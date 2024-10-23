When is trick-or-treating in Brevard and is there an age limit? Here are the details

Several memes circulating on social media advise that “Halloween 2024 is on Friday the 13 th for the first time in 666 years.”

Nope. Not true.

Halloween is October 31. Every. Single. Year.

Despite the repetition, every year parents will ask the same question in various social media groups, “when is trick-or-treating?”

Halloween, and the decades-old tradition of going door-to-door asking for candy, doesn’t always fall on the most convenient of day of the week. This year it’s a Thursday, which pretty much guarantees lots of work and school absences the next day and plenty of sleepy students in class Friday.

Why do some question the day to go trick-or-treating?

In Florida, traditional trick-or-treating is always done on Halloween, Oct. 31 – no matter the day of the week.

There are usually Halloween-themed events, like trunk-or-treats, in the days leading up to Halloween. But the neighborhood, door-to-door trick-or-treating is Oct. 31.

Other parts of the country do trick-or-treating on Beggars’ Night, Oct 30. This tradition began in Des Moines, Iowa about 80 years ago to curb violence and vandalism that occurred on Halloween night.

Many communities near Milwaukee, Wisc., also moved trick-or-treating to the weekend before Halloween this year.

A few years ago another city in Iowa went as far as having the City County pass a resolution declaring the last Saturday of October from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the official yearly trick-or-treating day and time.

Akron, Ohio’s City Council signed a similar ordinance declaring “Trick or Treat Night” the last Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All participating residents are instructed to turn on their porch lights.

In Rehoboth, Delaware, it’s illegal to go trick-or-treating on Sundays. When the holiday falls on a Sunday, like in 2027, trick-or-treaters, have to instead venture out on Oct. 30.

Are there set times for trick-or-treating in Brevard?

There are no set rules or announced times, but people generally start going out with little ones in the 5 p.m. hour. Most people call it a night when the candy sack is full about 9 p.m.

How old is too old to trick-or-treat?

In Brevard County, there is no official age limit.

“We never insert ourselves into holiday traditions,” said Don Walker, Brevard County spokesman. “We encourage parents to join their children and make it a family event, and we encourage everyone to think safety first.”

However, get caught going door-to-door asking for candy in Chesapeake, Virginia at the age of 15 and you could find yourself in trouble with the law. Ring a doorbell after 8 p.m. dressed in costume looking for candy at any age in that city and you might have some questions to answer.

Both acts are considered a Class 4 misdemeanor. While the laws have been in effect since the 1970s, a city spokesman told TODAY.com they’ve never been enforced.

According to a TODAY.com survey, 46% of parents believe children are never too old to go trick-or-treating. Sixteen percent of adults in the TODAY survey felt kids should stop trick-or-treating around 17 or 18, while 19% said age 15 or 16 is the stopping point. Just 1% said kids older than 9 shouldn't go door-to-door.

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: When is trick-or-treating in Brevard and is there an age limit? Here are the details