Brevard's newest Home Depot store is opening this week. Find out where and when

Brevard’s newest Home Depot location is opening this week.

The home-improvement store, located at 2075 Viera Blvd., in Rockledge, is the county’s sixth Home Depot. The nearly 135,000 square-foot store will include an outdoor garden area, tool rental center, appliance showroom and more.

There will be a grand opening event Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. with food trucks, prizes, giveaways and more. Festivities will continue Thursday, the store's first full day open.

What are the hours of Brevard’s newest Home Depot?

Monday – Saturday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Is the new Home Depot hiring?

Yes.

The store plans to employee 155 associates and is still in the hiring process. Prospective candidates can apply at careers.homedepot.com .

History of Home Depot

The first Home Depot stores opened in June 1979 in Atlanta.

Today, there are more than 2,300 stores in U.S., Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the company had $157.4 billion in revenue.

Where are Brevard’s other Home Depot locations?

5100 N Wickham Road, Melbourne

200 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island

2829 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne

1140 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay

3373 Ronald Mcnair Way, Titusville

