform of increasing water and sewage treatment capacity and facilitating small-business growth across the city. She also supports the "right to clean water" charter amendment.

    Conklin said she wants to prioritize infrastructure over new development, preserve tree canopies and follow a plan that will ensure managed growth across the city.

    "We need to reduce the amount of stormwater going into the lagoon, as well as replace aging sewer pipes to prevent sewage spills," Conklin said.

    Connors disagrees with the right to clean water measure as it's written, which could open the city to expensive liability that could potentially bankrupt Titusville, he said. He himself voted for it, but later came to disagree with its implications.

    "What actually goes in the charter that allows for unlimited litigation against the city or business because somebody feels the water is too polluted," Connors said. "The city of Titusville can't be held fiscally responsible for the entire lagoon. We could bankrupt our city for years and still not pay to fix the lagoon."

    He believes voters were deceived, and many residents he's spoken to don't support the measure as written, which he said could cause "taxes to go through the roof." Connors in his campaign platform is championing affordable housing, improving the lagoon and infrastructure improvements. Connors wants to see that the city transitions completely away from septic tanks as ordered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

    "I plan to prioritize the protection of the Indian River Lagoon, which has struggled with harmful algae blooms, seagrass losses and fish kills, as a result of excess nitrogen from fertilizer and septic systems," Connors said.

    Campaign financing

    Conklin: Raised $22,676, spent $21,627.69.

    Connors: Raised $26,365 and spent $24,209.08

    More on the candidates

    Vickie Conklin

    Age: 71

    Occupation: Retired registered nurse, educator and administrator

    Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing; Master of Science

    Political/government/civic experience: President of Royal Oak Neighbors LLC; mayor, city of Wentzville, Missouri (elected four terms); alderman, city of Wentzville, Missouri (elected two terms); member, Parks & Recreation Board in Wentzville (two years)

    Campaign email: Vickie@vickieformayor.com

    Campaign phone number: 314-614-0999

    Website: vickieformayor.com

    Andrew Connors

    Age: 35

    Occupation: President of Atlantic Enrollment Solutions. Previously was executive director of a long-term-care facility.

    Education: Bachelor's degree in gerontology from Bowling Green State University, with a minor in health promotions

    Political/government/civic experience: Chair of the board of directors for the YMCA in Titusville and North Brevard Commission of Parks and Recreation. Board member with the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Along with the chamber, Connors created the Council of Nonprofits, which he leads. Coach at Titusville Soccer Club. YMCA volunteer. Titusville Community Service Award recipient.

    Campaign email: andrewconnors@gmail.com

    Website: voteandrewconnors.com

    Seat 2 incumbent Stoeckel challenged by Childs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VrIZ_0wINvIq900

    Sarah Stoeckel has served on Titusville City Council since 2016, and is running for reelection, hoping to manage smart growth in the city, lowering property taxes and increasing citizen engagement.

    She believes the city can do a better job of "balancing business development and the environment." She is against implementing the right to clean water charter amendment, and also has said it would have negative ramifications for the city and its residents.

    "The Titusville Council has been extremely dedicated to water-quality projects. The city currently has eight water-quality projects underway with a combined value of $10.5 million," she said.

    The right to clean water amendment, if put through, would end up costing taxpayers and make it more difficult to fund those efforts, Stoeckel said. Childs, on the other hand, is hoping to push through the right to clean water if elected.

    He has promised to keep taxes low, add public records online and pursue common-sense development.

    "The people are tired of not feeling heard by our current City Council," Childs said. "Elect a new voice that will not only listen to the citizens, but will also show it through action. This election really comes down to the question of: Do you want more of the same for another four years, or do you want a change?"

    Campaign financing

    Childs: Raised $1,951.60, spent $1,841.66.

    Stoeckel: Raised $15,625, spent $10,026.79.

    More on the candidates

    Christopher Childs

    Age: 49

    Occupation: Small-business owner/software engineer

    Political/government/civic experience: Titusville Planning and Zoning Commission member

    Campaign email: Christopher.l.childs@gmail.com

    Website: votechilds.com

    Sarah Stoeckel

    Age: 39

    Occupation: Instructor/director at Eastern Florida State College.

    Education: Ph.D. in public affairs from University of Central Florida; master's degree in educational leadership from University of Central Florida; political science graduate courses from University of Illinois Springfield; bachelor's degree in elementary education from University of Central Florida; Associate of Arts from Eastern Florida State College.

    Political/government/civic experience: Titusville City Council member; Florida League of Cities Home Rule Hero award; Space Coast League of Cities vice president; Florida League of Cities board member; chair of Florida League of Cities Young Elected Municipal Officials; college instructor of public administration, public policy, public budgeting, urban and regional planning, leadership and management, and organizational behavior; Titusville City Council member; Community Redevelopment Agency member; Tourism Development Council Cultural Committee member; International City/County Management Association speaker.

    Campaign email: stoeckel.sarah@yahoo.com

    Campaign website: drsarahstoeckel.com

    Moscoso, Specht running for Seat 3

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7DzF_0wINvIq900

    With Robinson's departure, Megan Moscoso and Billy Specht are running for City Council Seat 3. Moscoso said she wants better planned growth to manage infrastructure and greater community involvement from city government.

    She said, on the Planning and Zoning Commission, she votes against projects she believe will overtax Titusville's roads and water system.

    While growth is essential and beneficial, she said, it risks being hindered by inadequate planning and infrastructure, potentially impeding Titusville’s progress. She said she will vote against projects that don't benefit Titusville residents by risking overtaxing water and road infrastructure.

    Specht also has advocated for smart and responsible growth, and promised to vote against developments that would hinder Titusville's small-town atmosphere.

    "Existing citizens will not carry the burden of new development," Specht said.

    He has also said he wants to attract and encourage small business, and support first responders who "risk their lives to ensure our safety and health."

    Campaign financing

    Moscoso: Raised $10,851.11, spent $10,694.72.

    Specht: Raised $35,005, spent $22,588.88.

    More on the candidates

    Megan Moscoso

    Age: 39

    Occupation: Former teacher, freelance researcher media/podcasts

    Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Central Florida. Current master's student in nonprofit management.

    Political/government/civic experience: Titusville’s Planning and Zoning Commission member; board of Bethany Christian Services; Rotary Club member.

    Campaign email: megan.moscoso@hotmail.com.com

    Website or Facebook page: meganfortitusville.com

    Billy Specht

    Age: 54

    Occupation: Manager, Great Outdoors RV & Golf Resort; former director of education at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

    Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from Queens University of Charlotte, and a master’s degree in business leadership and management from Webster University’s Space Coast campus.

    Political/government/civic experience: Board member, Titusville Chamber of Commerce, board member of Parrish Hospital

    Campaign email: spechtbilly@gmail.com

    Website or Facebook page: votebillyspecht.com

    Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County government watchdog reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mayor's race and two council races contested in Titusville, as city heads for new leadership

    Related Search

    City Council racesTitusville councilMayor'S raceCity Council salariesFlorida waterPolitical parties

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday includes big Florida winner
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 24, 2024
    Florida Today15 hours ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 taken to medical facility after return to Earth
    Florida Todaylast hour
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy