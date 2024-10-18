Open in App
    Connor, Gattle square off for Rockledge City Council Seat 6 in Nov. 5 election.

    By Brooke Edwards, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Tara L. Connor and Josiah Gattle are the two contenders for Rockledge City Council Seat 6 in the Nov. 5 election.

    The winner of the election will replace Ted J. Hartselle, who has served in the position since 2012, but is not seeking reelection this year.

    The City Council members serve for three years each, alongside the mayor, whose term also is for three years.

    The salary for a council member is $600 a month.

    The other Rockledge City Council seat that was up for election this year was unopposed, with incumbent Duane Daski winning reelection to Seat 5, a position he has held since 2015.

    The City Council has seven members, including the mayor, and there are no term limits.

    The Rockledge City Council positions are nonpartisan, although Gattle noted his past work with Republican organizations, and Connor noted her endorsement from the Democratic Women’s of Florida Inc.

    Candidates' top issues

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aOrh_0wBurBog00

    Here is what the candidates said they believe are the top issues in the campaign for the City Council seat and how they would address them:

    Tara L. Connor

    I would like to represent the balancing of increased business and housing development with the strain on local infrastructure.

    I think it is important to continually assess current infrastructure capabilities before approving new developments. This includes evaluating road capacities, safety measures and stormwater management systems.

    I would like to collaborate with businesses to invest in infrastructure projects that benefit both the community and thedevelopers.

    Protecting the local environment, conservation areas and wildlife corridors is imperative. I would advocate for the use of native plants in landscaping to support local wildlife and reduce the need for irrigation and chemical fertilizers. I would encourage developers to adopt sustainable practices, such as low-impact development techniques that minimize environmental disturbance.

    I would promote the creation and maintenance of parks and green spaces that serve as wildlife habitats and recreational areas for residents.

    Josiah Gattle

    Gattle said his campaign focuses on enhancing public safety through increased cybersecurity measures, fully funding emergency services and implementing strict device policies for public servants.

    His water-management strategy involves collaborating for better drainage and lagoon health, planning infrastructure for future growth, and exploring local water-treatment options to secure clean drinking water for years to come.

    He advocates for term limits; extending City Council terms to four years for election transparency; and synchronizing elections with other governmental levels to boost voter turnout.

    These initiatives aim to make Rockledge safer, more transparent and better-managed, reflecting a commitment to community service and effective governance.

    Campaign contributions

    • Connor: Through Oct. 4, Connor has raised $7,312 (including $5,500 in loans from herself) and spent $3,659.10. Among her outside contributions are ones from Rockledge City Council member Sammie Brown Martin, Florida House of Representatives candidate Vernon Anderson Jr., the Brevard Democratic Executive Committee and the Democratic Women's Club.
    • Gattle: Through Oct. 4, Gattle has raised $8,201.90 (including $6,500 of his own money) and spent $7,438.50 Among his outside contributions are ones from Brevard School Board member Matt Susin, Florida House of Representatives candidate Monique Miller, and Palm Bay City Council candidate Richard Hammer and Mike Jaffe. Gattle said his contribution figures will increase significantly in his next campaign spending report, including money he raised from a fundraiser held after the last reporting period ended.

    Brooke Edwards is a space reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

    MORE ON THE CANDIDATES

    Tara L. Connor

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ificZ_0wBurBog00

    Age: 47

    Occupation : Small-business owner and social worker

    Education: Bachelor of Science in social work. Master of Science in counseling and psychology.

    Political/government/civic experience:

    • I have attended Rockledge City Council meetings regularly for the past year.
    • I am a member of the Florida Environmental Caucus.
    • I am a guardian ad litem.
    • I participate in Brevard cold-weather shelters.
    • I participated in the 2024 Point-in-Time Count which is a survey that counts the number of people experiencing homelessness in a community on a single night.
    • I was on a Foster Care Review Board member while residing in Tennessee.

    Campaign email: tlcrockledgecitycouncil@gmail.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-345-0807

    Website or Facebook page: tlcrockledgecitycouncil.com Endorsements: Democratic Women’s of Florida Inc.

    Josiah Gattle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xBIt_0wBurBog00

    Age: 32

    Occupation: Owner, The UPS Store, Rockledge and Suntree locations

    Education: Associate of Arts degree from Brevard Community College (now Eastern Florida State College).

    Political science bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida, with minors in economic policy and legal studies

    Juris Doctor from Mercer University School of Law

    Master of Business Administration from Mercer University School of Business

    Political/government/civic experience:

    • Brevard County Redistricting Committee
    • Space Coast Economic Development Commission
    • Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee, representing Rockledge
    • Member of the Rockledge Business Development Committee
    • Member of the Rockledge Board of Adjustment
    • Chair of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Brevard.
    • President of the Space Coast Young Republicans from 2020 to 2022
    • Regional Director of the Young Republicans National Federation from 2021 to 2023
    • Precinct committeeman with the Brevard Republican Executive Committee
    • Volunteered for over 50 Republican candidates across six states.
    • In the last eight years alone, he has knocked on the doors of over 70,000 voters to emphasize the importance of electing conservative Republicans on every ballot.

    Campaign email: Josiah@JosiahGattle.com

    Campaign phone number: 321-370-2871

    Website or Facebook page: JosiahGattle.com

    Endorsements: Space Coast Association of Realtors, Florida Association of Realtors, Sheriff Wayne Ivey

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Connor, Gattle square off for Rockledge City Council Seat 6 in Nov. 5 election.

