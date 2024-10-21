Open in App
    Florida Today

    Health concerns in Brevard? Now's your chance to bring up what matters to you.

    By Sara Paulson, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    (Updated to add two additional links to the survey.)

    If you have thoughts or concerns about health care needs in Brevard, now’s your chance to say something – and be heard.

    Your feedback is really wanted for the 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey , happening now.

    Here's what you need to know about this community check-in:

    More: 'We want them to know they're not alone': Program helps grieving youngsters cope with loss

    1.) A priority for county healthcare providers

    The Space Coast Health Foundation / Health First CHNA survey is open now through Dec. 13. In 2022, community health needs were identified through 600 telephone surveys and 770 online responses. Access that report at schfbrevard.org . This year, organizers are pushing for additional participants. The more responses collected, the more accurate the picture. That knowledge is invaluable – and helps determine programs and services that, if provided additional funding, would be most beneficial to the largest number of people on the Space Coast.

    2. It's a state requirement.

    Where do YOU see shortfalls with state or community services? What have your experiences been? The state of Florida asks residents of each county to take the survey every three years. This is then used to not only provide comprehensive county-specific results, but an overall picture of the state of Florida's health, according to the Florida Department of Health . This countywide survey collects residents’ responses regarding their health care needs, and what areas need to be improved. This offers Brevard residents a unique chance to express what matters most to them when it comes to health.

    3.) Your feedback shapes countywide health resources.

    The CHNA plays a critical role in determining what areas Brevard needs to address.

    “Once the survey data is received, the health concerns are prioritized, and the foundation outlines its work,” said Johnette Gindling , President and CEO of the Space Coast Health Foundation . “For example, it is because of the mental health data from the (2022) survey that the Foundation chooses to focus its attention on this important (mental) health need.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Wu4z_0wFLVGDS00

    Various factors are considered when getting community health needs feedback, including respondents’ emotional state. Once assessed, the survey’s sample size will reflect Brevard County’s gender, age and race demographics, broken down by North, Central and South Brevard.

    More: Regular exercise? 'For my mental stability, this was a no-brainer'

    4.) North Brevard will get another survey

    The Space Coast Health Foundation , alongside Health First , is sponsoring the CHNA survey, conducted by Professional Research Consultants (PRC) out of Omaha, Neb. Parrish Medical Center will be sponsoring a separate survey focused on North Brevard beginning in February 2025, said Natalie Sellers, senior vice president of communications. PRC is also conducting this survey, pertaining solely to North Brevard. Parrish Medical Center is located in Titusville.

    “It is important to us as North Brevard’s community health system to ensure we gain deeper insights into the specific and unique needs of the people living within our service area,” Sellers said. “The insights gained are used to guide our strategic planning; to expand or enhance programs and services; or to close any gaps in care.”

    The more feedback received from the survey helps to provide a comprehensive countywide health report.

    5.) What will residents be asked?

    Do you have enough money on hand to be able to afford a $400 emergency expense? Have you seen a primary care provider in the past year? Are you food insecure? Do you regularly use alcohol and/or illicit substances? Have you been able to access needed mental health services?

    These are the types of questions you'll be asked in the anonymous survey. Give yourself 20 to 30 minutes — and do your part in making Brevard a healthier place to live.

    More: 1 in 5 people in Brevard are 'excessive drinkers'

    Michael Seeley, president of the Health First Foundation , said the nonprofit assesses this data to determine areas where community help could provide resources for varying community needs.

    “We look at the current needs in the community, as well as the longer-term trends, allowing us to see what’s working and where improvement is needed,” Seeley said.

    How to take the survey

    To take the survey, click here or visit prcsurvey.com/begin/SpaceCoastCHNA2024 .

    Learn more about the Health First Foundation here .

    Parrish Healthcare’s CHNA information can be found at parrishhealthcare.com/community-benefit . Their survey will open in February 2025.

    This reporting is supported by a Journalism Funding Partners grant. Mental Health Reporter Sara Paulson can be reached at spaulson@floridatoday.com .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Health concerns in Brevard? Now's your chance to bring up what matters to you.

