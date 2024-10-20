Letters: Support for the Ad Valorem Tax Abatement program | Oct. 20, 2024

Support the Ad Valorem Tax Abatement program

The Ad Valorem Tax Abatement (AVT) program has been vital in positioning Brevard County as a competitive business location, attracting and retaining companies with high-paying jobs, and significant investment to our community. As President of the Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce, I have been working closely with business leaders that help to create an environment for job retention/expansion at the southern part of Brevard. Our collective efforts rely on tools like the AVT program.

The AVT program supports long-term growth by offering time-limited tax exemptions for new or expanding businesses, enabling Brevard to compete with other regions. Data reveals that every $1 invested through AVT from 2005 to 2023 yields $4.33 in economic return, benefiting local businesses, workers, and their families. This impact goes beyond individual businesses, creating a multiplier effect that strengthens our entire community’s economic base.

Addressing a common misconception, AVT does not take away funds from the existing tax base. The exemption applies only to new capital investment and new tax. The program also includes performance-based safeguards, ensuring that companies deliver before receiving a reduction.

Supporting the AVT program is an investment in Brevard’s future. Without such incentives, we risk losing businesses to other states with more attractive tax environments, which could weaken our local economy and limit job opportunities for residents.

By voting yes on the AVT in November, we’re ensuring that Brevard continues to foster job creation enhancing our overall quality of life. Let’s continue to work together.

Vote YES for AVT.

Nancy Peltonen, president/CEO, Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce

Hurricanes and climate change

Back-to-back major hurricanes have devastated the South and given us a wake-up call. Climate change is real and it affects all of us, regardless of political party. The human suffering from these events is enormous and the rising cost of insurance impacts all our households.

As a Republican and a retired military veteran who cares deeply about our country and my children’s future, I am distressed at the misinformation being spread about hurricane disaster relief, climate change, and other topics prior to the November election. We can solve the climate challenge, but it’s a serious problem that is going to require serious people to chart the path forward, and it appears that many Republicans are distorting the facts for attention and political gain. Immediately after Hurricane Helene, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted, “Yes, they can control the weather. It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done."

What kind of people are we electing these days? Though it’s natural to identify with a political “tribe” I believe in this election we should look beyond party and consider a political candidate’s climate policy as well as their commitment to speaking and acting on the truth. When a Republican like Liz Cheney endorses the Democratic candidate for president, you know we are in uncharted waters.

If you want to learn more about climate change and how we can work in a bipartisan manner to pass effective climate policy, check out Citizens Climate Lobby at https://citizensclimatelobby.org/

Kimberly Demoret, Cocoa Beach

Why criticize funding for the arts?

Craig Graham's recent letter bashing community funding for the arts knocked me over for his utter devaluation of creative products and activities over the last 45,000 years of human existence. The earliest of humans, struggling to exist through the nomadic life of hunting and foraging still chose to decorate their tools, fashion symbolic figures and even paint expressive paintings on cave walls. I doubt that they had time for hobbies, but such acts were filled with meaning for them. Who hasn't felt uplifted by music, drama, dance and/or visual art?

As an art teacher my job was to be sure that students had access to the rich cultural legacies that they inherited. That magic encouraged reluctant learners to get to school every day. It allowed motivated students to balance the rigors of their more left brain curriculum with the rigors of art, which helps develop the right hemisphere of the brain.

But on second thought, I accept the demotion of art to a mere hobby because you don't have to be a professional artist to value art. Art is part of lifelong learning, of mental health, of healthy recreation, and of communication. I would compare cutting funding for the arts and selling our art museum to the highest bidder to the idea of defunding bike lanes and sidewalks, the infrastructure for Mr. Graham's favorite hobby. I suspect most readers value and wish to support all such hobbies.

And by the way, the arts contributed $1.3 trillion to our GNP in 2022.

Bonnie Ida, Melbourne

Try applying the same logic

​I recently saw a social media posting which commented on RFK Jr.'s and Tulsi Gabbard’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump. The post noted that since both RFK Jr. and Gabbard were lifelong Democrats, but were endorsing the Republican candidate, “YOU should probably listen." The implication being, if two lifelong Democrats are endorsing and voting for Trump, then all Democrats should consider doing likewise. I guess that could be construed as a logical argument.

Applying the same logic, let’s see what prominent lifelong Republicans are saying about their candidate:

​Only four of Trump’s own cabinet officers (less than a quarter) have endorsed him for president. Even his own vice president refuses to endorse him.

​More than 200 Republican staffers in the offices of Romney, McCain and Bush have refused to endorse Trump and many have said they are voting for Harris.

​Numerous Republican staffers who worked in Trump’s own White House, including 12 of his own attorneys, refuse to endorse him and instead said they are voting for Kamala Harris.

​Now both Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney, archetypical Republicans, have announced they are voting for Harris.

​So again, applying the same logic: Shouldn’t YOU be listening and more importantly, asking yourself why are so many lifelong, prominent conservative Republicans not only refusing to vote for their own candidate but, despite strong ideological and policy differences, instead voting for the Democrat Kamala Harris?

​If you are truly thinking critically, that question should be looming foremost in your mind.

Paul Capaldo, Viera

Take a leap of faith

Donald Trump has told all of us that our country is broken. His image of America is born of a political strategy crafted by selling you distrust, anger, resentment, and grievance packaged and sold by a personality who, has convinced many of you that our democratic nation, the envy of people around the world, is a failure and needs to be figuratively and, to some, literally, burnt to the ground, to be rebuilt in the image of this cruel, uncaring, narcissistic old man. He puts his lack of character on display every day, if only we take the time to see it.

“Being President of this country is entirely about character. America is not easy. We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you “Donald Trump” is not the least bit interested in solving it. He is interested in two things and two things only: making you afraid of it and telling you who’s to blame for it.” (Edited from “American President”).

Despite what Donald Trump would have you believe, “Our country is not broken; it is simply unfinished” (Amanda Gorman). Don’t buy his lies. Instead, help us shape the unfinished future of our democracy. A future where the content of one’s character is the foundation on which our leaders are judged ,and where empathy, kindness, honesty, and equality are the cornerstones of what we, hopefully, strive to be as a country.

Take a leap of faith with us.

Jerry McGreal, Melbourne

Facts or opinion

The person that wrote the Oct. 13 article"There's more to the Jan. 6 story" stated lots of facts.

We're told that Trump watched the insurrection for hours without doing a thing about it. He never ordered 10,000 National Guardsmen before the insurrection, Vice President Mike Pence did after the fact. Trump ordered "hands off" the protesters. Many MAGA people falsely accused Nancy Pelosi of rejecting National Guard help.

All that is updated news. Is it opinions or facts, and is it capable of being verified?

Melvin Deere, Melbourne

Why do Christians follow Trump?

I have finally figured out what is soo wrong with current society and politics. It’s true politicians have always lied. But now ordinary people are also spreading lies on the internet. Which is the same as lying yourself. Or figure out why declaring Christians would follow a man without a single Christian attribute. To me they bring shame to the name of Christ. But here it is. We have normalized some very nasty behavior. We say because someone else did it. Nothing is too nasty or fat-fetched for us to use to shame others. We bear false witness with pride.

What we have lost is any personal sense of shame. We see no wrong. We no longer care if election workers or weather announcers get death threats. Fine if Trump never asked forgiveness from God; if fellow Americans suffer. I suggest going back to the Bible and reading what God did to nations like us.

Sharon Adams, Titusville

Beware ... I'll come back to haunt you

The choice for this country is simple: The Republic with Harris or autocracy with Trump, who has publicly stated that he “can get it done in one day” if he is elected. The result is controlled by the voters.

I am near the end of my life. If this great land that I adopted becomes an autocracy I will come back and haunt those responsible!

Ann Coburn, Cocoa

In a word: Unprecedented

A word bantered about a lot these days is unprecedented. The dictionary defines it as “never done or known before”. Now we have unprecedented hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, heat waves, rainfall, ocean temperatures, and the list goes on.

Unless you’ve been in a coma for the last 20 years or so, you can see the climate is warming at an unprecedented rate and; despite denials from a few uninformed groups, that human industrial development is a major, if not the leading cause, of that warming. We are in uncharted territory and Florida is right in the bullseye. So, what does our state government do? It sticks it head in the sand and tries to ignore the problem by scrubbing any mention of climate change from official government documents.

Project 2025, pushed by Republicans, would radically alter the system of forecasting and tracking severe, potentially life-threatening weather. It would gut NOAA and the NWS and privatize the now public services we have. Imagine having to subscribe (pay) to get lifesaving weather information. No pay, no weather reports, tornado warnings, or satellite imagery, etc.

We urgently need a Manhattan or Apollo style effort to mitigate climate warming now. The cost of such an effort would far outweigh the cost of doing nothing. If we don’t do something drastic like this, and Project 2025 is implemented, the potential damage will be unprecedented.

Ed Dean, Merritt Island

Why I vote for Trump

After reading all the Trump-bashing letters last Sunday I asked myself why in the world would I vote for him. I really don’t like him. Never have. But I voted for him once before and will again. The press has been hammering him for at least 12 years.

He certainly lies a lot. He’s arrogant. He acts like a playground bully. He says nasty things about people. His actions on Jan. 6 were deplorable. He’s the catalyst for way too much turmoil. I could go on. So why? Because he puts America first. He’s not a political creature devoted to a political party. I trust him to keep us safe and prosperous. To protect us from enemies foreign and domestic. To defend our constitution and uphold our laws.

Great leaders throughout history have been flawed characters. All have told lies. Most are bullies. But they have been great heads of state. I wish we had two candidates I could trust to keep us safe and prosperous. But we don’t. The other choice is a puppet whose strings are pulled by unknown party aristocrats interested only in keeping themselves in power.

Dave Riemondy, Indialantic

Democracy is the victim

Trump canceled on "60 Minutes" because they might fact-check him. J.D. Vance complained to the moderators at the vice presidential debate, “The rules are that you are not supposed to fact-check.” Why? Because their followers allow them to be fact-free. Sadly, Trump and Vance's lies regarding FEMA's Hurricanes Helene and Milton response significantly hampered FEMA's effectiveness.

On Oct. 13, Trump called for using the federal government not only against immigrants but also against his political opponents. Trump said those who oppose him in the 2024 election are the nation’s most serious problem. “We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical left lunatic ... And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military."

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Trump's avalanche of threats, lies, disinformation, and nonsensical behavior, you’re meant to be.

Gen. Mark Milley, Trump's head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Bob Woodward, “I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he's a total fascist. He's now the most dangerous person to this country. A fascist to the core.” Milley also said of Trump that “no one has ever been as dangerous to this country” and asked, “Do you realize, do you see what this man is?”

I do. Maybe you don't. But I trust Gen. Milley on this one. Democracy is the victim when language becomes a political weapon and people believe big lies.

Vicky Dorman, Satellite Beach

