Election 2024: Shauna Hume, Susan Ruimy square off in Indian Harbour City Council Seat 3 race

In a race featuring two self-financed candidates, incumbent Shauna Hume and challenger Susan Ruimy are running for Seat 3 on the Indian Harbour Beach City Council .

Indian Harbour Beach is in the transition period of switching from three-year terms to four-year terms, City Clerk Sue Frank said.

This year’s Seat 3 election winner will serve a two-year term in office. Then, in 2026, Seat 3 will switch to a four-year term, Frank said.

Indian Harbour Beach has a five-member City Council that includes the mayor. City Council members earn $250 a month.

Campaign financing

Both Seat 3 candidates are financing their own campaigns, treasurer's reports show.

Hume contributed $1,200 to her campaign through Oct. 4, while Ruimy contributed $800 to her campaign through Sept. 27.

Candidates discuss major issues

Shauna Hume

The city is facing rising costs for goods and services, just as our citizens are. The challenge will be to continue to provide the excellent service our citizens are used to, while keeping taxes low.

Our operating budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is $12,758,206, with a millage rate of 5.5168. Our city is still debt-free.

I consider myself a watchdog for the taxpayers, and will continue to use common sense and sound judgment as we move forward in these uncertain times.

I believe in the importance of municipal home rule. The state preempting local government from policy decision-making is not in the best interest of the city. The government closest to the people serves the people best. I will advocate for home-rule authority at the state level.

Susan Ruimy

Indian Harbour Beach is facing significant growth, and we must preserve our wonderful city by putting residents first.While we can't eliminate short-term rentals due to state law, we can safeguard our community by prioritizing local short-term owners over out-of-town investors through distinct registration processes and fees.

As a debt-free city, we have the opportunity to boost our economic vibrancy and resilience by actively promoting locally owned businesses through festivals and events.As our community grows, we must ensure our police and fire departments have the funding they need. I am committed to supporting the installation of a third baffle box to tackle stormwater issues and protect the Indian River Lagoon.

Furthermore, I will support free residential beach passes to ensure our beaches remain safe and accessible to local residents.By focusing on these initiatives, we can maintain our town's character, while embracing growth and ensuring a thriving community.

More about the candidates

Shauna Hume

Age: 70.

Occupation: Retired after serving 25 years as executive assistant to the Indian Harbour Beach city manager.

Education: Bachelor of Science in occupational education from Wayland Baptist University, majoring in human services, with specialization in criminal justice.

Political/government/civic experience: Appointed last year and currently serving on the Indian Harbour Beach City Council, filling the unexpired term of the late Dave Panicola; Space Coast League of Cities board of directors voting delegate since 2023; executive assistant to City Managers Jackie Burns and Mark Ryan from 1995 to 2020; Ocean Breeze Elementary School volunteer; Girl Scout leader; Sunday school teacher; Keep Brevard Beautiful Trash Bash site captain; Mayors Fitness Challenge team captain; Down Under Dive Club vice president; Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts volunteer, recently recognized for 20 years of service.

Campaign email: ShaunaHume@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-795-4127.

Website or Facebook page: ShaunaHume.com

Susan Ruimy

Age: 50.

Occupation: Co-owner of Whale Eye Woodworks Inc., a construction company.

Education: Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York at Purchase.

Political/government/civic experience: Indian Harbour Beach Tree Preservation Board member; Ocean Breeze Parent Teacher Organization vice president; co-organizer of the 2024 Small Business Expo in Indian Harbour Beach; organizer of the 2023 Whale Eye Woodworks Beach Cleanup at Millennium Beach.

Campaign email: SusanRuimyIHB@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-324-5775.

Website or Facebook page: SusanRuimyIHB.com , facebook.com/IHBCityCouncilSeat3

