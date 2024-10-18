SpaceX launch recap: Live updates from Starlink mission Friday from Cape Canaveral

Launch recap: Scroll down to review live updates from the Friday, Oct. 18, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on the Starlink 8-19 mission.

Original story: Gusty liftoff winds at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station may have played a role in Thursday's launch postponement — and today's windy forecast looks even worse. But will the Falcon 9 rocket still take flight tonight?

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY Space Team live coverage of this evening's SpaceX Starlink 8-19 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is targeting 7:31 p.m. EDT to launch the Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 40 . However, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only forecasts 40% odds of "go for launch" weather during that window, citing liftoff winds and a low-to-moderate chance of unfavorable booster recovery weather out in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Gusty winds will set up (Wednesday) through the end of the week as the onshore gradient increases due to the strengthening high pressure," a squadron forecast said.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 20 Starlink internet satellites. No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a northeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea about eight minutes after liftoff.

Update 7:39 p.m.: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean, wrapping up its 17th mission.

Update 7:31 p.m.: SpaceX has just launched the Falcon 9 carrying 20 Starlink satellites — including 13 with direct-to-cell communications capabilities — from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Update 7:27 p.m.: SpaceX's launch webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted above, right below the countdown clock.

Stay tuned: Liftoff is scheduled in four minutes from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Update 7:18 p.m.: Thirteen minutes before SpaceX's Falcon 9 liftoff attempt, the countdown appears to be proceeding as planned. Rocket fueling remains underway at Launch Complex 40.

Following is a list of key remaining countdown milestones. T-minus:

7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch. 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins. 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go for launch.”

SpaceX launch director verifies “go for launch.” 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start. 0 seconds: Falcon 9 liftoff.

SpaceX booster to land on drone ship

Update 7:11 p.m.: Tonight's mission marks the Falcon 9 first-stage booster’s 17th flight, SpaceX reported.

The well-traveled booster previously launched mPOWER-C, OneWeb 2, Intelsat 40e, Digital Globe 2, Turksat-6A, Eutelsat 36X, Ovzon-3, CRS-26 and eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, crews expect the booster to land on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes, 20 seconds after liftoff.

Update 7 p.m.: Visual cues indicate SpaceX has started Falcon 9 fueling procedures at Launch Complex 40.

That means tonight’s Starlink countdown is now locked in to lift off at 7:31 p.m. without any delays, or else the launch must be postponed.

Update 6:42 p.m.: Brevard County Emergency Management officials have activated the agency's launch operations support team ahead of SpaceX’s upcoming Falcon 9 launch.

Emergency Operations Center officials noted that tonight's launch window lasts a mere 10 minutes, from 7:21-7:31 p.m.

Update 6:32 p.m.: As of 5:55 p.m., a northeasterly wind clocked in at 12 mph at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the National Weather Service reported.

Gusts are forecast to reach as high as 30 mph tonight. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday, and meteorologists warn of high rip current risk through late Sunday night along the Brevard County coastline.

Offshore sea swells could reach 6 feet to 9 feet through Sunday, triggering a small craft advisory.

Update 6:14 p.m.: "Teams are keeping an eye on weather," SpaceX officials said in an afternoon tweet.

SpaceX only publicly releases basic information on Starlink missions on the company website and via X. In unusual fashion, SpaceX only listed the 7:31 p.m. launch target time for tonight's mission — with no additional backup opportunity available until 7:06 p.m. Saturday.

Update 5:58 p.m.: On Thursday, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron issued an updated forecast for today's launch window and Saturday's backup launch window.

Odds of favorable launch weather: 40% today, rising to 60% Saturday.

"Strong onshore flow will continue through the weekend as the high pressure across the eastern U.S. will persist. Moisture will be slow to return, but some isolated onshore-moving showers are possible by the backup day," the squadron forecast said.

"The primary concern remains Liftoff Winds with the addition of the Cumulus Cloud Rule for Saturday," the forecast said.

