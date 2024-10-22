Walking with purpose: The World's Largest Pet Walk continues through the end of the year

Walking your dog or cat is good for both human and beast, providing health and social benefits that include stronger muscles and bones, improved cardiovascular fitness and decreased stress. But for Brevard residents Erin Day and Robin Pence, and the rest of the community, going out for a walk with the family pet also helps support therapy animals.

Merritt Island resident Day and Pence, of Rockledge, work for the Orlando-based international nonprofit North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) , which participated in the World’s Largest Pet Walk. The event was orchestrated by nonprofit Pet Partners and presented by Wellness Pet Company to raise money in support of therapy animals nationwide. Since 1977, Pet Partners has registered and supported thousands of volunteer therapy animal teams who have made millions of meaningful visits around the world to schools, senior center, libraries, hospital and more.

“Pet Partners’ therapy animal program brings love and comfort to millions of people around the country, so it’s important and a lot of fun for our employees here and all around the country to lace up their sneakers, grab their pets and join this walk,” said Gene O’Neill, CEO of NAVC.

The event had raised $100,000 by the time Pence and Day walked the walk, and it’s not too late to join them for a good cause, since the Walk continues until the end of the year. The public is invited to walk, gallop, trot or hop at their own pace and on their preferred day with their own pets, whether furry, feathery or scaly.

In what must be one of the most laidback organized walks of all time, participants can walk whatever distance and path that feels right for them and their pets. Stroll around the block, join an employee group, as Pence and Day did, or just take a quiet hike with your pets.

NAVC’s paid media manager, Day was a college student when she rescued Kona from a shelter after the pup had recovered from being heartworm positive. Accompanied by Kona, Day met coworkers/walkers at Orlando’s Cypress Grove Park for the special walk. Day’s year-old daughter Nora got an early lesson in giving back.

"This was a great opportunity for us to get outside together with our pets in support of such a great cause,” Day said.

“I loved being able to see the human-animal bond in action, it is amazing what some fresh air and our furry friends can do to bring joy into our lives! "

Pence, senior vice president, public relations for NAVC, agreed.

"The best part of this was being outside with our dogs and co-workers supporting therapy animals,” said Pence, who walked Luna, one of six “office dogs” at NAVC’s Orlando office.

Donations to the World’s Largest Pet Walk can be made through the end of 2024 at petpartners.org .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Walking with purpose: The World's Largest Pet Walk continues through the end of the year