Brevard on a budget: 5 free, fun things to do for Oct. 18 through 24

Glyptodont sculpture on Merritt Island

Sams House Nature Center, 6195 N. Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, celebrates fossil month by dedicating a new glyptodont statue on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. David Celli of Central Florida Fossils and archaeologist Elaine Williams will give a presentation, followed by the dedication of the 4’ tall, 9’ long statue. Glyptodont is a genus of extinct giant mammals related to modern armadillos, with artifacts discovered on the Pine Island Conservation Area on Merritt Island. Admission is free. Call 321-449-4720.

Cocoa Beach Friday Fest

Downtown Cocoa Beach will hold a family-friendly Friday Fest on the third Friday of every month along Minutemen Causeway from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and local artisans showcasing their unique crafts. Admission is free. Visit cocoabeachmainstreet.org .

3rd Sunday Sidewalk Stroll in EGAD

Discover the charm of the Eau Gallie Arts District (EGAD) with a Sunday stroll through the neighborhood on the third Sunday of every month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thrive Local , 1416 Highland Ave., Melbourne, hosts the event where local artisans will showcase their handcrafted goods, from jewelry to artwork to delicious treats. Visit thrivelocalfl.com or facebook.com/thrivelocalfl .

Fall Art & Craft Fair in Cocoa Village

The free kid-and-pet-friendly event will be in Cocoa Village on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be street food, live entertainment and more. Artists and crafters will showcase their wares. Visit visitcocoavillage.com .

Ranger-led tour of Turkey Creek Sanctuary

Turkey Creek Sanctuary, 1518 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, offers free ranger-led tours on the first and third Sundays of each month, excluding holidays, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants should meet at the sanctuary Nature Center and bring sturdy tennis shoes or boots, sunscreen, insect repellent, water, snacks, binoculars and a hat. Tours will take place on the boardwalk and various trails. Each tour will be led by a park ranger and will focus on common plants and animals found in the sanctuary. Total distance for tours is approximately 1 to 1.5 miles and should take about 1 hour to 1 1/4 hours to complete. Admission is free. To sign up, call the Nature Center at 321-676-6690.

