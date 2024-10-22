Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Woodling: Fall is a season for personal transitions. Here's how to reflect, change, grow

    By By Kristin Woodling,

    1 days ago

    This month, I had the fortunate opportunity to spend some time in Virginia and experience the early transition into fall. As Floridians, we often only catch a fleeting glimpse of this season, so it was a rare treat to see the colors changing and feel the crisp air.

    Fall is a season known for letting go, for closure, for harvesting what has grown, and for preparing for the winter ahead. It’s a powerful time of transformation and reflection, one that holds valuable lessons for our mental and emotional well-being. What if we honored this time for our mental health in the same way that nature does?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFF55_0wGnfR7M00

    Take an opportunity for reflection

    During this season of transition, take time for self-reflection. What accomplishments are you most proud of from this past year? What challenges have you overcome, and what lessons can you harvest from those experiences to carry with you into the next season? Reflecting on these things can help ground you and provide a sense of purpose and direction as you move forward.

    As we prepare for the holiday season and the rush of end-of-year deadlines, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle. But what would it look like if you embraced this period as a personal time of transition? Take a moment to consider what changes you could make that might serve you best for the future.

    When you reflect on the year behind you, you likely recall setting New Year’s resolutions, maybe doing some spring cleaning, and fully embracing the vibrant energy of summer. Those parts of the year are full of growth, high energy, and outward activity. Now, as the days shorten, I encourage you to slow down and turn inward, using this time to assess where you are and where you’d like to go.

    Let go of what's holding you back

    If you sense there are things holding you back or creating unnecessary stress, fall can be a beautiful opportunity to let them go. Picture how it might feel to release these burdens, just as the trees release their leaves. Maybe it’s letting go of an unhelpful mindset, setting a healthy boundary with someone in your life, or finding acceptance for something that can’t be changed. This release isn’t about giving up but rather about creating space for what’s to come.

    Just as nature goes through its cycles, we, too, are at our best when we allow ourselves to evolve. Resisting change is like trying to stop the arrival of a new season. Inevitably, it leads to frustration and discomfort. Instead, try to embrace the gifts and benefits that come with each shift in your life.

    Give yourself permission to change and grow

    Each season, both in nature and within ourselves, holds something valuable and unique. By welcoming change, you give yourself permission to grow and adapt, which is essential for long-term mental and emotional wellness.

    If you’re interested in exploring these themes further, Mary Beth Laburda, LMHC, will be offering a workshop titled “Reflect & Renew: A Journey Through Past Accomplishments and Future Goals.” This event will be held at Thrive Local in Viera, FL, on November 16th. It’s a wonderful opportunity to dive deeper into personal reflection and goal-setting.

    Contact Thrive Local or visit thrivelocalfl.com to register and take a step toward embracing this season of transformation in a meaningful way.

    If you have a question related to emotional well-being that you would like to submit for consideration to be addressed in this column, email your inquiries to contact@pamperyourmind.com .

    Kristin Woodling is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Chief Executive Officer of Pamper Your Mind LLC with Florida offices located in Satellite Beach, Suntree, and Rockledge. Details about the practice and services provided can be found at pamperyourmind.com and pamperyourmindfamily.com .

    Woodling: Life doesn't have to be lived on autopilot. Here's how to find fulfillment again

    Woodling: Suicide of a loved one leaves grief, guilt. What to know about warning signs, resources

    Woodling: Re-entering the workforce is daunting, but these steps can help you succeed

    Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Woodling: Fall is a season for personal transitions. Here's how to reflect, change, grow

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Lottery Powerball, Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 21, 2024
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday includes big Florida winner
    Florida Today1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy