    • Florida Today

    SpaceX launch from Florida Delayed: Cape Canaveral launch moved to Tuesday

    By Brooke Edwards, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8w8W_0wFLb1dI00

    (This article has been updated to provide new information, including a new launch date.)

    Cape Canaveral was set to see yet another rocket launch this evening —one which would tie the record number of launches set last year. While SpaceX has not provided a reason, the FAA now lists this launch as occurring on Tuesday, October 22 during a window beginning at 6:14 p.m. and extending until 11:45 p.m..

    SpaceX will now try again Tuesday to launch the Starlink 6-61 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40. This will be one to watch, as the launch will tie with last year's record 72 launches .

    While SpaceX typically aims for the earlier part of the launch window, other factors can determine timing, such as conditions at the Cape and at the booster landing location in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Is there a launch today? Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule from Florida

    This mission is the latest batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation, which delivers internet to customers around the world.

    Sonic booms are not expected in Central Florida, as approximately eight minutes after launch the first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch from Florida Delayed: Cape Canaveral launch moved to Tuesday

