Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Election 2024: Shauna Hume, Susan Ruimy square off in Indian Harbour City Council Seat 3 race

    By Rick Neale, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJrq3_0wIN7Jy500

    In a race featuring two self-financed candidates, incumbent Shauna Hume and challenger Susan Ruimy are running for Seat 3 on the Indian Harbour Beach City Council .

    Indian Harbour Beach is in the transition period of switching from three-year terms to four-year terms, City Clerk Sue Frank said.

    This year’s Seat 3 election winner will serve a two-year term in office. Then, in 2026, Seat 3 will switch to a four-year term, Frank said.

    Indian Harbour Beach has a five-member City Council that includes the mayor. City Council members earn $250 a month.

    Campaign financing

    Brevard election guide: Here's your ultimate voter guide to the 2024 elections, candidates, issues in Brevard County

    Both Seat 3 candidates are financing their own campaigns, treasurer's reports show.

    Hume contributed $1,200 to her campaign through Oct. 4, while Ruimy contributed $800 to her campaign through Sept. 27.

    Candidates discuss major issues

    Shauna Hume

    The city is facing rising costs for goods and services, just as our citizens are. The challenge will be to continue to provide the excellent service our citizens are used to, while keeping taxes low.

    Our operating budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is $12,758,206, with a millage rate of 5.5168. Our city is still debt-free.

    I consider myself a watchdog for the taxpayers, and will continue to use common sense and sound judgment as we move forward in these uncertain times.

    I believe in the importance of municipal home rule. The state preempting local government from policy decision-making is not in the best interest of the city. The government closest to the people serves the people best. I will advocate for home-rule authority at the state level.

    Susan Ruimy

    Indian Harbour Beach is facing significant growth, and we must preserve our wonderful city by putting residents first.While we can't eliminate short-term rentals due to state law, we can safeguard our community by prioritizing local short-term owners over out-of-town investors through distinct registration processes and fees.

    As a debt-free city, we have the opportunity to boost our economic vibrancy and resilience by actively promoting locally owned businesses through festivals and events.As our community grows, we must ensure our police and fire departments have the funding they need.  I am committed to supporting the installation of a third baffle box to tackle stormwater issues and protect the Indian River Lagoon.

    Furthermore, I will support free residential beach passes to ensure our beaches remain safe and accessible to local residents.By focusing on these initiatives, we can maintain our town's character, while embracing growth and ensuring a thriving community.

    More about the candidates

    Shauna Hume

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqHTP_0wIN7Jy500

    Age: 70.

    Occupation: Retired after serving 25 years as executive assistant to the Indian Harbour Beach city manager.

    Education: Bachelor of Science in occupational education from Wayland Baptist University, majoring in human services, with specialization in criminal justice.

    Political/government/civic experience: Appointed last year and currently serving on the Indian Harbour Beach City Council, filling the unexpired term of the late Dave Panicola; Space Coast League of Cities board of directors voting delegate since 2023; executive assistant to City Managers Jackie Burns and Mark Ryan from 1995 to 2020; Ocean Breeze Elementary School volunteer; Girl Scout leader; Sunday school teacher; Keep Brevard Beautiful Trash Bash site captain; Mayors Fitness Challenge team captain; Down Under Dive Club vice president; Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts volunteer, recently recognized for 20 years of service.

    Campaign email: ShaunaHume@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-795-4127.

    Website or Facebook page: ShaunaHume.com

    Susan Ruimy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIiWA_0wIN7Jy500

    Age: 50.

    Occupation: Co-owner of Whale Eye Woodworks Inc., a construction company.

    Education: Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York at Purchase.

    Political/government/civic experience: Indian Harbour Beach Tree Preservation Board member; Ocean Breeze Parent Teacher Organization vice president; co-organizer of the 2024 Small Business Expo in Indian Harbour Beach; organizer of the 2023 Whale Eye Woodworks Beach Cleanup at Millennium Beach.

    Campaign email: SusanRuimyIHB@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-324-5775.

    Website or Facebook page: SusanRuimyIHB.com , facebook.com/IHBCityCouncilSeat3

    Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

    Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here and subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Election 2024: Shauna Hume, Susan Ruimy square off in Indian Harbour City Council Seat 3 race

    Related Search

    Indian harbour beachShauna HUMESusan RuimyCity Council racesElection 2024Campaign financing

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 24, 2024
    Florida Today16 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 taken to medical facility after return to Earth
    Florida Today3 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy