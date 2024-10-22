Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Scrub recap: SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral to tie record

    By Brooke Edwards, Florida Today,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vqg5_0wGoYzy000

    Cape Canaveral have to wait to see a rocket launch. SpaceX will try again on Wednesday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket —one which will tie the record number of launches on the Space Coast set last year. While SpaceX has not provided a reason for Monday and Tuesday's scrubs, gusty conditions were present in Brevard.

    SpaceX announced they were aiming for a launch at 8:48 p.m., and if needed, had until 9:16 p.m. to launch. This was delayed from the original liftoff time of 6:56 p.m.. However, they scrubbed the mission at around T-30 minutes. No official reason was given.

    This launch, when it happens, will be one to watch, as the launch will tie last year's record 72 launches . It is to be seen if the record can be broken by the start of November.

    Is there a launch today? Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule from Florida

    While SpaceX typically aims for the earlier part of the launch window, other factors can determine timing, such as conditions at the Cape and at the booster landing location in the Atlantic Ocean.

    This mission is the latest batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation, which delivers internet to customers around the world.

    Sonic booms are not expected in Central Florida, as approximately eight minutes after launch the first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

    SpaceX scrub!

    Update 8:20 p.m.: SpaceX has officially confirmed they are scrubbing the launch for the day. No reason has been given.

    SpaceX is targeting 5:47 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22 to launch this mission.

    Tonight's SpaceX droneship

    Update 8:03 p.m.: SpaceX appears to still be targeting an 8:46 p.m. liftoff.

    Tonight's launch will travel on a southeast trajectory. Just after eight minutes, the first stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

    SpaceX Starlink service for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

    Update 7:45 p.m.: SpaceX has announced that anyone in the areas hit hardest by the recent hurricanes will be eligible for Starlink internet service until the end of the year. See the post embedded below for details.

    Will SpaceX launch today from Florida?

    Update 7:33 p.m.: Will SpaceX be able to launch tonight? Liftoff is still set for 8:48 p.m., but no later than 9:16 p.m..

    In other SpaceX news, SpaceX was just selected to provide launch services for nine Space Force Department of Defense missions.

    SpaceX moves launch time again

    Update 7:12 p.m.: While a reason was not stated, SpaceX has pushed the lift off time to 8:48 p.m..

    SpaceX has also stated that the window now only extends until 9:16 p.m..

    SpaceX Falcon 9 booster details

    Update 6:58 p.m.: According to SpaceX, tonight's Falcon 9 first stage (booster) will see its 18th flight. Previous missions include: 12 Starlink missions, Ispace M1, CRS-27, SES 22, Amazonas-6, and Bandwagon-1.

    SpaceX fairing separation video

    Update 6:48 p.m.: SpaceX recently posted a behind the scenes view of fairings (payload covering) separating from Starlink satellites.

    Ahead of tonight's Florida launch: SpaceX Starship news

    Update 6:39 p.m.: While Starship launched less than two weeks ago from Texas, SpaceX has recently posted to X (formerly Twitter) hinting that Flight 6 could be around the corner.

    SpaceX's Starship will be a key part of NASA's Artemis, being the spacecraft which ferries astronauts from the orbiting Gateway outpost down to the moon.

    SpaceX launch from Florida weather outlook

    Update 6:25 p.m .: Skies remain clear on the Space Coast as SpaceX moves toward tonight's liftoff.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0wGoYzy000

    Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Scrub recap: SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral to tie record

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Starfighters Space hopes to launch small satellites from wings of F-104 supersonic jets
    Florida Today23 hours ago
    Launch recap: Wednesday SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida
    Florida Today23 hours ago
    Florida Lottery Powerball, Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 21, 2024
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday includes big Florida winner
    Florida Today1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    After FL Store Closures & Allegations Of Unpaid Rent, TGI Fridays Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy
    L. Cane10 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy