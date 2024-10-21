Melbourne's mayor race features incumbent, former mayor and longtime resident

The current mayor, a former mayor and a longtime city resident who previously ran for the mayoral position are all vying to lead Melbourne.

Melbourne residents will go to the polls to select between incumbent Mayor Paul Alfrey; Kathy Meehan , who was Melbourne’s mayor from 2012 to 2020; and realtor Hazel Buggs.

Melbourne voters also be voting on City Council members in District 1, 3 and 5.

Meehan, owner of her family’s more than 100-year-old business, Meehans' Office Supplies, stepped down as mayor in 2020 due to term limits.

Melbourne's rules around term limits only bar candidates from holding office for more than two consecutive terms. Because Meehan has not held office since 2020, she is free to run for mayor again, according to the City Charter.

Melbourne mayoral races are nonpartisan, and all city residents are eligible to vote in the election. The other six City Council seats are elected by district, which have staggered elections every two years.

The mayor receives a salary of $10,350 a year, plus a monthly expense allowance of $415. Council members receive a salary of $7,475 a year, plus a monthly expense allowance of $255.

The winner will get a four-year term as mayor of Melbourne, which is Brevard's second-most-populous city behind Palm Bay.

Candidates' top issues

Here is what the candidates said they believe are the top issues of the campaign for mayor and how they would address them:

Paul Alfrey

I am running for reelection, as we have much work to do.

I called for a state legislative audit, and with state auditors, made fiduciary policy changes to ensure the city does not also overpay when purchasing land.

Also, our city invested in public safety, making our public-safety professionals the highest-paid in Brevard County, while passing the lowest tax millage rate in 10 years.

Like many other cities, our biggest issues are homelessness and affordability for our residents. Melbourne is a county leader, working with community partners addressing these issues, but needs to increase its focus.

If reelected, I will continue to be accessible to our residents, make Melbourne safe, clean, corruption-free, and the best place to live, work and raise a family, while keeping taxes low.

Hazel Buggs

Affordable housing is a great concern, as more households struggle to afford a home and cost of living continue to squeeze household budgets. The need for more affordable housing is necessary to prevent people from being pushed into homelessness. I will advocate for more affordable housing. The Florida Hometown Heroes program is in place to help eligible community members purchase a home in Florida, and 3D printed homes can be cheaper than traditional built homes.

Homelessness is an ongoing concern in the city. In many cases, mental-health and substance-abuse issues need to be addressed. Job opportunities need to be available to them, and I would advocate for a tiny-homes community that would be affordable for the homeless.

The Indian River Lagoon is still a major concern. The city of Melbourne has already taken several steps to support the Indian River Lagoon, such as adding stormwater treatment, a stormwater system that regulates discharges, fertilizer and grass clippings ban, and shoreline restoration when needed. Also, continuing to educate the citizens and outreach activities to encourage their help to reduce pollution in the lagoon.

Kathy Meehan

Law enforcement and first responders: Ensuring the safety of our citizens is one of my top priorities. They play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and responding to emergencies. Their work requires a commitment to safety, community engagement and the ability to respond effectively to emergencies. Supporting these professionals through training, resources and community partnerships is essential. I attend the Melbourne Police Community Relations Council meetings every month to engage with the community, which is so important.

Economic development: I will promote small businesses, which is a vital component of economic development, as these enterprises contribute significantly to job creation, innovation and community vitality. I will also find ways to attract new investments to our city.

Better infrastructure and roads: Improving our infrastructure and roads is a critical aspect of planning and development that can lead to enhanced economic growth, increased safety and improve quality of life for our residents. I will put Ellis Road as one of the high priority, which is a direct link to the Melbourne Orlando International Airport and the surrounding aerospace and aeronautical economic centers.

Endorsements

Alfrey: Space Coast Association of Realtors; police union (Coastal PBA); firefighters union (Melbourne Professional Firefighters); the Florida Puerto Rican Hispanic Minority Empowerment Committee. Also named 2023 local leader of the year by the Florida Secretary of State for Florida Main Streets.

Buggs: Brevard Inclusionary Alliance.

Meehan: Former Brevard Clerk of Courts Scott Ellis; Malabar Mayor Pat Reilly; former Melbourne Mayor Ken Allen; Mark Pieloch, CEO of American Muscle Car Museum.

Campaign finances

Alfrey: Raised $22,210 and spent $11,663.35 as of Oct. 4. Among his contributors are Brevard County Commission Chair Jason Steele, former Florida Senate President and current congressional candidate Mike Haridopolos, West Melbourne City Council member John Dittmore, Palm Bay City Council candidate Mike Jaffe, the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Conservatives for Good Government Political Committee.

Buggs: Raised $4,450.05 (including $555 from herself) and spent $2,805.44 as of Oct. 4. Among her contributors is the Brevard Democratic Committee.

Meehan: Raised $12,600 (including a $5,000 loan from herself) and spent $6,281.07 as of Oct. 4.

More about the candidates

Paul Alfrey

Age: 54

Occupation: Small-business owner; retired police officer

Education: Attended Miami Dade Community College and Seminole State. Holds numerous licenses and certifications.

Political/government/civic experience: Over 30 years of experience. The past four years serving as mayor, which includes board member for the Melbourne Orlando International Airport and the Melbourne Affordable Housing Committee. Prior to that, four years on Melbourne City Council as the District 5 council member and serving on the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization.

Prior to that, served as a canine officer, street crimes officer and field training officer at the Melbourne Police Department.

Prior to that, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard as a rescue swimmer and boarding team member.

Also led many civic organizations, including the Space Coast Licensed Roofers Association, and volunteer groups, including the Bahamas hurricane relief and building both dog parks in Melbourne.

Campaign email: alfrey345@yahoo.com

Campaign phone number: 321-508-4339

Website or Facebook page: http://www.paulalfrey.com and Facebook Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey

Hazel Buggs

Occupation: Professional realtor

Education: Master of theology and an honorary doctor of divinity at Lighthouse Bible College.

Political/governmental/civic experience: I ran for mayor of Melbourne in the 2020 general election. I served 10 years on the Melbourne Downtown Redevelopment Advisory Board. I served on the Community Action Board to the Brevard County commissioners.

I am presently president of the Friends of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library.

In addition, I have volunteered in over 25 organizations, with certificates and plaques given for my service, and presently still involved with some.

Campaign email: Hazelbuggs.com

Campaign phone number: 321-794-4623

Kathy Meehan

Age: 69

Occupation: Manager of Meehans’ Office & Art Products, a family- and veteran-owned business in operation since 1921.

Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology with honors at Florida Tech, 1992.

Political/government/civic experience: Former Melbourne mayor (2012 to 2020); Melbourne council member (2004 to 2012); vice chair of Melbourne Orlando Airport Authority; trustee, board member of Melbourne Regional Chamber (2004 to 2020); board member of the Space Coast League of Cities (2004 to 2020), president (2009 to 2010); chair of Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization; board member of the League of Mayors (2012 to 2020); board member of the Florida League of Cities (2013 to 2020); Home Town Hero Award several times.

Campaign email: design@meehans.com

Campaign phone number: 321-984-7588

Website or Facebook page: www.meehanformayor.com

