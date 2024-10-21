These 147 cats need homes: HOPE for Brevard animal rescue shelters Helene-displaced felines

When Hurricane Helene poured devastation across the South, the storm also dumped misery on countless pets in need.

As shelter manager for the nonprofit HOPE (Helping Overpopulation of Pets End) for Brevard animal rescue in Melbourne, Amanda Peck knew from experience that shelters and rescues would be overrun with incoming animals who were misplaced, injured and unhomed. And to make matters worse, Hurricane Milton was on its way to the mainland.

So, Peck, with assistance from Bill Gaskin, president of Care Feline TNR in Orlando, contacted a small rescue, FurEver Friends in Asheville, North Carolina, with an offer to help. With no power, internet or water, and only occasional cell service, Pam Lookabill, president of FurEver Friends, accepted the move of 48 cats from her facility and organized having 99 more travel from neighboring shelters.

"We are ever so grateful that they were able to help so many," said Lookabill.

Now, Peck and other HOPE workers are caring for kitties from shelters across North Carolina.

147 cats, to be exact. Some with medical needs, young and old alike, bonded pairs, felines with one eye, even two with unique characteristics. Pandy and Murray, for example, both have cerebellar hypoplasia , also known as “wobbly cat syndrome."

While they initially expected to give shelter to only 60 to 80 cats, HOPE for Brevard stepped up to the challenge and accepted them all.

Peck stresses that the animals brought to Brevard are not ones which owners searching for their furry friends will be looking for once things have settled down more in North Carolina.

"These cats were already in overcrowded shelters or rescues, prior to the hurricane. We would never take anyone's pet out of state," she said.

How did 147 kitties make it to Brevard?

Even before Milton arrived and the felines made their way to Brevard, HOPE was reaching out to provide food to the North Carolina rescue. Gaskin offered to take the food north and bring the cats back to Brevard in his team's entourage of minivans.

"The biggest need for Pam was to get cats out of the area and to bring in food and litter," Gaskin said.

"Mission accepted."

Despite what these cats have been through, they are social, friendly and ready to find a home.

In a text message from Lookabill to Peck about a sweet, bonded pair, during their time with a foster in North Carolina, Lookabill wrote, "Conner and Comet's foster credits them with keeping her sane through all of this. Supplies were air dropped because she couldn't get out ... She said it was always dark on the mountain but with no power it was intense. They snuggled with her and made sure she was okay."

This undertaking is not without its major challenges, as the HOPE rescue was already caring for 120 cats in Brevard before the destructive storms. Volunteers, adopters and donations are greatly needed and appreciated always, but especially now, with 267 cats in their care.

More: Hurricane Helene animal evacuees brought to Brevard. Here's how you can help foster them

Still, amid what might seem an overwhelming number of cats, the HOPE team is committed to their mission: to find loving, permanent homes for each cat and educate the community about the responsibilities of pet ownership. Volunteers play a big role, from scrubbing cages, transporting, organizing fundraisers to matching cats with their forever home.

"Our goal is to help these organizations make space for the animals displaced by the storm, so they can be reunited with their families or receive the medical care they need," said Peck.

Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

About HOPE for Brevard

Located at 1465 Cypress Ave. in Melbourne, the shelter is open on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. HOPE for Brevard also has a thrift store, Pawsitive Hope, located at 3116 Lake Washington Road, and all proceeds benefit the rescue.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: These 147 cats need homes: HOPE for Brevard animal rescue shelters Helene-displaced felines