Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Diner delights: Iconic Space Coast eateries serve comfort, charm and a slice of Americana

    By Amber Olesen, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Celebrated for their timeless appeal, beloved by many: Diners are a classic part of American history. A place where anyone can go and eat; a place you can find in almost every city and town.

    From fluffy blueberry pancakes to hearty meatloaf with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, the focus is on familiar; comfort food, made with love.

    Regardless of their location or specials, a few key elements come to mind when you think of diners: home-cooked meals, a laid-back and informal atmosphere, and budget-friendly prices.

    With an often-retro throwback to the '50s and '60s, cozy booths and counter seating add to the feel of the community hub. Regulars come in knowing what they want, and the service fosters a sense of belonging.

    That quaint charm makes diners a staple in communities around the world.

    Here are a few standouts in Brevard.

    Apollo Diner

    201 W. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne | 321-952-1770

    Baked meatloaf and sloppy joes are often on the special list. You'll find Greek items and full breakfast menus with the usual choices, but have you seen their dessert options? Wow. You will not leave Apollo Diner hungry or lonely.

    Omar Mohamed, son of the owners, suggests you try the Greek platter. The longest-standing employee has been working at Apollo for 12 years and the restaurant has been in business for almost 20 years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btkXL_0wEOXFpf00

    Burger Inn

    1819 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne | 321-254-2211

    Slinging burgers since 1952, they're still using the same recipe for their chili. You can settle in or drive on up and they'll serve you with a smile. They're known for cool car shows and crunchy fries; try the Elvis burger with bacon and peanut butter.

    Fun fact provided by Daylynn Beneventano, Burger Inn manager: The original grill is still being used, going strong for 73 years now. They don't make 'em like that anymore!

    Cozy Corner Cafe

    2425 N. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island | 321-452-0305

    Sure, it says Cafe in the name, but they serve real diner classics. With 23 years of business on their side, this cafe posts their specials daily on their website. If catfish and eggs aren't your fancy, try the scrapple or kielbasa. Jersey Vannicola, staff member of six years, is partial to the BLT on rye.

    Bragging rights: They are the proud winners of Best Breakfast on Merritt Island in 2023.

    Dixon Diner

    1312 Dixon Blvd., Cocoa | 321-639-1270

    Unassuming on the outside, unassuming on the inside, Dixon's doesn't disappoint with country grub and Grandma's cornbread. This joint has been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Staff member Lexi Crosier says they are famous for their huge 10-ounce burgers. Go get one today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMXXA_0wEOXFpf00

    Jersey Brothers Diner

    2162 Harris Ave. NE, Palm Bay | 321-676-1200

    A New Jersey style diner, they have the Taylor Ham sandwich everyone is always talking about. Not for you? Build your own omelet or indulge in fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. One staff member swears by the meatloaf and now the Brothers are trying their hand at steaks for dinner.

    MoonLight Drive-In

    1515 S. Washington Ave., Titusville | 321-267-8222

    From the checkered floor inside to the drive-up service that continues to evoke nostalgia, this eatery has been around since 1964. Between the neon signs, large menu and hearty milkshakes, this place is sure to take you back. Want to stay in your car? They have an iconic experience for you; just pull in!

    Times Square Diner

    7777 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne | 321-622-6909

    Times Square Diner boasts Greek specialty items like souvlaki platters, with Italian, Spanish fare and American items as well. They have huge portions for all of their breakfast, lunch and dinner options and some serious cake options for dessert. Owner Sol Castellon says she finds building relationships with customers and treating them like family to be of the utmost importance.

    Fun fact: They have been featured twice on Channel 13 with Chef Alison Walker.

    A big slice of Americana: diner history

    According to the Smithsonian Magazine , diners date to 1872, when an entrepreneur had a brilliant lunch time idea in Providence, Rhode Island.

    Walter Scott was father of the original "lunch wagon." After selling sandwiches from a basket, he decided to move forward with a horse-drawn carriage.

    Popularity grew for these rolling restaurants over time and the demand for decent and cheap food was high. The first stationary lunch car was made by Jerry O’Mahony, and patrons referred to them as dining cars. The shorthand name stuck- diners.

    In a world that is always changing, diners remain a familiar constant. Their blend of homestyle cooking, laid-back hangout space and affordability ensures they will always have a special place in our communities.

    Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Diner delights: Iconic Space Coast eateries serve comfort, charm and a slice of Americana

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    C K
    23h ago
    Cozy Corner used to be our one stop breakfast, but after watching the waitresses clean a table, then grab fresh bread to put in toaster, cough in her hands and then put butter on the toast we decided it was unhealthy to ever eat there again.
    Dot Gerson
    1d ago
    Jersey Bros Diner the food is great and the staff is awesome.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Florida Lottery Powerball, Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for Oct. 21, 2024
    Florida Today6 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Ex-Sheriff's Sergeant Allegedly Stages Suicide In Killing Of Wife, Who Was A Lieutenant
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar forecast to turn north over Bahamas in coming days
    NBC 22 days ago
    Accomplished Teen Surfer Endures Brutal Shark Attack in Florida
    Adventure On SI2 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane19 hours ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Finneas Passionately Kissed His Guitarist During A Recent Concert, Now Fans Are Accusing Him Of ‘Queer-Baiting’
    UPROXX8 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    FL Losing Stores Of "Extreme Value Retailer" As Liquidation Store Files For Bankruptcy, Offers Sales
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis’ quiet feud over Florida’s hurricanes
    POLITICO2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy