    • Florida Today

    Launch recap: Wednesday SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

    By Brooke Edwards, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmmWQ_0wINuzOF00

    Live updates from the SpaceX 6-61 mission which launched at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40. Scroll down to read the updates from the mission.

    SpaceX was finally successful in the launch of their latest batch of Starlink satellites — and tied last year's 72-launch record on the Space Coast.

    Delayed from Monday and Tuesday, SpaceX launched the Starlink 6-61 mission at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40.

    This launch was one to watch, as the launch tied last year's record . With another launch on the horizon as early as Saturday, it is likely that a new launch record could be set by the start of November.

    While SpaceX typically aims for the earlier part of the launch window, other factors can determine launch timing, such as conditions at the Cape and at the booster landing location in the Atlantic Ocean. The 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 85% chance of favorable conditions with cumulus clouds being the limiting factor. This proved not to be an issue.

    Sonic booms were not expected in Central Florida, as approximately eight minutes after launch the first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

    SpaceX also successfully undocked the NASA Crew-8 Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station. After 232 days in orbit, the crew will splashdown on Friday off the coast of Florida.

    Countdown Timer

    SpaceX booster lands

    Update 5:56 p.m .: The first stage booster has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

    SpaceX Starlink lifts off!

    Update 5:47 p.m. : The rocket has left the launch pad and the yearly Florida launch record is tied!

    SpaceX launch: SpaceX live stream begins

    Update 5:42 p.m .: SpaceX coverage has begun and is posted above, below the countdown clock.

    SpaceX launch from Florida in 10 minutes

    Update 5:37 p.m.: If you plan on seeing this rocket launch tie the yearly record, head outside now. Look to the direction just south of Kennedy Space Center. The launch will travel in a southeast trajectory, giving most of Brevard a good view (and sound!).

    SpaceX Florida launch countdown timeline

    Update 5:30 p.m.: We are currently at the point where LOX (liquid oxygen) is being loaded into the second stage. Here's a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s countdown timeline. T-minus:

    • 38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.
    • 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
    • 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
    • 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.
    • 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.
    • 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.
    • 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.
    • 0 seconds: Liftoff.

    SpaceX launch: fueling has begun!

    Update 5:17 p.m.: SpaceX has begun fueling ahead of tonight's launch! If SpaceX does not launch at 5:47 p.m., the mission will have to be scrubbed for the day.

    SpaceX Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral and Crew-8 undock

    Update 5:12 p.m.: SpaceX is still aiming for 5:47 p.m. to launch the Starlink 6-61 mission.

    SpaceX has also posted video of Crew-8 separating from the ISS.

    SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch: SpaceX Starlink Florida launch

    Update 5:00 p.m.: SpaceX is still aiming for 5:47 p.m. to launch a Falcon 9 rocket.

    Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX just announced that Crew-8 is "Go" for undocking. Have you seen NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick's photography from the ISS?

    One hour until the SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral

    Update 4:47 p.m.: T-1 hour! SpaceX is still aiming for 5:47 p.m. to tie the Florida yearly launch record. Will today be the day?

    NASA SpaceX Crew-8 to undock from ISS

    Update 4:39 p.m.: NASA's Crew-8 has been on the ISS since early March. Originally set to return late August, the uncertainty with Starliner's test flight and the delay of the Crew-9 launch pushed that return two months.

    Recently, Crew-8 has been safely waiting on the ISS for weather off the coast of Florida to improve.

    Undocking this afternoon, the crew's SpaceX Dragon will splashdown on Friday off the coast of Florida.

    SpaceX rocket launch from Florida weather outlook

    Update 4:15 p.m.: Skies are clear over the Space Coast with a light breeze. However, booster recovery weather (by the Bahamas) will also be a factor. Will SpaceX be able to launch tonight?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0wINuzOF00

    Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Launch recap: Wednesday SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

    Comments / 0

