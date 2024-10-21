Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    These 147 cats need homes: HOPE for Brevard animal rescue shelters Helene-displaced felines

    By Amber Olesen, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    When Hurricane Helene poured devastation across the South, the storm also dumped misery on countless pets in need.

    As shelter manager for the nonprofit HOPE (Helping Overpopulation of Pets End) for Brevard animal rescue in Melbourne, Amanda Peck knew from experience that shelters and rescues would be overrun with incoming animals who were misplaced, injured and unhomed. And to make matters worse, Hurricane Milton was on its way to the mainland.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmPvE_0wFLUo4F00

    So, Peck, with assistance from Bill Gaskin, president of Care Feline TNR in Orlando, contacted a small rescue, FurEver Friends in Asheville, North Carolina, with an offer to help. With no power, internet or water, and only occasional cell service, Pam Lookabill, president of FurEver Friends, accepted the move of 48 cats from her facility and organized having 99 more travel from neighboring shelters.

    "We are ever so grateful that they were able to help so many," said Lookabill.

    Now, Peck and other HOPE workers are caring for kitties from shelters across North Carolina.

    147 cats, to be exact. Some with medical needs, young and old alike, bonded pairs, felines with one eye, even two with unique characteristics. Pandy and Murray, for example, both have cerebellar hypoplasia , also known as “wobbly cat syndrome."

    While they initially expected to give shelter to only 60 to 80 cats, HOPE for Brevard stepped up to the challenge and accepted them all.

    Peck stresses that the animals brought to Brevard are not ones which owners searching for their furry friends will be looking for once things have settled down more in North Carolina.

    "These cats were already in overcrowded shelters or rescues, prior to the hurricane. We would never take anyone's pet out of state," she said.

    How did 147 kitties make it to Brevard?

    Even before Milton arrived and the felines made their way to Brevard, HOPE was reaching out to provide food to the North Carolina rescue. Gaskin offered to take the food north and bring the cats back to Brevard in his team's entourage of minivans.

    "The biggest need for Pam was to get cats out of the area and to bring in food and litter," Gaskin said.

    "Mission accepted."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swWMO_0wFLUo4F00

    Despite what these cats have been through, they are social, friendly and ready to find a home.

    In a text message from Lookabill to Peck about a sweet, bonded pair, during their time with a foster in North Carolina, Lookabill wrote, "Conner and Comet's foster credits them with keeping her sane through all of this. Supplies were air dropped because she couldn't get out ... She said it was always dark on the mountain but with no power it was intense. They snuggled with her and made sure she was okay."

    This undertaking is not without its major challenges, as the HOPE rescue was already caring for 120 cats in Brevard before the destructive storms. Volunteers, adopters and donations are greatly needed and appreciated always, but especially now, with 267 cats in their care.

    More: Hurricane Helene animal evacuees brought to Brevard. Here's how you can help foster them

    Still, amid what might seem an overwhelming number of cats, the HOPE team is committed to their mission: to find loving, permanent homes for each cat and educate the community about the responsibilities of pet ownership. Volunteers play a big role, from scrubbing cages, transporting, organizing fundraisers to matching cats with their forever home.

    "Our goal is to help these organizations make space for the animals displaced by the storm, so they can be reunited with their families or receive the medical care they need," said Peck.

    Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

    About HOPE for Brevard

    Located at 1465 Cypress Ave. in Melbourne, the shelter is open on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. HOPE for Brevard also has a thrift store, Pawsitive Hope, located at 3116 Lake Washington Road, and all proceeds benefit the rescue.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: These 147 cats need homes: HOPE for Brevard animal rescue shelters Helene-displaced felines

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Evelene Littles
    1d ago
    If I had a place of my own I'd be more than happy to help you.
    Sandra ~
    2d ago
    You guys are awesome! ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Florida Lottery Powerball, Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 21, 2024
    Florida Today1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday includes big Florida winner
    Florida Today17 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Hurricane tracker on Oscar path: Spaghetti models, possible impacts to Cuba, Florida
    Palm Beach Daily News3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy