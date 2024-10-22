Five candidates face off in election for Palm Bay City Council Seat 5

Five candidates are running to fill Seat 5 on Palm Bay City Council, left empty after the sitting council member was arrested and subsequently resigned.

The seat has been vacant since Peter Filiberto resigned last year after police pulled him over for suspected DUI . So this is a special election held in conjunction with the Nov. 5 general election, with no primary, to see who will serve out the remaining two years of the four-year term.

Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of formally asking the governor to remove Filiberto, who would later resign . The council then was not able to appoint a replacement by the deadline.

Filberto ran for Palm Bay City Council Seat 3 this year, but lost in the Aug. 20 primary .

The yearly salary for the Palm Bay City Council seats is $12,722.

Here are the five candidates in a nutshell:

Jimmy Backus, 60, is a federal government worker who emphasizes roads, agriculture and "smart growth."

Paul D. Galbreath II, 47, a network tech, says the city needs "sound financial budgets, improved city services/infrastructure, proactive city planning" and better public safety.

Mike Jaffe, 41, a certified general contractor and realtor, would focus on improving roads, bridges and other aging infrastructure; foster partnerships with the private sector to fund and accelerate infrastructure projects; and employ "smart technology" in transportation to improve traffic flow and reduce environmental impact.

Eduardo Macaya, 49, who owns a landscaping company, aims to prioritize critical road repairs and maintenance by raising impact fees by 25% in the first year; establish youth programs; and conduct an audit to ensure prioritized spending.

David Rodriguez, 60, is a flight attendant who wants to help the city continue to make Palm Bay a "city to be proud of and call home."

Candidates discuss major issues

Here are the candidates' answers to what they believe are top issues.

Jimmy Backus

As I talk to those who live in the community of Palm Bay that have been here for a bit of years, even as newcomers, major concern that they have access to new roads as the community is developing stoplights and signs.

Keeping the agriculture of the community as well.

Whether it is commercial build or single-family homes being developed in Palm Bay, making sure that we have smart growth.

Keeping the inflation down when it comes to purchasing homes. People do not want high taxes. Those are my concerns as well. As they are building the community, making sure that they have sidewalks inclined where people with disability are able to walk on, and if we need to get the federal government to assist us, not putting the weight on the community financially.

Paul D. Galbreath II

Top issues include sound financial budgets, improved city services/infrastructure, proactive city planning, safe Palm Bay.

Mike Jaffe

Infrastructure and transportation: Aging infrastructure, lack of infrastructure and road scarcity are causing congestion, disrupting the quality of life for residents and hindering commercial economic growth.

Infrastructure investment plan: Propose a comprehensive plan to repair and upgrade roads, bridges and public transportation systems, allocating budget resources efficiently.

Public-private partnerships: Foster partnerships with private-sector entities to fund and accelerate infrastructure projects.

Smart transportation initiatives: Promote the adoption of smart technology in transportation to improve traffic flow and reduce environmental impact. Focus on federal and state grants.

Eduardo “Eddie” Macaya

Unmanaged growth : Specifically, the issue with infrastructure by prioritizing critical road repairs/maintenance by raising impact fees by 25% in the first year, which will raise funds to alleviate our infrastructure problems. Also, requiring developers to have some bonded jobs making sure they don’t abandon projects in our city and finish within a timely manner.

Establishing youth programs in our Parks and Recreation Departments to provide young people with opportunities for building integrity and character through sports and mentoring programs.

Mismanaged funds : Conduct an audit to ensure that city funds are prioritized and allocated appropriately to our essential needs over unnecessary expenditures.

David Rodriguez

To continue in helping Palm Bay achieve growth and to provide current/future residents a city to be proud of and call home.

In addition, to upgrading the needs of residents' requests that are deserved and expected of their city leaders, thus making Palm Bay one of the leading and desired cities in the state of Florida.

Campaign contributions

Backus: $177 in monetary contributions raised, $177 spent.

Galbreath: $4,909 in monetary contributions raised, $2,875 spent.

Jaffe: $49,035 in monetary contributions raised, $27,199 spent.

Macaya: $200 in monetary contributions raised, $177 spent.

Rodriguez: $2,050 in monetary contributions raised and $1,706 spent.

More about the candidates

Jimmy Backus

Age: 60

Education: Beulah Height University: administration, finance, psychology

Occupation: 27 years Publix manager (retired); currently employed at U.S. Postal Service

Political/government/civic experience: Budget Advisory Committee; Disaster Relief Committee; Auditor Committee. Only volunteer work.

Campaign phone number: 678-886-5570

Website/ Facebook page: Email address jimmybackus49@gmail.com/Facebook page only.

Paul D. Galbreath II

Age: 47

Occupation: Network tech

Education: University of Phoenix, 2012, bachelor's in information technology, minor in web development.

Campaign phone number: 321-312-0654

Campaign email: connect@paulgalbreath.com

Mike Jaffe

Age: 41

Occupation: Certified general contractor and realtor

Education: Bachelor of Science in resort and hospitality management

Political/government/civic experience: First vice president for the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association (May 2021 to current); Melbourne Chamber of Commerce board member (July 2021 to current); Neighbor Up Brevard Board member (January 2022 to current); Economic Ad Valorem Tax Abatement Council (February 2022 to September 2022; Economic Development Commission board member (March 2022 to September 2022).

Campaign email: mike@jaffeforpalmbay.com

Campaign phone number: (321) 313-5771

Website or Facebook page: jaffeforpalmbay.com

Eduardo “Eddie” Macaya

Age: 49 Occupation: Owner/operator of a landscaping company

Education: Miami Senior High School, Johnson & Wales University

Political/government/civic experience: In the past, I was a high school and youth football coach for 15 years. I owned and operated a boxing and MMA gym that was free to the community for 10 years. I did local amateur boxing events for the community, including Olympic regional qualifiers. I also served as a boxing and MMA coach, and brought professional boxing to the city of Palm Bay in the Tony Rosa Community Center, hosted by All Star Boxing and Telemundo, which helped support the local economy. Now, I’m currently trying to serve my community by holding public office.

Campaign email: coachmacaya4palmbay@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-537-5767

Website or Facebook page: coachmacaya4palmbay.com

David Rodriguez

Age: 60

Occupation : Flight attendant, Allegiant Air

Campaign phone number: 321-367-0006

Campaign email address: drodriguez.campaign@gmail.com

Campaign website: www.davidrodriguez.org

