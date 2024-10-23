Open in App
    Six candidates up for three seats on Melbourne City Council in November election

    By Michelle Spitzer, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    In addition to voting for a mayor , Melbourne residents will elect three other City Council members.

    Districts 1, 3 and 5 are up for election , and are voted on by all Melbourne residents, no matter where they live. Candidates, though, must live in the district they are running in.

    Council members receive a salary of $7,475 a year, plus a monthly expense allowance of $255.

    Two candidates are running in each district. They include business owners, former political candidates and community leaders.

    Candidates in District 1 are Dean Paterakis and Marcus Smith. The incumbent, Tim Thomas, is completing his second four-year term, and could not seek reelection to the City Council because of term limits.

    Running in District 3 are David Neuman and Kendra Rae Thompson. The incumbent, Yvonne Minus, is running for Brevard County Commission in District 3 this year. She is completing his second four-year term on the City Council, and could not seek reelection because of term limits.

    District 5 has incumbent Mimi Hanley going against Samantha Nazario.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOSP4_0wINv2nm00

    Brevard election guide: Here's your ultimate voter guide to the 2024 elections, candidates, issues in Brevard County

    City Council District 1

    This district includes the northeast part of the city.

    Candidates' views on the issues

    Dean Paterakis

    Paterakis did not respond to numerous calls and emails from FLORIDA TODAY, seeking information for this story.

    Marcus Smith

    Three top issues facing Melbourne are workforce development; urban growth and infrastructure strain; and affordable housing.

    Workforce development: Melbourne needs skilled workers to support its growing tech, aerospace and service sectors. I will partner with local businesses, schools and trade programs to create vocational training, STEM initiatives and apprenticeships. By promoting workforce readiness, we can retain local talent and attract industries offering high-wage jobs, boosting our economy.

    Urban growth and infrastructure strain: As Melbourne grows, our infrastructure — especially roads, water treatment and stormwater systems — is under pressure. I will advocate for smart growth policies that prioritize sustainable development. This includes modernizing public transit, expanding green spaces and upgrading essential infrastructure like drainage and water systems. I will also work with developers to ensure that new projects are environmentally conscious and contribute to funding necessary infrastructure upgrades.

    Affordable housing: Housing costs in Melbourne are rising, creating a need for affordable options. I will push for zoning reforms that allow for mixed-use developments and higher-density housing where appropriate. I will also work to establish public-private partnerships to build affordable housing units and offer incentives for developers to include low-income options in their projects. This will ensure that Melbourne remains an inclusive city where all residents can find a place to live.

    Campaign finances

    Dean Paterakis raised $5,650 and spent $155.35 as of Oct. 4.

    Marcus Smith raised $15,520.82 and spent $12,926.26 as of Oct. 4.

    More on the candidates

    Dean Paterakis

    Paterakis did not respond to numerous calls and emails from FLORIDA TODAY, seeking information for this story.

    Marcus Smith

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjVID_0wINv2nm00

    Occupation: Financial adviser; retired lieutenant colonel, U.S. Air Force

    Education: Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering, Georgia Tech; Master Business Administration, Webster University

    Political/government/civic experience:

    • 30 years of service as military maintenance, acquisition officer, ROTC professor and logistics officer.
    • Chair of the Melbourne Planning and Zoning Board, with three years of experience.
    • 1st Vice, American Legion Post 191, with three years of experience.
    • Community leader and organizer, with 20-plus years of experience.

    Campaign email: Marcus4community@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-345-6334

    Website or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MarcusforMelbourne/

    Endorsements received: Space Coast Association of Realtors; Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association; Melbourne Professional Firefighters Local 1951.

    City Council District 3

    This district includes the southeast part of the city.

    Candidates' views on the issues

    David Neuman

    End Melbourne's homeless crisis: I will advocate for the city of Melbourne to find places for our homeless population to go as to not to be impacting businesses and residents in a negative way. This includes using my nonprofit background to partner with Brevard's nonprofits to coordinate services and resources to get those who need help off the street and those who have substance-abuse or mental-health problems help. I intend to discuss homelessness in Melbourne at our City Council meetings monthly. In my personal capacity, I hope to raise awareness and funds for resources that our city and nonprofits can use to solve this issue.

    Increase public safety: I will partner with the Melbourne Police Department to ensure that our officers have the resources to keep our streets safe. I will do what I can to help with staffing from the City Council so that our officers don't feel spread thin. Residents need to feel safe downtown and in their neighborhoods. I intend to do whatever I can to ensure that sense of security is achieved. Public safety also includes having residents feeling comfortable publicly or privately sharing information with police about crimes that occurred or may occur. I will have an open-door policy with any residents to find ways that we can improve the public's trust in our police department and comfortability sharing their feelings and information so that we can prevent and reduce crime.

    Clean the Indian River Lagoon: I will continue the city efforts to install baffle boxes in our lagoon to help clean our water. I also intend to work with the private sector, nonprofits and state agencies to find ways to remove toxic muck that increase the risk of algae blooms. Melbourne is a leader and has an opportunity to continue to lead on the efforts to clean our lagoon in an effective and efficient way.

    Kendra Rae Thompson

    The top three issues facing our community in Melbourne are affordable housing, clean water and community-police relations.

    To address affordable-housing challenges, initiatives focusing on partnerships with nonprofit organizations for grant programs, collaborations with entities like Daily Bread for affordable-housing projects, and supporting legislation such as the Live Local Act for financing could be beneficial. Monitoring building regulations and zoning policies can also contribute to sustainable and affordable housing solutions.

    Ensuring access to clean and safe water is crucial for public health and the city's economic development. Implementing water-conservation programs, monitoring septic tanks for wastewater runoffs, assessing stormwater management and evaluating climate change impacts on water quality are essential strategies. Additionally, planning for sustainable water solutions for future growth and development is key.

    Community-police relations play a vital role in fostering a safe and collaborative environment. Promoting events that bring police and the community together for meaningful connections can help improve trust and understanding. Supporting initiatives that enhance communication and engagement between law enforcement and residents is crucial for building a harmonious and supportive community.

    By addressing these issues proactively and collaboratively, the community can work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all residents in Melbourne.

    Campaign finances

    David Neuman raised $33,983 and spent $21,312.72 as of Oct. 4.

    Kendra Rae Thompson spent $8,669.07 and spent $8,187.83 as of Oct. 4.

    More on the candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRPQb_0wINv2nm00

    David Neuman

    Age: 33

    Occupation: Nonprofit professional

    Education: Master's degree, George Washington University; bachelor's degree, Florida State University

    Political/government/civic experience: Experienced former City Clerk; board member, Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee; alternate member, Brevard County Zoning Board of Adjustment; commissioner, Brevard Charter Review Commission; reinstated Melbourne 4th of July Parade; LEAD Brevard Class of 2024

    Campaign email: neumanformelbourne@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-345-0602

    Website or Facebook page: www.davidneumanfl.com

    Endorsements received: Coastal Florida PBA (Melbourne's Police Officer Union), Space Coast Realtors Association, former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, Florida Sen. Debbie Mayfield, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Clerk of Court Rachel Sadoff, Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, Melbourne Councilwoman Rachel Bassett, Melbourne Councilwoman Julie Kennedy, Melbourne Councilman Mark LaRusso, Melbourne Councilman Tim Thomas.

    Kendra Rae Thompson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZVLe_0wINv2nm00

    Age: 36

    Occupation: Business owner

    Education: Melbourne High School Class of 2006; Bethune-Cookman University (Bachelor of Science, mass communications, Broadcast Technology); Full Sail University (Master of Science, new media journalism), 2013; Advanced Achievement Award Winner; LEAD Brevard Fall Cohort 2024

    Political/government/civic experience:

    • National Society of Leadership and Success lifetime member
    • Florida Institute for Political Leadership, Campaign School and Community Leadership Program
    • Daily Bread Inc., nonprofit organization, Melbourne, volunteer
    • Greater Melbourne Police Association board member/coach
    • Little Growers Inc. ambassador
    • Eddie Lee Taylor Park Community League coach
    • The Honeycomb FL Community Christmas Party for Families
    • NAACP member
    • Dynasty Arms, board member
    • Club Esteem, ambassador
    • Florida Cannabis Action Network, chair
    • Brevard Public Schools mentor

    Campaign email: Thompson4Melbourne@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-507-5799

    Website or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com; Thompson4Melbourne/ Endorsements received : Brevard Dems LGBTQIA+, Florida Cannabis Action Network, Melbourne Vice Mayor Yvonne Minus, Win With Black Women

    City Council District 5

    This district includes the southwest part of the city.

    Candidates' views on the issues

    Mimi Hanley

    As a licensed CPA and current City Council member, one of my two priorities for our city is maintaining and improving current service levels at standards our residents have come to expect, while keeping our millage rates competitive without raising taxes.

    Our city faces numerous infrastructure challenges, including updating and moving fire stations; proactively expanding water and sewer systems to meet growth from new development; substantial pay increases resulting from negotiations of two union contracts; and our city’s commitment to restore our precious Indian River Lagoon.

    My financial background enables me to help our council, our capable city staff and its financial director meet these challenges and accomplish this priority in a fiscally responsible manner, which includes identifying available classes of grants for needed capital improvements and successfully securing them.

    The Indian River Lagoon is a jewel — an endangered estuary, vital to our city and ecosystem. It is one of the pure joys of living in the city of Melbourne. My second priority is to keep working on the restoration of our lagoon to its previous healthy condition.

    As the result of an audit I conducted earlier in my term, I will establish a task force to implement audit recommendations and our city’s resiliency plan, investigate promising environmental science best practices for implementation by the city to restore lagoon health, and identify and secure grants to fund lagoon restoration projects.

    I will work with the council to change current codes to prohibit clear-cutting for new development permitting, and continue to promote increasing the number of baffle boxes deployed in our lagoon because they work.

    Baffle boxes take storm water runoff, and filter debris, sediments and nutrients before the water reaches our lagoon. I am proud that our city has deployed more baffle boxes than any other U.S. city.

    Samantha Nazario

    My main issues is affordable housing; continuing to support our small businesses; and more responsible ad valorem tax and oversight.

    Campaign finances

    Mimi Hanley raised $1,131.02 and spent $748.10.

    Samantha Nazario raised $1,050 and spent $895.13.

    More on the candidates

    Mimi Hanley

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytCBs_0wINv2nm00

    Occupation: Certified public accountant (self-employed)

    Education: Bachelor of Arts, St. Leo University

    Political/government/civic experience: Incumbent City Council member; board member, Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization; Ninety-Nine International organization of women pilots; former member of Kiwanis Club

    Campaign email: hanleyworks@zohomail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-526-9809

    Website or Facebook page: www.hanleyworks.com

    Samantha Nazario

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvHgm_0wINv2nm00

    Age: 47

    Occupation: Central Loss Reporting Unit representative for Progressive Insurance

    Education: Associate's degree from Katherine Gibbs School of Business

    Political/government/civic experience: Previously ran for Melbourne City Council in 2000; advocate for bleeding disorders, children and Latino rights.

    Campaign email: votesamanthanazario@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-557-4470

    Website or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/votesamanthanazario?mibextid=ZbWKwL

    Spitzer is a trending reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Six candidates up for three seats on Melbourne City Council in November election

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Maryellen Phipps
    2d ago
    Your turn to fix this Melbourne :::: Get better people on the council :::: #STOP BUILDING ✌️
    View all comments

