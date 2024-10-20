Diner delights: Iconic Space Coast eateries serve comfort, charm and a slice of Americana

Celebrated for their timeless appeal, beloved by many: Diners are a classic part of American history. A place where anyone can go and eat; a place you can find in almost every city and town.

From fluffy blueberry pancakes to hearty meatloaf with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, the focus is on familiar; comfort food, made with love.

Regardless of their location or specials, a few key elements come to mind when you think of diners: home-cooked meals, a laid-back and informal atmosphere, and budget-friendly prices.

With an often-retro throwback to the '50s and '60s, cozy booths and counter seating add to the feel of the community hub. Regulars come in knowing what they want, and the service fosters a sense of belonging.

That quaint charm makes diners a staple in communities around the world.

Here are a few standouts in Brevard.

201 W. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne | 321-952-1770

Baked meatloaf and sloppy joes are often on the special list. You'll find Greek items and full breakfast menus with the usual choices, but have you seen their dessert options? Wow. You will not leave Apollo Diner hungry or lonely.

Omar Mohamed, son of the owners, suggests you try the Greek platter. The longest-standing employee has been working at Apollo for 12 years and the restaurant has been in business for almost 20 years.

1819 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne | 321-254-2211

Slinging burgers since 1952, they're still using the same recipe for their chili. You can settle in or drive on up and they'll serve you with a smile. They're known for cool car shows and crunchy fries; try the Elvis burger with bacon and peanut butter.

Fun fact provided by Daylynn Beneventano, Burger Inn manager: The original grill is still being used, going strong for 73 years now. They don't make 'em like that anymore!

2425 N. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island | 321-452-0305

Sure, it says Cafe in the name, but they serve real diner classics. With 23 years of business on their side, this cafe posts their specials daily on their website. If catfish and eggs aren't your fancy, try the scrapple or kielbasa. Jersey Vannicola, staff member of six years, is partial to the BLT on rye.

Bragging rights: They are the proud winners of Best Breakfast on Merritt Island in 2023.

1312 Dixon Blvd., Cocoa | 321-639-1270

Unassuming on the outside, unassuming on the inside, Dixon's doesn't disappoint with country grub and Grandma's cornbread. This joint has been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Staff member Lexi Crosier says they are famous for their huge 10-ounce burgers. Go get one today.

2162 Harris Ave. NE, Palm Bay | 321-676-1200

A New Jersey style diner, they have the Taylor Ham sandwich everyone is always talking about. Not for you? Build your own omelet or indulge in fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. One staff member swears by the meatloaf and now the Brothers are trying their hand at steaks for dinner.

1515 S. Washington Ave., Titusville | 321-267-8222

From the checkered floor inside to the drive-up service that continues to evoke nostalgia, this eatery has been around since 1964. Between the neon signs, large menu and hearty milkshakes, this place is sure to take you back. Want to stay in your car? They have an iconic experience for you; just pull in!

7777 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne | 321-622-6909

Times Square Diner boasts Greek specialty items like souvlaki platters, with Italian, Spanish fare and American items as well. They have huge portions for all of their breakfast, lunch and dinner options and some serious cake options for dessert. Owner Sol Castellon says she finds building relationships with customers and treating them like family to be of the utmost importance.

Fun fact: They have been featured twice on Channel 13 with Chef Alison Walker.

A big slice of Americana: diner history

According to the Smithsonian Magazine , diners date to 1872, when an entrepreneur had a brilliant lunch time idea in Providence, Rhode Island.

Walter Scott was father of the original "lunch wagon." After selling sandwiches from a basket, he decided to move forward with a horse-drawn carriage.

Popularity grew for these rolling restaurants over time and the demand for decent and cheap food was high. The first stationary lunch car was made by Jerry O’Mahony, and patrons referred to them as dining cars. The shorthand name stuck- diners.

In a world that is always changing, diners remain a familiar constant. Their blend of homestyle cooking, laid-back hangout space and affordability ensures they will always have a special place in our communities.

Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Diner delights: Iconic Space Coast eateries serve comfort, charm and a slice of Americana