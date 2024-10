10 Brevard County high school volleyball teams earn spots in 2024 FHSAA state tournament

It's time for playoff volleyball in Florida and 10 Brevard County high school teams earned spots in the 2024 FHSAA state tournament.

Classes 1A, 2A and 3A will start regional play Tuesday, Oct. 22. In Class 1A, Brevard HEAT (21-1) claimed the top seed in Region 2 after only having one loss in the regular season. Merritt Island Christian (10-12) finished as district runner-up and is the No. 6 seed in Region 2-1A.

District champion Holy Trinity (16-9) is the only Brevard team in the Class 2A state tournament and is the No. 6 seed in its region. Since the Tigers won their district's championship, they will host their first-round game.

No. 5 Cocoa Beach (13-7) and No. 7 Space Coast (12-10) will be both on the road to open up the Region 2-3A tournament.

In Class 4A, Merritt Island (21-5) is the No. 2 seed and Satellite (13-12) is the six seed in Region 2-4A. Class 4A regional quarterfinal games will be played on Oct. 23.

Three teams will represent Brevard County in the Class 6A state tournament with Viera (14-12) being the No. 1 seed in Region 2. No. 7 Melbourne (10-8) and No. 2 Bayside (16-9) are also in Region 2-6A and will face off in the regional quarterfinals on Oct. 23.

Class 1A

Region 2 Quarterfinals, Oct. 22

No. 8 First Baptist Christian Academy at No. 1 Brevard HEAT, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Merritt Island Christian at No. 3 Lake Mary Prep, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 2 Quarterfinals, Oct. 22

No. 3 Canterbury at No. 6 Holy Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Region 2 Quarterfinals, Oct. 22

No. 5 Cocoa Beach at No. 4 The Villages Charter, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Space Coast at No. 2 Montverde Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 2 Quarterfinals, Oct. 23

No. 7 Tavares at No. 2 Merritt Island, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Satellite at No. 3 Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Region 2 Quarterfinals, Oct. 23

No. 8 Lake Gibson at No. 1 Viera, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Melbourne at No. 2 Bayside, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 10 Brevard County high school volleyball teams earn spots in 2024 FHSAA state tournament