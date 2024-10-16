Open in App
    Hurricane Helene and Milton couldn't stop this Halloween pumpkin patch in Melbourne

    By Amber Olesen, Florida Today,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHn0d_0w8nJMWu00

    It may be spooky Halloween season on the Space Coast , but it's also storm season.

    "These pumpkins escaped Helene and got washed by Milton," said Wade Lewis, owner of Thistle Meadow Christmas Tree Lot and Punkin' Patch in Melbourne.

    The pumpkin patch, located on 551 N. Wickham Road, is in its 13th year and it has been quite a year, as the owners, Lewis and his wife, April, have had to contend with two hurricanes already.

    It started with Hurricane Helene.

    At the end of September, the owners were getting tents, tables, lighting, decorations and hay bales ready in anticipation of the yearly pumpkin patch. A tractor trailer truck was en route to a friend's farm in Jefferson, North Carolina, to pick up the pumpkins.

    But as Helene loomed closer, the Lewises dismantled the tents and lights and everything else in anticipation of the storm. On Sept. 26, the pickup happened and 5,000 gourds and pumpkins were loaded onto the truck at Bluff View Farms in North Carolina for transport back to Brevard the following day. Six hours later, the farm, owned by Paul and Jessica Hodgson, which had supplied the pumpkins, was washed out by flooding caused by Helene.

    The pumpkins, though, had made it out.

    With the weather in Florida cleared, the couple once again reassembled the patch, set out the pumpkins and business resumed.

    More: How Brevard fared after Hurricane Milton | Photos

    Then came Hurricane Milton.

    Once the hurricane set its path, the Lewis family again took down all their patch structures. They left the pumpkins in hopes they'd weather the storm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FblWR_0w8nJMWu00

    The pumpkins survived the bath from Milton and now the couple has once again reopened to the public. Several large tents provide shade and hay bales and decorations offer photo opportunities while visitors select the perfect pumpkin.

    "We want to have a place where children can enjoy picking out a pumpkin, to have a festive experience." April Lewis said, "We have to bring the holidays to Florida."

    More: What day is Halloween? See which spooky Florida theme park events you can still buy tickets for

    The patch offers a selection of heirloom and jack o' lantern type pumpkins. Small gourds are $3 and large gourds and pumpkins range from $7 to $34. They open at 10 a.m. every day and they will be there until they sell out.

    Any damaged pumpkins are donated to a farm in Mims, for the cows and pigs to enjoy. A portion of all profits benefit the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism and this year Lewis will also give donations to a nonprofit Alzheimer's organization, in memory of his mother.

    Since it is not too soon (ever) to think about Christmas, the Lewises will be trucking trees from North Carolina to provide fresh firs to Brevard County just in time for the holiday season.

    Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane Helene and Milton couldn't stop this Halloween pumpkin patch in Melbourne

