321preps football: Brevard County Week 9 high school football rankings

After Hurricane Milton canceled or postponed Week 8 games for Brevard County high school football teams, this week's rankings reflect little change from the week before.

Some teams played makeup games Monday and Tuesday. Week 9 of the season kicks off this Friday.

Our current rankings of the top 10 high school football teams in Brevard follows:

1. Cocoa (3-3)

After not playing in Week 8 due to the weather, the Tigers will play a district game at The Villages Charter this Friday. Last Week: 1.

2. Eau Gallie (7-0)

The Commodores won a district game against Merritt Island on Monday night. Eau Gallie will play Palm Bay in a district game next. Last Week: 2.

3. Merritt Island (5-2)

Merritt Island lost a close game to Eau Gallie on Monday. The Mustangs go up against District opponent Titusville on Friday. Last Week: 3.

4. MCC (5-1)

Hurricane Milton forced the Hustlers to sit out Week 8, but this Friday they will play their Week 9 game on the road against Cardinal Newman. Last Week: 4.

5. Titusville (3-4)

In their last game, the Terriers defeated Satellite in a district matchup. Titusville plays another district game this Friday at Merritt Island. Last Week: 5.

6. Rockledge (4-2)

Rockledge earned a Tuesday night win on the road at Deltona. The Raiders host Pine Ridge in a district game this Friday. Last Week: 6.

7. Heritage (3-4)

The Panther won their second district game after picking up a win at home against Ft. Pierce Westwood. Heritage host Mainland this Friday. Last Week: 8.

8. Viera (3-5)

The Hawks lost to Kissimmee Osceola in a makeup game Tuesday night. They are off for Week 9 and will play Melbourne on Oct. 24. Last Week: 7.

9. Melbourne (5-3)

Melbourne grabbed its fifth win of the season after defeating Lyman. The Bulldogs have a bye this Friday and will host Viera for Week 10. Last Week: 9.

10. Astronaut (5-2)

The War Eagles rescheduled their Week 8 game against The Village Charter to Nov. 7 due to Hurricane Milton. Astronaut is off this week and will play a district game at Cocoa on Oct. 25. Last Week: 10.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321preps football: Brevard County Week 9 high school football rankings