    • Florida Today

    Here's how Hurricane Milton will impact early voting in Charlotte, Orange County, Florida

    By Perry Vandell, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    With many parts of the state still working to restore power and repair the widespread damage Hurricane Milton left in its wake, Floridians could face unexpected obstacles in casting their vote for a general election that’s only a few weeks away.

    The Florida Supervisors of Elections association sent a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Tuesday, Oct. 15, requesting certain exceptions and changes to alleviate hardships in counties hit hard by the storm.

    Requests include relocating or consolidating polling places and suspending requirements for early voting at Supervisors of Elections offices in Charlotte County and Orange County, Florida.

    "Implementing these provisions will ensure that each supervisor can fulfill their duties efficiently and orderly while maintaining the security and integrity of the Nov. 5 General Election," the letter read.

    A request to extend voter registration past the Oct. 7 deadline was denied by a federal judge last week.

    Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, Oct. 9, 2024, as a Category 3 storm, which spawned several tropical tornadoes, flooding and storm surge on the West Coast and East Coast of the state. As of Oct. 15, the Hurricane Milton death toll in Florida was up to 24.

    Here's what we know about Hurricane Milton and the storm's impact on early voting in Florida.

    Did Hurricane Milton shut down early voting locations in Orange County, Florida?

    Christopher Heath, chief elections administrator for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, said on Wednesday, Oct. 9 − the day of landfall − that Orange County experienced some localized flooding due to Hurricane Milton but avoided more catastrophic damage seen in other parts of the state.

    Heath said all 22 of the county’s early voting locations are good to go for Oct. 21 when voters can begin submitting their vote-by-mail ballots, previously known as absentee ballots. Orange County residents have until Oct. 24 to request a new vote-by-mail ballot should their initial ballot be damaged or otherwise unusable.

    How will damage from Hurricane Milton impact in-person voting on Election Day 2024 in Orange County, Florida?

    Heath said the agency was still reviewing its 216 “day of” precincts where Orange County, Florida, residents could drop off their mail-in ballot (previously known as absentee ballot) or vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, and noted that accommodations might be necessary for some.

    “Given the fact that most of them got through relatively unscathed, we don’t anticipate that. But obviously we’ll have to see as we check those out and see, you know, because it’s 216 precincts — it’s a lot.”

    How will early voting be impacted in Charlotte County, Florida?

    The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its three offices in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Englewood reopened on Monday, Oct. 14, after closing due to the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

    Charlotte County’s three early voting locations in those respective cities are still listed as being available on the agency’s website , though early voting for the Punta Gorda location was moved from the historic courthouse to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center due to Hurricane Milton.

    The agency didn’t respond to inquiries as to how else early voting might be impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Milton as of Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    What should I do if I have questions or concerns about casting my ballot?

    Heath encouraged people in any of Florida’s 67 counties to seek information on how they can vote by calling or visiting their respective county’s supervisor of elections.

    “That’s the best thing to do because every single office has people that are well-versed in this and have been through storms and can answer those questions,” Heath said. “When in doubt, pick up the phone and call your supervisor or — if you’ve got the time and everything — come on down and talk to us in-person.”

    Contributing: Jennifer Sangalang, USA TODAY Network-Florida

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's how Hurricane Milton will impact early voting in Charlotte, Orange County, Florida

