Four candidates seek two available seats on Melbourne Beach Town Commission

Four candidates will be running for two available seats on the Melbourne Beach Town Commission in the Nov. 5 election.

On the ballot will be Joyce Barton , Anna Butler , Tim Reed and Marivi Walker.

Walker is an incumbent commission member who has held the office since 2021, and Barton is a former commissioner.

The other commissioner seat up for election this year is held by Sherri Quarrie, who has held that office since 2016, and is the current vice mayor. She cannot seek reelection this year because of term limits.

The mayor and two other commissioner seats are not up for election this year.

Commissioners have three-year terms and are paid $3,100 a year.

Candidates' top issues

The candidates generally cited regulation of short-term rentals as among their big issues in Melbourne Beach, along with environmental and infrastructure issues.

Here is what the four candidates said they believe are the top issues in the campaign for town commission and how they would address them:

Joyce Barton

Short-term rentals are a growing concern in our beach community. I pledge to work with the Town Commission and staff to enhance the regulations on STRs in four key areas. I firmly believe in the principle of home rule, which empowers local governments to make decisions that best reflect our quality of life and values.

Health of the Indian River Lagoon is of paramount importance to not only our town and its residents, but to all of Brevard County. I propose a plan to revitalize the IRL through community engagement and sustainable practices. This includes demands for water-quality monitoring and improvement measures, as well as promoting native vegetation and collaborating with local organizations like Hubbs and the Marine Resources Council to implement initiatives to protect and improve this vital ecosystem for future generations.

Stormwater Control. Stormwater mitigation needs to remain in the forefront to protect our homes.

Anna Butler

Ordinances for short-term rentals need to be updated and tightened up. Code enforcement for STRs is currently inadequate and inefficient. Ultimately, STRs are a business venture, and should be zoned as such, instead of residential.

There is a lack of transparency and accountability amongst those in leadership roles in Melbourne Beach, which has caused an erosion of trust throughout the community. Transparency in our town government is imperative in order to build back the trust and accomplish the goals of our unique community

I do not want to see height restrictions increased, nor do I want to see Melbourne Beach become a vacation destination. I will promote policies that support a family-oriented community. I will encourage community involvement by listening to the cares and concerns of the residents and being a responsive voice.

Tim Reed

The town has stormwater drainage and flooding problems. Infrastructure improvements have been made, but more still needs to be done to minimize the unfiltered outflow of stormwater into the Indian River Lagoon and prevent flooding of streets, yards and structures. I will listen to citizen concerns, and work with the town to identify, prioritize, plan and execute the needed infrastructure improvements in a manner that balances cost and benefit.

The town’s most impactful business investment trend is short-term rentals. The extent of the issue was not identified oradequately tracked, and our existing vacation-rental ordinances have not been enforced. I will work with the town toimprove tracking and enforcement, and tighten our maximum occupancy, parking and noise ordinances.

Marivi Walker

Long-term infrastructure improvements (stormwater, sewer, power, roads and safety, etc.).

Protecting the town’s charm, beauty, safety and natural resources from uncontrolled and unrestricted growth by tightening and strictly enforcing all our town codes and ordinances.

Sustainability improvements and environmental protection (lagoon, solar power, beaches).

Budget. Grow our reserves for future natural disasters and for necessary upgrades to our town, and maintain our excellent town staff, police department and volunteer fire department in on par with other municipalities, while keeping our millage rate the third-lowest in the county. I am fiscally conservative, but our budget must address the above, and I would like a transparent budget for all residents to clearly understand.

Campaign contributions

Barton: Through Sept. 20, Barton has raised $500 (all of it in campaign loan to herself) and spent $76.16.

Butler: Through Sept. 20, Butler has raised $3,182.06 (including $650 from herself) and spent $1,475.

Reed: Through Sept. 20, Reed has raised $2,435 (including $2,400 from himself) and spent $1,492.77.

Walker: Through Sept. 20, Walker has raised $1,985 and spent $1,155.41.

MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Joyce Barton

Occupation: Self-employed

Education: While I may not have a formal college degree, I do have 30-plus years experience in various family businesses that has given me an education in how to successfully manage employees, show a profit and make a positive impact on a community. I consider myself a lifelong learner, and have studied under and received certifications from Dale Carnegie, Institute of Integrative Nutrition and the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.

Political/government/civic experience: Three years as vice mayor of the town of Melbourne Beach, Three years as voting delegate on the board of directors of the Space Coast League of Cities. Three years on Governing Board of the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization. Four years as president of the South Brevard Garden Club Association, and seven years as president of the Beach Gardeners of Melbourne Beach.

Campaign email: JoyceDBarton@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-914-4311

Website or Facebook page: www.JDBMelBeach.com and www.Facebook.com/JDBMelBeach

Endorsements: Melbourne Beach Police Department; Melbourne Beach Fire Department; former mayors of the town of Melbourne Beach, including Wyatt Hoover and Jim Simmons; various local municipal officials along the Space Coast, including Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake, Malabar Mayor Patrick Reilly and Satellite Beach Mayor Steve Osmer; Brevard Republican Executive Committee; Space Coast Association of Realtors; Melbourne Beach Town Historian Frank Thomas; Melbourne Beach Environmental Advisory Board Chairperson Curtis Byrd; and various local businesses.

Anna Butler

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired human resources professional

Education: Bachelor of Arts in communications from The University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, 1981. Master of Arts in marriage and family therapy from The Phillips Graduate Institute, Encino, California, 1998.

Political or governmental experience: Although I don't have experience specific to politics nor government, I do volunteer for the Women's Center, a nonprofit, as a domestic violence victims' advocate.

Email: annaformelbch2024@gmail.com

Phone: 321-626-4988

Website: annabutler2024.com

Endorsements: I do not have any endorsements.

Tim Reed

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired engineer, after 30-plus years in the aerospace industry

Education: Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, University of Central Florida

Political/government/civic experience: Currently serving as an alternate member on the Board of Adjustment for the town of Melbourne Beach

Campaign email: reed4mlb@gmail.com

Website or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/reed4mlb

Endorsements: I have not yet received any endorsements.

Marivi Walker

Age: 58

Occupation: Director of graduate and international admission at Florida Institute of Technology

Education: Master of Business Administration, Nova Southeastern University. Bachelor of Science, biology, Boston College.

Political/government/civic experience: Town of Melbourne Beach Commissioner (2021-2024). Florida Tech admissions (graduate and undergraduate), promoting for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Melbourne, since 2012.

Campaign email: Marivi.For.MelBeach.Commission@gmail.com

Endorsements: Some current and former Town Commission members, including former Mayors Wyatt Hoover and Jim Simmons, as well as current Vice Mayor Sherri Quarrie; some Melbourne Beach businesses.

