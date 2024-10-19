At first glance, it's not an overly dramatic photo: Aspiring pro surfer Teddy Wittemann of Floridana Beach, 16, is just standing there, holding his surfboard in his right hand.

But the compelling story behind the shot — a testament to the survival and gratitude of the teen holding the board he was riding when he was bitten on the left arm by a shark on Oct. 11 — shoots it to Photo of the Week standing.

The shark, estimated to be between 5 and 6 feet long, took a chunk out of his upper left arm . Teddy, who was surfing near his home in South Brevard, said he believes the shark realized it got a human rather than a fish, and thankfully swam off after a taste. Then, he went into survival mode, Teddy told FLORIDA TODAY's Michelle Spitzer and senior photographer Malcolm Denemark, who took this and other shots of Teddy.

“I was paddling in and I was screaming help,” Teddy said. “I was looking at my arm freaking out, but trying to do the right thing. Another thought going through my mind was I’m bleeding out, I’m using this bloody arm to paddle in, what if another shark comes.”

Thankfully, help was on the shore, from neighbors Teddy knew.

There's still blood on the board and on Teddy's left arm, a cast covering his wounds and adorned with a tiny shark drawn by another young surfer who was bitten in 2017.

“I’m definitely grateful,” said Teddy, who added he won't be hesitant to get back to surfing.

“God was there and kept me safe.”

Now that's a story, and a photo, worth sharing.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard teen surfer rides wave of gratitude after shark bite: Photo of the Week