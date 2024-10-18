Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Which mortgage refinancing option rates highest? Here are some tips to factor in

    By Steven Podnos,

    2 days ago

    Q:  We hear that interest rates may drop soon, and we would like to refinance our currently high interest rate mortgage. What can you tell us about picking an adjustable rate vs. a fixed rate mortgage?

    A:  Good of you to think ahead! Many borrowers for home mortgages are faced with making the decision on taking out a loan with adjustable interest (an Adjustable Rate Mortgage or ARM) or a fixed rate — either as the initial loan or during a refinance. There are some other types of loans with floating interest, but they are relatively unusual.

    How does one decide between an ARM and a fixed rate loan? Note that ARMs always offer an initially lower interest rate when compared to a fixed rate (otherwise, no one would consider the ARM). The ARM is linked to a short-term measure of interest rates such as a one-year Treasury bond rate or the Federal funds rate (FFR). The ARM is usually the underlying short term benchmark rate plus a fixed premium, so something like FFR + 2 percent. The initial term of an ARM will be a fixed rate for several years (usually from 3 to 10 years) followed by the ability of the lending institution to increase the rate based on both the formula mentioned as well as limits to how rapidly the rate can change. For example, an ARM might state that the interest rate is initially 6% for seven years, and then can increase by 1% a year to whatever the specified maximal rate is (an absolute number or a formula).

    Why are you given the choice? It has to do with who ultimately bears the risk of interest rate changes. With a fixed rate loan, the lender takes on the risk that interest rates may increase (due to inflation or other reasons), in which case they lose out by not receiving an increased return. In addition, if rates are high due to inflation, the bank loses both in income and in terms of the value of principal eventually received back as you pay off the loan. With an ARM, the interest rate risk is shifted to you the borrower, so that you will be given a lower rate of interest to begin with.

    Note that the lending institution will factor in your ability to pay a higher mortgage payment in the future. If the initial mortgage payment is “maxing” out your ability to pay, the institution may not wish to risk what happens when your interest rate rises.

    These loans usually make most sense if you are confident that you will sell the property within the number of years during which the interest rate is relatively lower. Alternatively, if you think you can pay off the loan early, the lower rate ARM/hybrid ARM also makes sense. A third reason to consider an ARM is that you have a high level of certainty that your income will increase in time to pay potentially higher mortgage payments in the future. Otherwise, a fixed rate (especially in a low-rate atmosphere) usually makes more sense.

    As to using an ARM to refinance an existing loan-the calculations can be quite complex due to the uncertainty of future rate increases. I’d only suggest an ARM to refinance if the savings are clear after figuring in the costs of the refinance and taking on the risk of higher future payments if the loan is still intact.

    Note also that near the end of many amortized loans, the principal has become small, which means that even a higher interest rate on an ARM applies to a small amount of money.

    Best of luck to you in your future negotiations!

    Steven Podnos is a fee-only financial planner in Central Florida. He can be reached at Steven@wealthcarellc.com and at www.WealthCareLLC.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Which mortgage refinancing option rates highest? Here are some tips to factor in

