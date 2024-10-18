Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Inside Florida Politics: DeSantis snubs Biden after Hurricane Milton

    By Rob Landers, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046SJe_0wBvh7IQ00

    Gov. Ron DeSantis opted not to meet with Joe Biden during the president's tour of hurricane damage in Florida. Journalists Zac Anderson, Antonio Fins and John Kennedy discuss the president's visit, how back-to-back hurricanes could disrupt voting and the state's remarkably quiet presidential campaign.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Inside Florida Politics: DeSantis snubs Biden after Hurricane Milton

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Al Taylor
    2d ago
    That's because he's an autocratic authoritarian "leader." At the end of the day, he's a Christoneofascist, who wants Project 25 in place and doing all he can to put it in play at a state level.
    C Hutchinson
    2d ago
    There was no snub. DeSantis made himself look like an idiot for not excepting money that could help the state. More concerned with that tiny ego. Florida citizens are watching what the GOP is doing now a days and it won't end well for many of them across the state or country for that matter
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Mother Nature can be ruthless, but friendships help ease life's storms | Suzy Leonard
    Florida Today1 day ago
    Mega Millions lottery drawing numbers for Friday, October 18, a $185 million jackpot
    Florida Today1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA31 minutes ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Unprecedented launches: Space Coast poised to break its yearly rocket record before Halloween
    Florida Today7 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy