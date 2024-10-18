Incumbent Cape Canaveral Mayor Morrison faces former City Council member Raymond

Cape Canaveral Mayor Wes Morrison is running for reelection against former City Council member Angela Raymond in the Nov. 5 election.

Morrison, a former Cape Canaveral city councilman, was elected mayor in 2021 .

Raymond served two terms on the City Council, but could not seek reelection in 2023 because of term limits. However, that doesn't preclude her from running for mayor this year.

The term of office for mayor is three years. The annual salary for the position is $3,200 a year.

Candidates' top issues

Here is what the candidates said they believe are the top issues in the campaign for mayor and how they would address them:

Wes Morrison

Water: For my first mayor term, we've made significant progress on flooding and will continue toward a full resolution with urgent relief to impacted residents, while enhancing storm resiliency through stronger infrastructure. Our city has championed preserving waterways with low-impact development, and as recipient of the Marine Resources Council Lagoon Conservation Award, I remain committed to supporting innovations like impervious pavement and smart rain gardens.

Engagement: Citizen engagement is central to my leadership and will continue through workshops, two-way virtual meetings and increased transparency, especially in code enforcement. We led the resolution against the roundabout, and efforts to improve State Road A1A safety remain strong. Citizens need more ways to be heard, especially on capital projects.

Safety: Public safety remains a priority, and I will continue supporting police and fire to ensure they have the resources to keep us safe.

We must prioritize critical needs in the budget. This year, we passed the largest tax decrease in over a decade, while funding essential service.

Angela Raymond

My experience in city government has prepared me to lead Cape Canaveral. I'll prioritize safety by working with the Florida Department of Transportation to improve State Road A1A traffic by reducing the speed limit to 35 mph and enhancing pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

I will encourage environmental resilience by promoting sustainability initiatives.

I will foster a relationship between our residents and government, promoting respect among our council members, city staff and residents.

I will support our local businesses and revitalize our commercial areas.

I'm running for mayor because I believe in Cape Canaveral. My background, coupled with my years of public service, have given me a unique perspective on problem-solving and communication. I understand the importance of listening, learning and leading with integrity, and learned the value of collaboration and the power of diverse viewpoints. I'm committed to building a city government that is inclusive, transparent and responsive to the needs of all residents.

As the next mayor of Cape Canaveral, I'm eager to continue serving, so that we can build a city that honors its past, embraces our present and prepares for a bright future.

Campaign contributions

Morrison: Through Oct. 4, Morrison has raised $2,975 (including a $300 loan from himself) and spent $1,711.50.

Raymond: Through Oct. 4, Raymond has raised $2,710 (including a $300 loan from herself) and spent $1,965.44.

Brooke Edwards is a space reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

MORE ON THE CANDIDATES

Wes Morrison

Age: 41

Occupation: Energy consultant

Education: Florida State University, Bachelor of Science in political science, with a minor in business

Political/government/civic experience:

Cape Canaveral mayor (2021 to current).

Cape Canaveral City Council member (2017 to 2021).

Cape Canaveral Community Redevelopment Agency board member (2017 to 2021).

Cape Canaveral Community Redevelopment Agency chair (2021 to current).

Campaign email: Wes@WesMorrison.com

Campaign phone number: 321-593-2335

Website or Facebook: www.Facebook.com/YesForWes

Angela Raymond

Age: 75

Occupation: Worked as an assistant professor, English as a second language coordinator and a foreign student adviser at international programs at Maryville University, St. Louis.

Education: Master of Arts in applied linguistics/teaching English as a second language from University of South Florida. Bachelor of Arts with teacher certification in English literature and language from Daemen University (formerly Rosary Hill College), Buffalo, New York.

Political/government/civic experience:

Cape Canaveral City Council: six years (elected in 2017).

Cape Canaveral mayor pro tem: two years.

Cape Canaveral Appearance Board: five years.

Represented Cape Canaveral on the Space Coast League of Cities Executive Board and the Transportation and Intergovernmental Affairs Policy Committee for Florida League of Cities.

Campaign email: Aangelaraymond@gmail.com

Website or Facebook: www.VoteAngelaRaymond.com

Campaign phone number: 321-501-7939; 321-783-6094

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Incumbent Cape Canaveral Mayor Morrison faces former City Council member Raymond