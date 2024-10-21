Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Melbourne's mayor race features incumbent, former mayor and longtime resident

    By Michelle Spitzer, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    The current mayor, a former mayor and a longtime city resident who previously ran for the mayoral position are all vying to lead Melbourne.

    Melbourne residents will go to the polls to select between incumbent Mayor Paul Alfrey; Kathy Meehan , who was Melbourne’s mayor from 2012 to 2020; and realtor Hazel Buggs.

    Melbourne voters also be voting on City Council members in District 1, 3 and 5.

    Meehan, owner of her family’s more than 100-year-old business, Meehans' Office Supplies, stepped down as mayor in 2020 due to term limits.

    Melbourne's rules around term limits only bar candidates from holding office for more than two consecutive terms. Because Meehan has not held office since 2020, she is free to run for mayor again, according to the City Charter.

    Melbourne mayoral races are nonpartisan, and all city residents are eligible to vote in the election. The other six City Council seats are elected by district, which have staggered elections every two years.

    The mayor receives a salary of $10,350 a year, plus a monthly expense allowance of $415. Council members receive a salary of $7,475 a year, plus a monthly expense allowance of $255.

    The winner will get a four-year term as mayor of Melbourne, which is Brevard's second-most-populous city behind Palm Bay.

    Candidates' top issues

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPhZZ_0wFKpg2p00

    Here is what the candidates said they believe are the top issues of the campaign for mayor and how they would address them:

    Paul Alfrey

    I am running for reelection, as we have much work to do.

    I called for a state legislative audit, and with state auditors, made fiduciary policy changes to ensure the city does not also overpay when purchasing land.

    Also, our city invested in public safety, making our public-safety professionals the highest-paid in Brevard County, while passing the lowest tax millage rate in 10 years.

    Like many other cities, our biggest issues are homelessness and affordability for our residents. Melbourne is a county leader, working with community partners addressing these issues, but needs to increase its focus.

    If reelected, I will continue to be accessible to our residents, make Melbourne safe, clean, corruption-free, and the best place to live, work and raise a family, while keeping taxes low.

    Hazel Buggs

    Affordable housing is a great concern, as more households struggle to afford a home and cost of living continue to squeeze household budgets. The need for more affordable housing is necessary to prevent people from being pushed into homelessness. I will advocate for more affordable housing. The Florida Hometown Heroes program is in place to help eligible community members purchase a home in Florida, and 3D printed homes can be cheaper than traditional built homes.

    Homelessness is an ongoing concern in the city. In many cases, mental-health and substance-abuse issues need to be addressed. Job opportunities need to be available to them, and I would advocate for a tiny-homes community that would be affordable for the homeless.

    The Indian River Lagoon is still a major concern. The city of Melbourne has already taken several steps to support the Indian River Lagoon, such as adding stormwater treatment, a stormwater system that regulates discharges, fertilizer and grass clippings ban, and shoreline restoration when needed. Also, continuing to educate the citizens and outreach activities to encourage their help to reduce pollution in the lagoon.

    Kathy Meehan

    Law enforcement and first responders: Ensuring the safety of our citizens is one of my top priorities. They play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and responding to emergencies. Their work requires a commitment to safety, community engagement and the ability to respond effectively to emergencies. Supporting these professionals through training, resources and community partnerships is essential. I attend the Melbourne Police Community Relations Council meetings every month to engage with the community, which is so important.

    Economic development: I will promote small businesses, which is a vital component of economic development, as these enterprises contribute significantly to job creation, innovation and community vitality. I will also find ways to attract new investments to our city.

    Better infrastructure and roads: Improving our infrastructure and roads is a critical aspect of planning and development that can lead to enhanced economic growth, increased safety and improve quality of life for our residents. I will put Ellis Road as one of the high priority, which is a direct link to the Melbourne Orlando International Airport and the surrounding aerospace and aeronautical economic centers.

    Endorsements

    Alfrey: Space Coast Association of Realtors; police union (Coastal PBA); firefighters union (Melbourne Professional Firefighters); the Florida Puerto Rican Hispanic Minority Empowerment Committee. Also named 2023 local leader of the year by the Florida Secretary of State for Florida Main Streets.

    Buggs: Brevard Inclusionary Alliance.

    Meehan: Former Brevard Clerk of Courts Scott Ellis; Malabar Mayor Pat Reilly; former Melbourne Mayor Ken Allen; Mark Pieloch, CEO of American Muscle Car Museum.

    Campaign finances

    Alfrey: Raised $22,210 and spent $11,663.35 as of Oct. 4. Among his contributors are Brevard County Commission Chair Jason Steele, former Florida Senate President and current congressional candidate Mike Haridopolos, West Melbourne City Council member John Dittmore, Palm Bay City Council candidate Mike Jaffe, the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Conservatives for Good Government Political Committee.

    Buggs: Raised $4,450.05 (including $555 from herself) and spent $2,805.44 as of Oct. 4. Among her contributors is the Brevard Democratic Committee.

    Meehan: Raised $12,600 (including a $5,000 loan from herself) and spent $6,281.07 as of Oct. 4.

    Spitzer is a trending reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

    More about the candidates

    Paul Alfrey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL07N_0wFKpg2p00

    Age: 54

    Occupation: Small-business owner; retired police officer

    Education: Attended Miami Dade Community College and Seminole State. Holds numerous licenses and certifications.

    Political/government/civic experience: Over 30 years of experience. The past four years serving as mayor, which includes board member for the Melbourne Orlando International Airport and the Melbourne Affordable Housing Committee. Prior to that, four years on Melbourne City Council as the District 5 council member and serving on the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization.

    Prior to that, served as a canine officer, street crimes officer and field training officer at the Melbourne Police Department.

    Prior to that, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard as a rescue swimmer and boarding team member.

    Also led many civic organizations, including the Space Coast Licensed Roofers Association, and volunteer groups, including the Bahamas hurricane relief and building both dog parks in Melbourne.

    Campaign email: alfrey345@yahoo.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-508-4339

    Website or Facebook page: http://www.paulalfrey.com and Facebook Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey

    Hazel Buggs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpgnF_0wFKpg2p00

    Occupation: Professional realtor

    Education: Master of theology and an honorary doctor of divinity at Lighthouse Bible College.

    Political/governmental/civic experience: I ran for mayor of Melbourne in the 2020 general election. I served 10 years on the Melbourne Downtown Redevelopment Advisory Board. I served on the Community Action Board to the Brevard County commissioners.

    I am presently president of the Friends of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library.

    In addition, I have volunteered in over 25 organizations, with certificates and plaques given for my service, and presently still involved with some.

    Campaign email: Hazelbuggs.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-794-4623

    Kathy Meehan

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Qqo_0wFKpg2p00

    Age: 69

    Occupation: Manager of Meehans’ Office & Art Products, a family- and veteran-owned business in operation since 1921.

    Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology with honors at Florida Tech, 1992.

    Political/government/civic experience: Former Melbourne mayor (2012 to 2020); Melbourne council member (2004 to 2012); vice chair of Melbourne Orlando Airport Authority; trustee, board member of Melbourne Regional Chamber (2004 to 2020); board member of the Space Coast League of Cities (2004 to 2020), president (2009 to 2010); chair of Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization; board member of the League of Mayors (2012 to 2020); board member of the Florida League of Cities (2013 to 2020); Home Town Hero Award several times.

    Campaign email: design@meehans.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-984-7588

    Website or Facebook page: www.meehanformayor.com

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne's mayor race features incumbent, former mayor and longtime resident

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Ms. S.D
    15h ago
    vote Buggs for Myor
    Deborah Ortiz
    1d ago
    vote bugs for mayor
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday includes big Florida winner
    Florida Today17 hours ago
    Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 20, 2024
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Here's what we know about today's SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida
    Florida Today10 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy