Torres: The real reason why people are homeless may surprise you

When Hurricane Milton came barreling through Brevard County earlier this month, Gary Thomas did what most of us here on the Space Coast did. He hunkered down and waited for the storm to pass.

Except, he didn't have shutters to close or a roof to worry about. He took shelter beneath the Melbourne Causeway. For him it was the safest place he could think of.

"I've been through worse hurricanes," the 64-year-old homeless man, known on the streets as "Houdini" said this week.

"Houdini" said he's been living on the streets of Melbourne for years and has been a regular at the Daily Bread soup kitchen in Melbourne for as long as he can remember.

"They call me 'Houdini' because I tend to disappear for a while then reappear," he explained with a smile.

But let's be honest. What is it we actually think when we see people like "Houdini" trudging through Melbourne?

Is it drugs? Alcohol? Or do we just chalk it up to mental illness? Maybe that's the coping mechanism our brains need to keep us from feeling guilt over a societal issue, one we are failing.

"From speaking with thousands of people experiencing homelessness over these years, each person's story is unique, and everyone's situation is a result of a variety of circumstances," said Jeffrey Njus, who has served as executive director of the Daily Bread for the past six years. "It is humbling to hear the stories and see a piece of ourselves in each person we serve knowing that the only difference between us is that we sleep indoors."

Njus, with the support of the city of Melbourne, thinks the problem can be dramatically made better by building an apartment complex to house the homeless with the goal of transitioning many to standard housing. It's not a shelter. Providence Place would be affordable housing for our most vulnerable people, people like "Houdini," who would pay rent and likely be eligible for government subsidies.

"When housing is scarce, vulnerabilities and barriers to housing is magnified," Njus said. "The fact of the matter is there just aren't enough homes."

According to Amber Carroll, executive director of the Brevard Homeless Coalition , January's annual point in time homeless census showed 1,071 homeless people in the county, up 2 percent from 2023 and the highest number since 2015.

The truth is that while some assuredly do suffer from mental illness or addiction, the reason our homeless population is growing is simply a matter of housing or rather the lack of affordable housing. People like "Houdini," whose only income is his $371 monthly social security check, have little choice but to live with friends, relatives or as in his case, the streets.

Don't believe me? Consider this: According to a 2024 study by U.S. News World and Report on homeless populations in the US, West Virginia ― despite being ground zero for the nation's opioid problem — is among the lowest in the country when it comes to homeless population. So addiction can't be the overriding reason.

Maybe the reason for homelessness is poverty. Well, the same report states that Mississippi ― the state with the highest rate of poverty in the nation ― is also among the lowest in homeless population.

Njus shared these studies and facts recently while giving a talk to drum up support for the Daily Bread's vision of transitioning out of the soup kitchen business to one of providing affordable housing specifically for the homeless.

According to Njus ― and many others including the U.S. Conference of Mayors ― the driving force behind any surge in homelessness has less to do with drugs or mental illness and way more to do with a lack of affordable housing.

It's simple, really. When rents go up, so does homelessness . When rents are cheap, homeless rates drop.

Think about it. Brevard's homeless population began to rise as the housing market boomed resulting in rent increases that many find prohibitive. Njus said the average price of an apartment in Melbourne ― now $1,685 ― has risen 27 percent since 2021. That means a person working a minimum wage job has to work 71 hours per week to be able to afford a rent of $1,685.

People like "Houdini" have no chance.

Of the 1,071 homeless who participated in January's census, 779 were totally unsheltered, living on the streets or in the woods. The remaining 292 were in emergency shelters, safe houses or in transitional housing. Incredibly the 779 represents an 87 percent increase since 2022, when Brevard County rents began increasing dramatically.

Carroll said Brevard is now the sixth highest county in Florida for unsheltered homeless.

"This is particularly alarming and deserving of our attention," she said. "The answer is simple. Abundant and affordable housing mitigates homelessness."

If these reports and statistics are true then how can anyone not be supportive of Providence Place? The plan includes more than 120 apartments plus services to help its residents overcome barriers and transition out of homelessness. The unsheltered homeless population in Melbourne is about 250. Providence Place will immediately cut that number in half once it's built.

The city of Melbourne is convinced. The city council awarded the project a $3 million grant as well as three acres of land off Sarno Road. Other organizations have pledged services and support as well, including: Brevard Health Alliance, Brevard Homeless Coalition, Steady Town and the Brevard Housing Authority.

The majority of those who go to the Daily Bread appreciate the hot meal but their overriding concern is for a place to stay. The need for food is not the crisis issue, a roof over their heads is. That's why once Providence Place becomes a reality, the Daily Bread soup kitchen will close its doors.

They will however continue to maintain contact with the unhoused using mobile food trucks and a partnership with Streetside Showers to provide mobile shower and laundry facilities. The plan is to visit homeless camps and other places where the homeless congregate, mainly to make sure those living in the woods and streets know they are not forgotten.

Remember "Houdini" and his monthly $371 social security check? He recently asked Njus if Providence Place would be a good fit for him. Njus smiled and said "it's exactly for people like you."

This is about providing a place for people who have no place.

The word providence means taken care of by God. That doesn't mean we can't help too.

