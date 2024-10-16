Open in App
    Brevard's newest Home Depot store is opening this week. Find out where and when

    By Michelle Spitzer, Florida Today,

    1 days ago

    Brevard’s newest Home Depot location is opening this week.

    The home-improvement store, located at 2075 Viera Blvd., in Rockledge, is the county’s sixth Home Depot. The nearly 135,000 square-foot store will include an outdoor garden area, tool rental center, appliance showroom and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nsgj_0w8mrI0F00

    There will be a grand opening event Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. with food trucks, prizes, giveaways and more. Festivities will continue Thursday, the store's first full day open.

    What are the hours of Brevard’s newest Home Depot?

    Monday – Saturday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

    Sunday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

    Is the new Home Depot hiring?

    Yes.

    The store plans to employee 155 associates and is still in the hiring process. Prospective candidates can apply at careers.homedepot.com .

    History of Home Depot

    The first Home Depot stores opened in June 1979 in Atlanta.

    Today, there are more than 2,300 stores in U.S., Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the company had $157.4 billion in revenue.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGORN_0w8mrI0F00

    Where are Brevard’s other Home Depot locations?

    • 5100 N Wickham Road, Melbourne
    • 200 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island
    • 2829 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne
    • 1140 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay
    • 3373 Ronald Mcnair Way, Titusville

    Spitzer can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard's newest Home Depot store is opening this week. Find out where and when

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Roy Batty
    1d ago
    No thanks
    Ken Lance
    1d ago
    Viera Fl looks awesome can’t wait to go see it!!
    View all comments
