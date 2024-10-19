Early in-person voting begins Monday at 10 sites throughout Brevard for Nov. 5 election

Early in-person voting will begin Monday and will run until Nov. 2 at 10 Brevard County polling places for the Nov. 5 election .

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Voters can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling places, regardless of where they live.

Where are the polling place?

These are the 10 sites:

Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center, 415 Stone St., Cocoa.

Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium, 950 Kiwanis Island Park Road, Merritt Island.

Max K. Rodes Park Community Center, 3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne.

Scotty Culp Municipal Complex, 565 Cassia Blvd., Satellite Beach.

Ted Whitlock Community Center, 370 Championship Circle NW, Palm Bay.

Titusville Elections Office, 400 South St., Titusville.

Titusville Public Library, 2121 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville.

Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center, 1502 Port Malabar Blvd. NE, Palm Bay.

Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera.

Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne.

Wait times at the early-voting sites will be posted on www.VoteBrevard.gov as voting takes place.

What's on the ballot?

There will be a wide range of contested elections, including for the presidency, a U.S. Senate seat and a U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Within parts of Brevard, there are races for one Florida Senate seat, five Florida House seats, three Brevard County Commission seats, one Brevard School Board seat, a County Court judge race, and mayor and city or town council seats in 11 municipalities.

There also are six statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot, as well as two countywide amendments or referendums, plus municipal amendments or referendums in eight cities or towns.

Sample ballot have been mailed to each registered voter.

Voters also can go to a link at VoteBrevard.gov to view and print out a sample ballot for their precinct.

Can I still register to vote in this election?

No. The deadline to register to vote in this election, also known as "book closing," was Oct. 7.

Can I still request a vote-by-mail ballot if I'm already regieterd to vote?

Yes. Voters choosing to vote by mail have until 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to request a mail ballot be sent to them prior to the Nov 5 election. Current requests are valid for one general election cycle and are good through Dec. 31, 2024.

Requests can be made at VoteBrevard.gov , by calling 321-290-VOTE (8683), or in-person at any of the four administrative offices.

When were vote-by-mail ballots been sent out?

For voters who previously requested them, military and overseas mail ballots were sent out on Sept. 20. Domestic mail ballots were sent on Oct. 3.

Can I drop off a vote-by-mail ballot in person?

Yes. For voters wishing to return their voted mail ballots in person, instead of via the U.S. Postal Service, secure ballot intake stations are available in the lobby of all four administrative offices or at any of the 10 early-voting locations during hours of operation.

Mail ballots must be received in the supervisor of elections offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where are the supervisor of elections offices?

These are the office locations:

Melbourne: 1515 Sarno Road, Building A.

1515 Sarno Road, Building A. Palm Bay: 450 Cogan Drive SE.

450 Cogan Drive SE. Titusville: 400 South St., Suite 1F.

400 South St., Suite 1F. Viera: 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Building C, Suite 105.

When is Election Day

Election Day is Nov. 5, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 89 sites in Brevard.

For in-person voting that day, you have to vote at your designated polling place, based on the election precinct you live in.

