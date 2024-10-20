Three-candidate race will bring change to North Brevard's District 1 on County Commission

In a sea change for North Brevard County’s District 1 Commission race, three outsider candidates — Republican Katie Delaney , Democrat Bryan Bobbitt and Libertarian Nathan Slusher — are uniting against developer influence to reject large campaign donations from big business.

Their commitment to reshape the political landscape sets the stage for a competitive election for a seat currently held by Rita Pritchett, who can't seek reelection due to term limits.

District 1 includes North Brevard, including Cocoa, Port St. John, Titusville, Mims and Scottsmoor. The current salary for Brevard County commissioners is $60,272.98. There also will be elections this year in County Commission Districts 3 and 5.

In August, Delaney, a conservative activist who first gained attention as a member of Moms for Liberty, won a Republican primary against two more established Republican opponents in a four candidate-race, receiving 47.12% of the vote. Both Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel (who got 31.76% of the vote) and former Titusville City Councilman Robert Jordan (18.11%) outraised Delaney in campaign funding, but neither was able to match her ground game, giving her a plurality of the votes even without support from many in the Republican Party establishment.

Neither Slusher nor Bobbitt faced primary challenged.

Immediately after the primaries Slusher , encouraged Bobbitt to drop out of the race, a move Slusher hoped would consolidate voters on his side and ensure a win.

Bobbitt declined.

All three candidate have promised that cleaning up the lagoon, repairing aging infrastructure and managing growth in the north end of the county will be major goals on the board if elected come November.

Indian River Lagoon cleanup efforts

The three candidates have said continuing efforts to restore the Indian River Lagoon will be a major focus going forward, as it has been for the County Commission for some time.Delaney said she wants to use the county’s half-cent sales tax for the lagoon more effectively, specifically calling out sewage spills, which in Titusville have caused thousands of gallons of raw sewage to flow into the lagoon and nearby bodies of water.“We need to go straight to the source. We can’t expect to clean the lagoon if we keep adding things to it,” Delaney said.

As a Libertarian, Slusher is focused on how he could both curb harmful nutrients from entering the estuary while also finding opportunities to limit taxes. One idea: Tax breaks for homeowners who take measures such as building oyster beds along their shoreline or removing their septic tanks.

Bobbitt, who formerly served as executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to cleaning up beaches, roadways and the lagoon, said the lagoon needs to be a special focus at all times for the county.“I remember how biodiverse it used to be. We’ve made a lot of progress, but it’s going to die unless we make serious changes,” Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt said he is supportive of continuing the half-cent sales tax , which expires in 2026. Current commissioners delayed a decision on whether to have a referendum to extend the tax until after the 2024 election, saying the new commissioners would be better suited to make the decision.

Growth and development management

Bobbitt said he is sick of seeing homeowners “sold out” by developers who don’t make necessary investments in the communities where they build.

“It’s important for these developers to be doing more to strengthen the infrastructure in our communities,” he said. “That infrastructure is already strained, and it’s important for those making money off of all of this growth to reinvest.”Delaney said growth was good and should be encouraged, but not at all costs.

“Growth is good, but there are negative effects, too,” she added.

Oftentimes, homeowners who moved to a neighborhood for its peace and quiet or scenic views find the tablecloth pulled out from under them years later when new developments change the tenor of an area. Finding the balance between those two things is what will remain a challenge going forward.Slusher said, as much as possible, communities should be governing themselves, meaning their voices should be heeded when issues like new development will affect them.“Citizens with genuine concerns about these issues need to be heard by their elected officials. It’s not acceptable to ignore them and just wave through development,” Slusher said.

He reflected both Delaney’s and Bobbitt’s comments about the need to firm up infrastructure which could become overtaxed, as thousands of new homes are built.

Public trust and transparency

All three candidates largely agreed on the issue of public transparency and trust, saying that they wanted to be even more accessible to their constituents.All three proposed more or less open-door policies, promising to be available to District 1 residents to hear them out on any and every issue facing the community.Delaney has regularly commented at public meetings of the Brevard County Commission, where she frequently challenges commissioners. She says she wants to bring a change the board, where residents can feel more heard.Both Slusher and Bobbitt said the current all-Republican board needs to be more responsive to the concerns of all residents, and both promised to be available and responsive to those individuals seeking to influence policy, rather than special interests.

Campaign finance

Bobbitt: As of Oct. 4, $8,860.03 in cash contributions (including a $100 in campaign loan to himself), $713.98 in in-kind contributions; $5,395.83 in expenditures. His outside contributors included the Brevard Democratic Executive Committee, the North Brevard Democratic Club and former congressional candidate Daniel McDow.

Delaney: As of Oct. 4, $21,595 in cash contributions (including $800 in campaign loans to herself), $1,233.80 in in-kind contributions; $21,304.38 in expenditures. Her outside contributors included the Canaveral Pilots Association, the Brevard County Professionals Firefighters Union and a business owned by Brevard School Board member Matt Susin.

Slusher: As of Oct. 4, $18,120.77 in cash contributions (including $2,600 from himself), $1,555.69 in in-kind contributions; $17,465.96 in expenditures. His outside contributors included the Libertarian Party of Florida.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County government watchdog reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com

MORE ON THE CANDIDATES

Bryan Bobbitt

Age: 40

Occupation: Former executive director Keep Brevard Beautiful, Current local operations manager for Vacasa, a vacation rental company .

Education: Trade school, certified environmental specialist

Political/government/civic experience: Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce member, Titusville Environmental Commission, Titusville Planning and Zoning, Brevard Sustainability Board, LEAD Brevard graduate

Campaign email : bryan@bobbitt4brevard.com

Website or Facebook page: www.bobbitt4brevard.com

Katie Delaney

Age: 33

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom; professional horse trainer

Education: Some college

Political/government/civic experience: Community advocate

Campaign email: info@katieforbrevard.com

Website or Facebook page: katieforbrevard.com

Nathan Slusher

Age: 34

Occupation: Small-business owner in property and facility services

Education: Some college

Political/government/civic experience: Volunteer with HOPE Brevard, Libertarian Executive Committee director at large, city of Titusville government transparency activist

Campaign email : nslushern@gmail.com

Website or Facebook page: www.nathanslusher.com

