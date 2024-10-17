Open in App
    Say it ain't so! Chaplain Norris Burkes is retiring his column | On Spirituality

    By Norris Burkes,

    2 days ago

    Your editors have kindly approved the retirement of this column and Nov. 10 will likely be my last weekly appearance in your paper.

    But, before I go, I’d like to say a big “thank you” to those who’ve made this column possible for the past 23 years. Yes, it’s time for a Beatles quote: “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

    I appreciate Tom Clifford who, during a Boy Scout camping trip in 2001, discovered my talent for telling touching campfire stories.

    He took a risk when he invited this novice to write a weekly spirituality column for FLORIDA TODAY. He’s the reason I became syndicated in nearly 50 papers by 2010. When Clifford left FLORIDA TODAY, he introduced me into the Montgomery Advertiser and the Charleston Post and Courier.

    Thanks for my loving wife, Becky, who is the first to read this column every week. She pulls no punches. If my writing made no sense to her, you never saw it.

    After her read, my column goes to Brevard volunteer proofreaders, Marcetta Musser and Ed Kinberg. These two have acted as a kind of “focus group,” giving edits and suggestions that add a fair balance to my writing.

    Final approval comes from freelance editor Davalynn Spencer from Colorado. Spencer is a retired newspaper editor who turns my column inside out every week. Her edits have bloodied my page with fact checks, punctuation and grammar corrections.

    By the way, I’m grateful she has never asked me to edit her work. She writes award-winning Christian romance books that are a little out of my lane. However, if you love western romance, check out her website, https://davalynnspencer.com .

    More Norris Burkes: Norris Burkes: Don't just thank a veteran today, thank their spouse | On Spirituality

    After Davalynn’s look, I send it to FLORIDA TODAY editor John Torres who, after a five year absence, gave my column a reprise for the past three years. Thanks John for always encouraging me to write whatever inspires me (including this breezy piece). Thank you, John for never, ever — not even hinting at — telling me what I should or should not write.

    I’m grateful for all the people who have so willingly, but many times unknowingly, become the subject of this column. I appreciate the flight attendants, patients, family members, soldiers and congregants who’ve inspired my stories.

    Over the years, Brevard readers have invited me to speak in their churches, schools, hospitals and veterans’ groups. Many of you have invited me into your homes, fed me, housed me and driven me around town. And, I’m happy to return any time.

    Big time shout-out to Andy and Laura Petruska who scheduled my first of many speaking tours into Brevard beginning in 2008. Thank you for keeping a light on for me in “the Chaplain’s Suite” of your home.

    I’m especially grateful to Riverside Presbyterian in Melbourne, Fla., for commissioning my third book, “Thriving Beyond Surviving.”  As well as John Bagget for helping me launch my final book, “Tell it to the Chaplain,” at last year’s Mental Health Fair at Suntree United Methodist Church.

    More Norris Burkes: Norris Burkes: a painful lesson we've all had to learn | On Spirituality

    Most of all I appreciate all the readers who have emailed me, called me or written wonderful letters. I’ve not been able to reply to every single one, but please know that I read every word and listen to every voicemail. You, above all, make this column possible! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

    I now ask one more thing of you: Please join my mailing list so I can stay in touch. Either sign up online at https://thechaplain.net/newsletter/ or send me a direct email at comment@thechaplain.net . And join the mailing list of Chispa Project at the bottom of their website, https://www.chispaproject.org/

    Finally, and most importantly, I’d like you to know that I’m praying for Florida’s recovery from the hurricanes. Those prayer come in the form of donations to helping organizations as I encourage my nationwide readers to do the same.

    Please stay tuned a few more weeks. I’ll be around.

    For an autographed copy of “Tell It To The Chaplain,” or any of my books, order from my website or send a check for $20 (per book) to 10566 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602. Email comments to comment@thechaplain.net or by text or voicemail to (843) 608-9715. See past columns and other books at website www.thechaplain.net .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Say it ain't so! Chaplain Norris Burkes is retiring his column | On Spirituality

