    • Florida Today

    GOP committeewoman, Melbourne councilwoman face off for Brevard Commission District 3

    By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    District 3 will have new representation on the Brevard County Commission this year, as Republican Kim Adkinson and Democrat Yvonne Minus both vie for the seat.

    Adkinson, the outgoing Republican state committeewoman for Brevard, defeated John Dittmore, who has served as West Melbourne city councilman since 2018, in the Aug. 20 Republican primary to go on to the general election. Adkinson received 50.7% of the vote in the primary.

    She is running against Minus, currently a Melbourne city councilwoman, who did not have a primary challenge on the Democratic side.

    The winner will replace two-term District 3 County Commissioner John Tobia, who leaves in November due to term limits.

    District 3 includes much of South Brevard, including south Melbourne, West Melbourne, Palm Bay, Grant-Valkaria and the south beaches.

    The current salary for Brevard County commissioners is $60,272.98, and they serve four-year terms. There also will be elections this year in County Commission Districts 1 and 5.

    Candidates discuss the issues

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yn6J2_0wEOWu2x00

    Kim Adkinson

    Adkinson emphasized her commitment to fostering ongoing growth in the county, aiming to ensure that this development positively influences both the community's lifestyle and the environment.

    "The needs of District 3 residents are diverse and complex," Adkinson noted on her campaign website. "Our unique beaches must be protected for the sake of both turtles and tourism. It is vital to foster business development in appropriate locations to increase job opportunities without infringing on the agricultural way of life or compromising the rural charm of our communities. Keeping these priorities in mind, we must also ensure that all new growth positively impacts Brevard County."

    She views first responders as essential to the community's foundation, and is dedicated to their well-being, seeking to avoid future shortages of qualified staff.

    Adkinson said improving the working relationship between the County Commission and the governing bodies of Brevard's cities and towns and cities is paramount.

    "This will enable us to create a more unified and effective countywide governance strategy," Adkinson said.

    Adkinson also has touted her conservative politics, hoping to to win over Republican voters who have the majority in her district, as they do across the county. Currently, the five-member County Commission is all-Republican.

    Yvonne Minus

    Minus said that, although the district is heavily Republican, she believes voters are less interested in party at the local level. "People don't care if you have a 'D' or an 'R' next to your name," Minus said. "They care about what you're doing for them and for their communities." Minus, the first Black woman elected to Melbourne's City Council, said she has the experience and qualities necessary to serve her community, no matter what party she happens to represent.

    She has built her platform around many of the same issues as her Republican counterparts in county politics: strengthening infrastructure, attracting businesses and jobs, lowering taxes, supporting first responders and protecting the Indian River Lagoon.

    Minus has served on Melbourne City Council since 2014, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She then went on to win two more elections, maintaining her office. She is ineligible to run for the City Council again due to term limits.

    "I have always loved working for the community, Minus said. "For 10 years, I've been an advocate for the citizens of Melbourne, and now that's hopefully what I'll get to do for District 3 and Brevard County. I want to continue that work."

    Minus said, in addition to her other policy goals, she wants to bring affordable housing further into the forefront over the next several years. With growth and development and new businesses bringing jobs, it's important that homes be attainable for those who work and are from Brevard County.

    "At the end of the day, people don't care about your party as much," Minus said. "They want the lagoon to be clean and they want jobs and they want to be heard."

    Campaign financing

    Adkinson: Through Oct. 4, Adkinson raised $54,329.50 in cash (including a $20,000 campaign loan to herself), plus $5,194.40 in in-kind contributions, and spent $42,480.64. Her contributors included the Friends of Tom Wright and Launching Florida's Future political committees; the political consulting firm of former Florida House Speaker Steve Crisafulli; the Canaveral Pilots Association; Brevard Professional Firefighters; Brevard County Tax Collector Lisa Cullen; and Parrish Medical Center President/CEO George Mikitarian.

    Minus: Through Oct. 4, Minus raised $28,887 in cash (including $200 from herself), plus $47.08 in in-kind contributions, and spent $17,192.83. Her contributors included the Democratic Women's Club of Florida Political Committee; the Brevard Democratic Executive Committee; former Brevard County Commissioner Robin Fisher; Florida House of Representatives candidate Vernon Anderson Jr.; and Rockledge City Council member Sammie Brown Martin.

    Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County government watchdog reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com

    More on the candidates

    Kim Adkinson

    Age: 56

    Occupation: Senior insurance professional

    Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Ohio State University

    Political/government/civic experience: Republican chairwoman of District 3; member of the Melbourne Beach Code Enforcement Board; member of the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce. Served as Republican state committeewoman for Brevard County.

    Website: KimAdkinson.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EASQ0_0wEOWu2x00

    Yvonne Minus

    Occupation: Retired

    Education: Degree from Marsh Draughon College in Atlanta.

    Political/government/civic experience: Space Coast League of Cities, president; Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization, secretary; Brevard Homeless Coalition, Executive Board; League of Women Voters, member.

    Email: minusfordistrict3@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-591-7054

    Website: https://www.yvonneminus.com/

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: GOP committeewoman, Melbourne councilwoman face off for Brevard Commission District 3

    Cynthia Washburn Saturday
    1d ago
    Vote Blue, Swamp has had majority rule for 20 years in Brevard and 25 year trifecta Republican deep state rule up in Tallahassee not sure why Republicans keep hollering for a Red Wave when Florida and Brevard County been stuck in Republican super majority rule red tide for 20 and 25 years now..... and then in Brevard County it's the same group of Republican politicians ..... just playin' Musical chairs after their current elected position terms out.
    Joan Richards
    1d ago
    Vote 🗳️ Blue!
