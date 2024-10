With Hurricane Milton's impact on Florida last week, there was no football played last Friday in Brevard County.

This Friday, the season gets back to business as usual with 10 games featuring teams from Brevard County on the Week 9 schedule. Some teams will be playing their second game of the week after playing makeup games earlier in the week.

Eau Gallie defeated Merritt Island in a Monday night football game to improve to 7-0 and stay undefeated in district play. The Commodores will play district opponent Palm Bay this Friday.

The Mustangs will host Titusville, who also played a Monday night game, for a district matchup on Friday. In their game Monday, the Terriers earned a district win over Satellite. The Scorpions will play a home game against Baker County this week.

Rockledge won a district game Tuesday night on the road against Deltona and will play another district opponent, Pine Ridge, at home on Friday.

The Cocoa Tigers will be playing their first district game of the season on Friday when they travel to play the Villages Charter.

MCC returns to the field for Week 9 with a game in West Palm Beach against undefeated Cardinal Newman. The Hustlers are on a three-game winning streak and have not allowed their opponent to score a point in the last three games.

Here is the Brevard County Week 9 schedule.

Friday night's games

Okeechobee at Bayside, 7

Cocoa at Villages, 7

Holy Trinity at Cocoa Beach, 7

Palm Bay at Eau Gallie, 7

Mainland at Heritage, 7

MCC at Cardinal Newman, 7

Titusville at Merritt Island, 7

Pine Ridge at Rockledge, 7

Baker County at Satellite, 7

Oxbridge Academy at Space Coast, 7

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Week 9: Football Friday is back for Brevard County after Hurricane Milton muted Week 8