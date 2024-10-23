Launch recap: Wednesday SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Live updates from the SpaceX 6-61 mission which launched at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40. Scroll down to read the updates from the mission.

SpaceX was finally successful in the launch of their latest batch of Starlink satellites — and tied last year's 72-launch record on the Space Coast.

Delayed from Monday and Tuesday, SpaceX launched the Starlink 6-61 mission at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40.

This launch was one to watch, as the launch tied last year's record . With another launch on the horizon as early as Saturday, it is likely that a new launch record could be set by the start of November.

While SpaceX typically aims for the earlier part of the launch window, other factors can determine launch timing, such as conditions at the Cape and at the booster landing location in the Atlantic Ocean. The 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 85% chance of favorable conditions with cumulus clouds being the limiting factor. This proved not to be an issue.

Sonic booms were not expected in Central Florida, as approximately eight minutes after launch the first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX also successfully undocked the NASA Crew-8 Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station. After 232 days in orbit, the crew will splashdown on Friday off the coast of Florida.

Update 5:56 p.m .: The first stage booster has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

Update 5:47 p.m. : The rocket has left the launch pad and the yearly Florida launch record is tied!

Update 5:42 p.m .: SpaceX coverage has begun and is posted above, below the countdown clock.

Update 5:37 p.m.: If you plan on seeing this rocket launch tie the yearly record, head outside now. Look to the direction just south of Kennedy Space Center. The launch will travel in a southeast trajectory, giving most of Brevard a good view (and sound!).

Update 5:30 p.m.: We are currently at the point where LOX (liquid oxygen) is being loaded into the second stage. Here's a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s countdown timeline. T-minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load. 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch. 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins. 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch. 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start. 0 seconds: Liftoff.

Update 5:17 p.m.: SpaceX has begun fueling ahead of tonight's launch! If SpaceX does not launch at 5:47 p.m., the mission will have to be scrubbed for the day.

Update 5:12 p.m.: SpaceX is still aiming for 5:47 p.m. to launch the Starlink 6-61 mission.

SpaceX has also posted video of Crew-8 separating from the ISS.

Update 5:00 p.m.: SpaceX is still aiming for 5:47 p.m. to launch a Falcon 9 rocket.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX just announced that Crew-8 is "Go" for undocking. Have you seen NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick's photography from the ISS?

Update 4:47 p.m.: T-1 hour! SpaceX is still aiming for 5:47 p.m. to tie the Florida yearly launch record. Will today be the day?

Update 4:39 p.m.: NASA's Crew-8 has been on the ISS since early March. Originally set to return late August, the uncertainty with Starliner's test flight and the delay of the Crew-9 launch pushed that return two months.

Recently, Crew-8 has been safely waiting on the ISS for weather off the coast of Florida to improve.

Undocking this afternoon, the crew's SpaceX Dragon will splashdown on Friday off the coast of Florida.

Update 4:25 p.m.: SpaceX is still aiming to launch at 5:47 p.m. this evening. The launch will travel in a southeast trajectory.

Update 4:15 p.m.: Skies are clear over the Space Coast with a light breeze. However, booster recovery weather (by the Bahamas) will also be a factor. Will SpaceX be able to launch tonight?

