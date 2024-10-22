Woodling: Fall is a season for personal transitions. Here's how to reflect, change, grow

This month, I had the fortunate opportunity to spend some time in Virginia and experience the early transition into fall. As Floridians, we often only catch a fleeting glimpse of this season, so it was a rare treat to see the colors changing and feel the crisp air.

Fall is a season known for letting go, for closure, for harvesting what has grown, and for preparing for the winter ahead. It’s a powerful time of transformation and reflection, one that holds valuable lessons for our mental and emotional well-being. What if we honored this time for our mental health in the same way that nature does?

Take an opportunity for reflection

During this season of transition, take time for self-reflection. What accomplishments are you most proud of from this past year? What challenges have you overcome, and what lessons can you harvest from those experiences to carry with you into the next season? Reflecting on these things can help ground you and provide a sense of purpose and direction as you move forward.

As we prepare for the holiday season and the rush of end-of-year deadlines, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle. But what would it look like if you embraced this period as a personal time of transition? Take a moment to consider what changes you could make that might serve you best for the future.

When you reflect on the year behind you, you likely recall setting New Year’s resolutions, maybe doing some spring cleaning, and fully embracing the vibrant energy of summer. Those parts of the year are full of growth, high energy, and outward activity. Now, as the days shorten, I encourage you to slow down and turn inward, using this time to assess where you are and where you’d like to go.

Let go of what's holding you back

If you sense there are things holding you back or creating unnecessary stress, fall can be a beautiful opportunity to let them go. Picture how it might feel to release these burdens, just as the trees release their leaves. Maybe it’s letting go of an unhelpful mindset, setting a healthy boundary with someone in your life, or finding acceptance for something that can’t be changed. This release isn’t about giving up but rather about creating space for what’s to come.

Just as nature goes through its cycles, we, too, are at our best when we allow ourselves to evolve. Resisting change is like trying to stop the arrival of a new season. Inevitably, it leads to frustration and discomfort. Instead, try to embrace the gifts and benefits that come with each shift in your life.

Give yourself permission to change and grow

Each season, both in nature and within ourselves, holds something valuable and unique. By welcoming change, you give yourself permission to grow and adapt, which is essential for long-term mental and emotional wellness.

If you’re interested in exploring these themes further, Mary Beth Laburda, LMHC, will be offering a workshop titled “Reflect & Renew: A Journey Through Past Accomplishments and Future Goals.” This event will be held at Thrive Local in Viera, FL, on November 16th. It’s a wonderful opportunity to dive deeper into personal reflection and goal-setting.

Contact Thrive Local or visit thrivelocalfl.com to register and take a step toward embracing this season of transformation in a meaningful way.

If you have a question related to emotional well-being that you would like to submit for consideration to be addressed in this column, email your inquiries to contact@pamperyourmind.com .

Kristin Woodling is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Chief Executive Officer of Pamper Your Mind LLC with Florida offices located in Satellite Beach, Suntree, and Rockledge. Details about the practice and services provided can be found at pamperyourmind.com and pamperyourmindfamily.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Woodling: Fall is a season for personal transitions. Here's how to reflect, change, grow