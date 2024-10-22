Scrub recap: SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral to tie record

Cape Canaveral have to wait to see a rocket launch. SpaceX will try again on Wednesday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket —one which will tie the record number of launches on the Space Coast set last year. While SpaceX has not provided a reason for Monday and Tuesday's scrubs, gusty conditions were present in Brevard.

SpaceX announced they were aiming for a launch at 8:48 p.m., and if needed, had until 9:16 p.m. to launch. This was delayed from the original liftoff time of 6:56 p.m.. However, they scrubbed the mission at around T-30 minutes. No official reason was given.

This launch, when it happens, will be one to watch, as the launch will tie last year's record 72 launches . It is to be seen if the record can be broken by the start of November.

While SpaceX typically aims for the earlier part of the launch window, other factors can determine timing, such as conditions at the Cape and at the booster landing location in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission is the latest batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation, which delivers internet to customers around the world.

Sonic booms are not expected in Central Florida, as approximately eight minutes after launch the first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Update 8:20 p.m.: SpaceX has officially confirmed they are scrubbing the launch for the day. No reason has been given.

SpaceX is targeting 5:47 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22 to launch this mission.

Update 8:03 p.m.: SpaceX appears to still be targeting an 8:46 p.m. liftoff.

Tonight's launch will travel on a southeast trajectory. Just after eight minutes, the first stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Update 7:45 p.m.: SpaceX has announced that anyone in the areas hit hardest by the recent hurricanes will be eligible for Starlink internet service until the end of the year. See the post embedded below for details.

Update 7:33 p.m.: Will SpaceX be able to launch tonight? Liftoff is still set for 8:48 p.m., but no later than 9:16 p.m..

In other SpaceX news, SpaceX was just selected to provide launch services for nine Space Force Department of Defense missions.

Update 7:12 p.m.: While a reason was not stated, SpaceX has pushed the lift off time to 8:48 p.m..

SpaceX has also stated that the window now only extends until 9:16 p.m..

Update 6:58 p.m.: According to SpaceX, tonight's Falcon 9 first stage (booster) will see its 18th flight. Previous missions include: 12 Starlink missions, Ispace M1, CRS-27, SES 22, Amazonas-6, and Bandwagon-1.

Update 6:48 p.m.: SpaceX recently posted a behind the scenes view of fairings (payload covering) separating from Starlink satellites.

Update 6:39 p.m.: While Starship launched less than two weeks ago from Texas, SpaceX has recently posted to X (formerly Twitter) hinting that Flight 6 could be around the corner.

SpaceX's Starship will be a key part of NASA's Artemis, being the spacecraft which ferries astronauts from the orbiting Gateway outpost down to the moon.

Update 6:25 p.m .: Skies remain clear on the Space Coast as SpaceX moves toward tonight's liftoff.

