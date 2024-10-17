Open in App
    SpaceX stands down from Falcon 9 launch at windy Cape Canaveral; next attempt is Friday

    By Rick Neale, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOBPr_0wAJoXeh00

    SpaceX has stood down from today's Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt, a Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows.

    And — though SpaceX has yet to make a public announcement — gusty winds this afternoon may have played a factor at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

    Now, SpaceX is targeting a new 4½-hour window from 3:31-8:01 p.m. EDT Friday to send up the Starlink 8-19 mission from Launch Complex 40, per the FAA.

    The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast had only called for 50-50 odds of favorable weather today because of wind gusts. Friday's forecast is even worse, with 40% favorable odds.

    Cape Canaveral: Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule from Florida

    If the Falcon 9 lifts off Friday, it will deploy another payload of Starlink internet-beaming satellites , which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After flying along a northeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea roughly eight minutes after liftoff.

    This mission will mark the 71st orbital rocket launch thus far this year from Florida's Space Coast — just one shy of the annual record of 72 launches.

    For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space .

    Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

    Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX stands down from Falcon 9 launch at windy Cape Canaveral; next attempt is Friday

