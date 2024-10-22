One Senior Place: After retiring, consider volunteering in your community

I'm retired and thinking about volunteering. Where do I start?

Seniors possess a wealth of knowledge, skills and experiences that can greatly benefit the community. Volunteering allows these adults to engage with people of all ages, share their expertise and find deeper fulfillment in retirement.

Let's explore why seniors might want to volunteer, the benefits they can enjoy and some of the opportunities available.

Why Volunteer?

Social Engagement: Retirement can lead to reduced social interaction, affecting mental health. Volunteering offers a chance to connect with others, make new friends and hone social skills.

Learn new skills or refine existing ones during volunteering, for personal growth and a sense of accomplishment. Mental & Physical Health: Meaningful activities boost mental and physical well-being. Volunteering helps seniors stay active and maintain a positive outlook.

Volunteering options

United Way of Brevard works with dozens of local nonprofits to improve life in our community in multiple ways. What are you passionate about?

Mentoring and tutoring: Seniors can share their extensive knowledge through after-school programs, community centers, or by mentoring youngsters. Schools are always looking for help in the classrooms, as is Brevard's Rolling Readers program.

Those passionate about the arts can volunteer at local museums, libraries, theaters or musical organizations. If you are a lover of the arts, the Brevard Cultural Alliance is for you. Seniors: Meals on Wheels through Aging Matters relies on volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Assisted living or memory care facilities welcome volunteers who will visit with residents, assist with recreational activities or share expertise.

In addition to traditional volunteer roles, "hybrid" options like becoming a paid companion can offer the same sense of satisfaction, with the added benefit of income. Talk to One Senior Place about some opportunities.

Whether paid or unpaid, activities that align with your passions, expertise, and values will help you stay active, learn new skills and build meaningful connections in the community.

Looking for some opportunities? Stop by the Senior Job and Volunteer Fair November 18 at One Senior Place in Viera. And get ready to love life just a little bit more.

Brenda Lyle is a certified care manager and certified dementia practitioner with One Senior Place, Greater Orlando. One Senior Place is a marketplace for resources and provider of information, advice, care and on-site services for seniors and their families.

Submit your questions to AskOSP@OneSeniorPlace.com . For immediate help, call 321-751-6771 or visit One Senior Place , The Experts in Aging.

