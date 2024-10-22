Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Five candidates face off in election for Palm Bay City Council Seat 5

    By Jim Waymer, Florida Today,

    1 days ago

    Five candidates are running to fill Seat 5 on Palm Bay City Council, left empty after the sitting council member was arrested and subsequently resigned.

    The seat has been vacant since Peter Filiberto resigned last year after police pulled him over for suspected DUI . So this is a special election held in conjunction with the Nov. 5 general election, with no primary, to see who will serve out the remaining two years of the four-year term.

    Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of formally asking the governor to remove Filiberto, who would later resign . The council then was not able to appoint a replacement by the deadline.

    Filberto ran for Palm Bay City Council Seat 3 this year, but lost in the Aug. 20 primary .

    The yearly salary for the Palm Bay City Council seats is $12,722.

    Here are the five candidates in a nutshell:

    • Jimmy Backus , 60, is a federal government worker who emphasizes roads, agriculture and "smart growth."
    • Paul D. Galbreath II , 47, a network tech, says the city needs "sound financial budgets, improved city services/infrastructure, proactive city planning" and better public safety.
    • Mike Jaffe , 41, a certified general contractor and realtor, would focus on improving roads, bridges and other aging infrastructure; foster partnerships with the private sector to fund and accelerate infrastructure projects; and employ "smart technology" in transportation to improve traffic flow and reduce environmental impact.
    • Eduardo Macaya , 49, who owns a landscaping company, aims to prioritize critical road repairs and maintenance by raising impact fees by 25% in the first year; establish youth programs; and conduct an audit to ensure prioritized spending.
    • David Rodriguez , 60, is a flight attendant who wants to help the city continue to make Palm Bay a "city to be proud of and call home."

    Candidates discuss major issues

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU5N8_0wGoNuwg00

    More: Palm Bay seat 3 race Agarie, Langevin square off in runoff for Palm Bay City Council Seat 3

    Here are the candidates' answers to what they believe are top issues.

    Jimmy Backus

    As I talk to those who live in the community of Palm Bay that have been here for a bit of years, even as newcomers, major concern that they have access to new roads as the community is developing stoplights and signs.

    Keeping the agriculture of the community as well.

    Whether it is commercial build or single-family homes being developed in Palm Bay, making sure that we have smart growth.

    Keeping the inflation down when it comes to purchasing homes. People do not want high taxes. Those are my concerns as well. As they are building the community, making sure that they have sidewalks inclined where people with disability are able to walk on, and if we need to get the federal government to assist us, not putting the weight on the community financially.

    Paul D. Galbreath II

    Top issues include sound financial budgets, improved city services/infrastructure, proactive city planning, safe Palm Bay.

    Mike Jaffe

    Infrastructure and transportation: Aging infrastructure, lack of infrastructure and road scarcity are causing congestion, disrupting the quality of life for residents and hindering commercial economic growth.

    Infrastructure investment plan: Propose a comprehensive plan to repair and upgrade roads, bridges and public transportation systems, allocating budget resources efficiently.

    Public-private partnerships: Foster partnerships with private-sector entities to fund and accelerate infrastructure projects.

    Smart transportation initiatives: Promote the adoption of smart technology in transportation to improve traffic flow and reduce environmental impact. Focus on federal and state grants.

    Eduardo “Eddie” Macaya

    Unmanaged growth : Specifically, the issue with infrastructure by prioritizing critical road repairs/maintenance by raising impact fees by 25% in the first year, which will raise funds to alleviate our infrastructure problems. Also, requiring developers to have some bonded jobs making sure they don’t abandon projects in our city and finish within a timely manner.

    Establishing youth programs in our Parks and Recreation Departments to provide young people with opportunities for building integrity and character through sports and mentoring programs.

    Mismanaged funds : Conduct an audit to ensure that city funds are prioritized and allocated appropriately to our essential needs over unnecessary expenditures.

    David Rodriguez

    To continue in helping Palm Bay achieve growth and to provide current/future residents a city to be proud of and call home.

    In addition, to upgrading the needs of residents' requests that are deserved and expected of their city leaders, thus making Palm Bay one of the leading and desired cities in the state of Florida.

    Campaign contributions

    • Backus : $177 in monetary contributions raised, $177 spent.
    • Galbreath: $4,909 in monetary contributions raised, $2,875 spent.
    • Jaffe: $49,035 in monetary contributions raised, $27,199 spent.
    • Macaya: $200 in monetary contributions raised, $177 spent.
    • Rodriguez: $2,050 in monetary contributions raised and $1,706 spent.

    More about the candidates

    Jimmy Backus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRh6q_0wGoNuwg00

    Age: 60

    Education: Beulah Height University: administration, finance, psychology

    Occupation: 27 years Publix manager (retired); currently employed at U.S. Postal Service

    Political/government/civic experience: Budget Advisory Committee; Disaster Relief Committee; Auditor Committee. Only volunteer work.

    Campaign phone number: 678-886-5570

    Website/ Facebook page: Email address jimmybackus49@gmail.com/Facebook page only.

    Paul D. Galbreath II

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihf1W_0wGoNuwg00

    Age: 47

    Occupation: Network tech

    Education: University of Phoenix, 2012, bachelor's in information technology, minor in web development.

    Campaign phone number: 321-312-0654

    Campaign email: connect@paulgalbreath.com

    Mike Jaffe

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJOvj_0wGoNuwg00

    Age: 41

    Occupation: Certified general contractor and realtor

    Education: Bachelor of Science in resort and hospitality management

    Political/government/civic experience: First vice president for the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association (May 2021 to current); Melbourne Chamber of Commerce board member (July 2021 to current); Neighbor Up Brevard Board member (January 2022 to current); Economic Ad Valorem Tax Abatement Council (February 2022 to September 2022; Economic Development Commission board member (March 2022 to September 2022).

    Campaign email: mike@jaffeforpalmbay.com

    Campaign phone number: (321) 313-5771

    Website or Facebook page: jaffeforpalmbay.com

    Eduardo “Eddie” Macaya

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDzHA_0wGoNuwg00

    Age: 49 Occupation: Owner/operator of a landscaping company

    Education: Miami Senior High School, Johnson & Wales University

    Political/government/civic experience: In the past, I was a high school and youth football coach for 15 years. I owned and operated a boxing and MMA gym that was free to the community for 10 years. I did local amateur boxing events for the community, including Olympic regional qualifiers. I also served as a boxing and MMA coach, and brought professional boxing to the city of Palm Bay in the Tony Rosa Community Center, hosted by All Star Boxing and Telemundo, which helped support the local economy. Now, I’m currently trying to serve my community by holding public office.

    Campaign email: coachmacaya4palmbay@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-537-5767

    Website or Facebook page: coachmacaya4palmbay.com

    David Rodriguez

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sad9U_0wGoNuwg00

    Age: 60

    Occupation : Flight attendant, Allegiant Air

    Campaign phone number: 321-367-0006

    Campaign email address: drodriguez.campaign@gmail.com

    Campaign website: www.davidrodriguez.org

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Five candidates face off in election for Palm Bay City Council Seat 5

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Lottery Powerball, Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 21, 2024
    Florida Today2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Tiny Seafood Restaurant In Florida Where Your Lobster Pasta Dreams Come True
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy