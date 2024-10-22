Celebrated classical guitarist Stephen Robinson to perform at Florida Tech

He’s played with the Boston Pops and the Cincinnati Symphony, and now he will play in Melbourne. Classical guitarist Stephen Robinson will perform a solo concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Gleason Performing Arts Center at Florida Institute of Technology.

Listening to Robinson is not only a sensory delight, but also one that will benefit a good cause. Donations from ticket sales will help Aloha Pet Rescue and Adoptions in Indian Harbour Beach to care for homeless pets until a good home for them can be found. The nonprofit was launched by Linda Pepen, wife of Dr. Manuel J. Pepen of Aloha Pet and Bird Hospital . The adoption center is located on-site at the animal medical practice in Indian Harbour Beach.

Robinson’s career includes extensive touring as a recitalist, collaborative artist and orchestral soloist, as well as conducting master classes and adjudicating at musical institutions and festivals worldwide.

The New York Times noted Robinson’s “effortless virtuosity with intelligence and good taste.” One of the last American students to work with the legendary Andres Segovia, Robinson was called by the guitar master “a magnificent guitarist, one of the most brilliant guitarists of our times.”

With that kind of testimonial, a guitarist need nothing else. But Robinson has also accumulated numerous national and international awards, fellowships and grants, including several from the National Endowment of the Arts.

Robinson was the first recipient of Florida State University’s doctor of music in guitar. This Fulbright Fellow founded Stetson University’s Guitar Program and the Stetson International Guitar Workshop and further advanced the world of music through the commission of new works for solo guitar, chamber music with guitar and guitar and orchestra. Stetson University honored Robinson with the title of Professor Emeritus upon his retirement in 2021.

How did this acclaimed artist connect with an animal adoption agency in the Space Coast? Credit local residents Frank DeGroodt and Roger Allen Cope, who met Robinson while studying guitar at FSU.

“Stephen started when I was almost finished and he went on to earn the first doctorate in classical guitar at FSU,” DeGroodt said.

Years later, when DeGroodt was teaching music in Georgia, he reconnected with Robinson when he took his students to see Robinson compete in a guitar competition. During his career in academia, DeGroodt made it a point to hear Robinson play whenever possible.

“While at Stetson, he started the very successful International Guitar Workshop, yearly bringing in guitarists from around the world, and I made it point to attend whenever I was in the area,” he said.

Pepen has been a student of DeGroodt’s for 20 years.

“His wife, Linda, runs the rescue, so there is the thread that culminated in this concert,” DeGroodt said. “Long story short, three old FSU grads connected by classical guitar, along with my present student, are having a benefit concert for Aloha Rescue and Adoptions.”

Stephen Robinson in concert

Where: Gleason Performing Arts Center at Florida Tech, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne

When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $15, payable in cash or check. Purchase at the door, or in advance at Aloha Rescue & Adoptions, 968, E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach or at Marion Music, 4970 Stack Blvd., Melbourne

Call: 321-777-6444

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Celebrated classical guitarist Stephen Robinson to perform at Florida Tech