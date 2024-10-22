Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Titusville Playhouse takes an epic journey through history with 'Anastasia: The Musical'

    By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uO57e_0wGnf7nJ00

    Titusville Playhouse is set to tell a sweeping tale of history, mystery and romance with "Anastasia: The Musical." The show, based upon the 1997 animated film , opens Friday, Oct. 25 for a run through Nov. 17.

    "Anastasia: The Musical," with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, tells the legend of Anastasia Romanov, the young Russian grand duchess who may or may not have survived the brutal execution of her family during the Bolshevik Revolution.

    "The stage show differs from the movie with a bit more historical accuracy and a dynamic look at life during the 1920s in Europe," said associate artistic director Niko Stamos. "It is an epic journey."

    The story follows Anya, a young woman who may be the long-lost royal. With amnesia clouding her past, Anya embarks on an epic journey to discover who she really is.

    With the help of a charming conman named Dmitry and an ex-aristocrat named Vlad, she sets out to discover her past while being pursued by Gleb, an officer who has his own motives for keeping the Romanov legacy buried.

    It’s a story that combines history with epic adventure.

    "Typically stories that feature princesses and royalty do not feature as strong female characters, but Anya is the epitome of strength," Stamos said. "She finds the power within herself to find what she deems important, home, love and family."

    Stamos believes the theme of finding one's place in the world will resonate with audiences.

    "It’s not just about where we live and the people we are blood-related to, but the people who surround us and lift us up," Stamos said. "I think this idea of hope and happiness is a message we all need now more than ever."

    "And to have this message presented through a powerful female character will hopefully inspire our young audience members that they can create their own destiny in life to find a place and group of people they call home."

    At the center of the production, Kristen Olson takes on the role of Anya.

    "She is the perfect person for this role, bringing heart and strength to the show," Stamos said. "I can not wait for audiences to be blown away by her honest performance."

    Opposite Olson, Daniel Grest is the smooth-talking Dmitry. Garrett Holt plays the story's villain as Gleb, the conflicted officer obsessed with rooting out the last Romanov. Natalie Palmer plays the Dowager Empress.

    "The moments the two are onstage together are electric, and show the strength of women," Stamos said.

    Titusville Playhouse's creative team is pulling out all the stops to transport audiences from the grand palaces of St. Petersburg to the glittering lights of Paris.

    To achieve the lush and atmospheric scenic elements, Titusville Playhouse is using a new video wall that is the full size of the stage, and the set is designed to mirror the cylindrical shape of a music box.

    "Our goal is that between the physical scenery and video content, audiences are swept away by the story through both the visuals and the lush orchestrations," Stamos said.

    Stamos believes the story will remind audiences to dream big and believe in love.

    "As we get closer to the holiday season and coming out of major hurricanes, I think it is the perfect time for us all to remember that together we can have a better future for all," he said.

    "Home is where we make it."

    'Anastasia: The Musical'

    Where: Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville

    When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 17

    Tickets: Start at $31

    Call: 321-268-1125

    Website: titusvilleplayhouse.com

    Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TGIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

    Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    Curtain up! Here's what's coming to Brevard theaters for 2024-25

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville Playhouse takes an epic journey through history with 'Anastasia: The Musical'

